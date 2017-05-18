Masahiro Tanaka allowed six runs on nine hits, Tommy Layne allowed three additional runs, and the Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 9-5, on Saturday at Tropicana Field. >> Click here for the full box score

Tanaka (5-3, 6.56 ERA) allowed three home runs, including two by Corey Dickerson, and struggled for a second consecutive outing. He lasted just three plus innings less than a week after he allowed eight runs on seven hits in just one and 2/3 innings of work against the Astros.

Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez both hit solo shots to pace the Yankees, who have lost three straight games.

Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild was ejected during a mound visit in the fifth inning, and manager Joe Girardi was also ejected shortly thereafter.

What's next

The Yankees will wrap up their series with the Rays on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. CC Sabathia (3-2, 4.93 ERA) will square off against Chris Archer (3-2, 3.70 ERA)