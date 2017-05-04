Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

That's some headline, isn't it? Aaron Judge launched his 13th home run in his 26th game of the season Wednesday and I'm raining on the parade, talking about a potential slump. I don't want to see it any more than you do, but it's going to happen.

As much as we want to play with the numbers - Judge is on pace for 81 home runs and 162 RBIs - a skid of some sort is coming. Eventually. Maybe.

We have some recent history to turn to suggest the time may be coming sooner than later. Last August, Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez got the call-up and was named the club's starting catcher. In a 20-game stretch from August 4 through August 28, Sanchez put up some seriously amazing numbers.

PA AVG OBP SLG 2B HR RBI BB% K% 86 0.434 0.500 0.974 8 11 21 11.6 16.3

Here are Judge's numbers over his last 20 games.

PA AVG OBP SLG 2B HR RBI BB% K% 88 0.370 0.477 0.945 1 13 26 15.9 25.0

Judge has been so good during the stretch, it is difficult to believe he will suffer a downturn. However, we felt the same about Sanchez as he rode a very similar high. Sanchez fell into a lengthy skid, virtually out of nowhere. From August 29 through September 16 (17 games), Sanchez performed like a mere mortal.

PA AVG OBP SLG 2B HR RBI BB% K% 75 0.212 0.293 0.393 3 3 6 8.0 30.7

We now know the magnitude of Judge's production when everything is going great, and we also remember what it looks like when he is lost at the plate. In last season's cameo, Judge got off to a rousing start with a home run in his first plate MLB appearance, but the success was short-lived.

PA AVG OBP SLG 2B HR RBI BB% K% 95 0.179 0.263 0.345 2 4 10 9.5 44.2

It is unfair to assume that Judge's eventual slide at the plate will result in a drought quite like he endured when he arrived in the big leagues. While it is also a stretch to suggest the timing of a skid will coincide with Sanchez's in terms of games, it does put into perspective how a quickly and how difficult slumps at the plate can become.

For Judge, there are a few inherent baseball circumstances working against him and his ability to maintain this torrid pace.

First, pitchers have yet to find any holes in his swing. Plus, Judge is still getting some very fat pitches in the zone and he is not missing them. Eventually, pitchers will find a soft spot and use it against Judge.

Second, the Yankees have not been placing consistently solid protection behind Judge in the lineup. At some point, if pitchers cannot figure out Judge's weakness, then they will have to begin to work around him.

Third, Judge can simply lose the mechanics of his swing. It happens to all hitters. Poor timing of the leg kick or starting his load earlier/later in the swing, whatever the quirk, Judge can lose the fluidity his swing has right now as quickly as he found in late in spring training.

Any of these three circumstances alone can cause problems, but combine a couple of them and the result could be a lengthy slump due to poor pitch selection and/or pitchers picking up on the newly created hole and exposing it.

The final consideration is that once Judge enters and exits his first slump of the season, he might not get back to the same exact level of the hot streak he is currently experiencing.

Take Sanchez's final stretch of the 2016 season. Sanchez was better, but nothing like the 20-game outburst.

PA AVG OBP SLG 2B HR RBI BB% K% 60 0.235 0.333 0.668 1 6 15 10.0 28.3

In 14 games, Sanchez was not getting on base every other plate appearance, but the power came back. However, Sanchez was still striking out in close to 30 percent of his plate appearances as he did in the full-on slump and not drawing as many walks. There is a chance that had there been more games left in the season, it would have corrected as well.

The correction is what's key and there is some evidence that Judge might not fall into severe slumps. My reasoning is the way he handled his poor performance when called up last season. Judge put in the extra work in and made the adjustments necessary to produce as he has so far this season.

Further, Judge has always had patience at the plate (he owned a career 12.5 percent walk rate and a .373 career OBP in the minors in over 1,500 plate appearances). The ability to understand his swing and concentrate on swinging at pitches he can handle, while laying off those he cannot, could limit the length of any skid for Judge.

The point; we should enjoy Judge's torrid tear to the fullest just as we did Sanchez's, because it will eventually come to an end. While, reaching the heights of this current streak might never be seen again, Judge's makeup and work ethic suggests he could produce elite statistics when spread over the course of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference