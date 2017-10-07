Yankees RHP Luis Severino, who is scheduled to pitch Game 4 of the ALDS on Monday night if New York avoids elimination in Game 3, will be available to pitch out of the bullpen on Sunday, manager Joe Girardi said.

Severino last pitched in Tuesday's AL wild-card game, when he gave up three runs and four hits in 1/3 of an inning on 29 pitches against the Minnesota Twins.

In three postseason games, no Yankees starting pitcher has pitched six complete innings. Sonny Gray pitched 3 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the ALDS, and while CC Sabathia allowed four runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings in Game 2, New York's bullpen combined to allow five runs in 6 2/3 innings in Friday's 13-inning loss.

Severino, 23, went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 31 regular-season starts this season. Masahiro Tanaka, who will start Game 3, went 13-12 with a 4.74 ERA in the regular season. He has pitched at least seven innings in five of his last seven starts.

First pitch for Game 3 is set for 7:38 p.m. If the Yankees, who trail the series 2-0, win on Sunday, Game 4 will be at 7:08 p.m. on Monday.