Yankees OF Aaron Judge has been named American League Rookie of the Month for April, it was announced Wednesday.

Judge hit 10 home runs in April while driving in 20 runs.

He hit two more home runs during Tuesday night's win over the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, bringing his total on the season to 12.

Extrapolated over 156 games, which is how many Judge is projected to play this season, he's on a 78 home run pace.

He is hitting .313 with a .424 OBP and .795 SLG in 24 games.

Judge's first home run on Tuesday night dropped just over the 314 foot mark in the right field corner. His second home run was hit 359 feet to left field -- striking and breaking a television on the wall in the Yankees' outfield terrace.

"He's a beast,'' Yankees RH reliever Dellin Betances told the NY Post about Judge. "Honestly, if I'm a fan here in New York, I come see him. I'll pay an expensive ticket to come see him.''

Yankees manager Joe Girardi recently said Judge's demeanor reminds him of Derek Jeter.

Judge, who still has rookie eligibility, hit .179 with a .263 OBP and .345 SLG with four HR, two doubles, and 10 RBI in 27 games for the Yankees in 2016.