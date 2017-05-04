Yankees LHP CC Sabathia was hit hard on Wednesday night for the second-straight start, allowing six runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out five in four innings against the Blue Jays.

He allowed seven runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out six in 5 2/3 innings against the Orioles during his prior start.

Sabathia knows what he has to do to improve his results.

"I need to command the inside part of the plate to get them off everything else, and I just couldn't get it there," he said, according to the NY Post. "Commanding the inside part of the plate, I did that early in the season pretty good, and had some good results."

Sabathia, who has a 5.45 ERA and 1.52 WHIP this season, said he appreciated the way the fans had his back.

"The way the fans reacted, pulling for me, the way my teammates reacted between innings, pulling for me," he said, "it really makes you want to go out there and do well."

He is next scheduled to start this coming Tuesday against the Reds in Cincinnati.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

That's some headline, isn't it? Aaron Judge launched his 13th home run in his 26th game of the season Wednesday and I'm raining on the parade, talking about a potential slump. I don't want to see it any more than you do, but it's going to happen.

As much as we want to play with the numbers - Judge is on pace for 81 home runs and 162 RBIs - a skid of some sort is coming. Eventually. Maybe.

We have some recent history to turn to suggest the time may be coming sooner than later. Last August, Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez got the call-up and was named the club's starting catcher. In a 20-game stretch from August 4 through August 28, Sanchez put up some seriously amazing numbers.
Sanchez vs. Cespedes 00:01:58
Jon Hein and Dan Graca debate who will have a bigger impact for his team this season, Gary Sanchez or Yoenis Cespedes.

Jon Hein and Dan Graca debate who will have a bigger impact for his team this season, Gary Sanchez or Yoenis Cespedes.  
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees win 00:01:33
Sweeny Murti reports on the Yankees' 8-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

CC Sabathia allowed six runs in just four innings of work, but Matt Holliday hit his 300th career home run, Aaron Judge went deep again, and the Yankees held on to beat the Blue Jays, 8-6, on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score
Apr 28, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 28, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The New York Yankees go for the series win as they face the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium.
(AP)
(AP)

Yankees OF Aaron Judge has been named American League Rookie of the Month for April, it was announced Wednesday.

Judge hit 10 home runs in April while driving in 20 runs.

He hit two more home runs during Tuesday night's win over the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, bringing his total on the season to 12.
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees win 00:02:02
Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner both hit two home runs as the Yankees defeated the Blue Jays, 11-5.

Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner each hit two home runs to power the Yankees past the Blue Jays, 11-4, on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.
Austin Romine had five RBI from the No. 9 spot Saturday, includign a two-run homer. (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)
Austin Romine had five RBI from the No. 9 spot Saturday, includign a two-run homer. (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)

Yankees catcher Austine Romine left Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jays with an injury, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Romine may have injured himself while running the bases. He was replaced by Kyle Higashiok.

Romine was 1-for-3 with a single before departing. 
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara)
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara)

BOSTON (AP) -- The Latest on Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones being taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia says black baseball players know to expect racial taunts when playing in Boston.

''We know. There's 62 of us and we all know: When you go to Boston, expect it,''
Apr 8, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick McDermott)
Apr 8, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick McDermott)

The New York Yankees will try to bounce back in the second game of a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium.
(Wendell Cruz)
(Wendell Cruz)

Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury might wind up on the disabled list due to a bruised nerve in his left elbow, manager Joe Girardi told reporters Tuesday.

Ellsbury injured the elbow while slamming into the outfield fence during Monday's game, and an MRI taken Tuesday revealed the bruised nerve.

The Yankees will give Ellsbury a few days of rest, but will place him on the disabled list if he isn't ready to play by the time the team begins their road trip on Friday against the Cubs in Chicago.
(Andy Marlin)
(Andy Marlin)

The Yankees have placed 1B/DH Greg Bird on the 10-day disabled list due to a right ankle bruise and recalled INF/OF Rob Refsnyder from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, it was announced Tuesday.

Bird, who initially suffered the injury during Spring Training on March 30, will be shut down for 7-to-10 days.

An MRI of Bird's ankle ttaken Tuesday showed the same bone bruise that was apparent during the MRI that was taken in early-April.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Chasen Shreve (45) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Kim Klement)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Chasen Shreve (45) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Kim Klement)

The Yankees have optioned Luis Cessa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and have called up LHP Chasen Shreve, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Cessa allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout in 3 1/3 innings Monday night.

Shreve has thrown 6 1/3 innings in Triple-A this season, allowing one run on three hits and racking up 12 strikeouts.
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) works out during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement)
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) works out during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement)

The Yankees are not yet considering sending 1B Greg Bird to the minors, even though the rookie's batting average dropped to .100 on Monday.

"Our job is to find a way to get (Bird) through this," manager Joe Girardi told Christian Red of the Daily News. "If he's completely lost for a substantial period of time, then you talk about (a demotion to the minors). I've said all along, I think he's had some pretty good at-bats. I don't really think he's chased a lot."

Bird, who is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered during spring training, is not thinking about a possible demotion to the minor leagues. Instead, the 24-year old is focusing on breaking out of this slump.
Yankees can't keep up with Jays 00:01:28
Sweeny Murti reports from Yankee Stadium to discuss the team's 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday night

Luis Severino gave up five runs in his shortest outing since April 7 as the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-1, Monday at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

Coming off three straight outings in which Severino pitched at least seven innings, Severino (2-2) gave up eight hits and two home runs in 5 2/3 innings, throwing 59 of 105 pitches for strikes, as the Yankees lost their second straight game.

Ryan Goins hit a two-run home run off Severino in the second inning that gave Toronto a 2-0 lead, then hit a two-run sac fly when Jacoby Ellsbury crashed into the wall to make a leaping catch with runners on first and second that made it 4-1.

Chris Coghlan homered off Severino in the sixth inning to make it 5-1, and Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer off Luis Cessa in the seventh inning that made it 7-1.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with teammates during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with teammates during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi compared outfielder Aaron Judge to legendary shortstop Derek Jeter in their demeanor and presence on and off the field.

"You know, he's a little bit like Derek to me. He has got a smile all the time," Girardi, who won three World Series titles with Jeter in the late 1990s, said, according to the New York Daily News' John Harper. "He loves to play the game. You always think that he's gonna do the right thing on the field and off the field."

Jeter, the Yankees' future Hall-of-Fame shortstop and five-time World Series champion, was a rookie when Girardi first joined the club in 1996, but his composure and leadership abilities stood out to him, even though he was 12 years younger than Girardi.
Loud Mouths break down Yankees 00:05:00
Sweeny Murti joins Marc Malusis and Jon Hein to discuss the Yankees' hot start to the season and if they can sustain it all season.

The New York Yankees begin a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.

 
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge reacts after tying the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge reacts after tying the game against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The New York Yankees hoped to be competitive and not fall behind in the season's opening month as they did in 2016. A rough start on the road was erased by an eight-game winning streak and the Yanks won five of their last six series, propelling them into a surprising position in the standings.

Where the Yankees stand

Record: 15-8, T-1st AL East, Home: 10-2, Road: 5-6
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees lose 00:01:12
Justine Ward talks to Brett Gardner, Didi Gregorius and Joe Girardi about the Yankees' 7-4 extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

Bryan Mitchell allowed three runs in the top of the 11th inning after the Yankees didn't score with the bases loaded in the 10th inning as New York lost the rubber game of a three-game series to the Baltimore Orioles, 7-4, Sunday at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

The Yankees loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, but Starlin Castro grounded into a fielder's choice and Aaron Judge struck out to end the frame.

Mitchell (1-1) surrendered a go-ahead two-out single to Mark Trumbo that gave Baltimore a 5-4 lead, then Welington Castillo drove in two runs with a single to right. Logan Verrett (1-0) pitched a scoreless 11th inning for the Orioles.

The Yankees trailed 4-2 in the ninth inning before Didi Gregorius hit a game-tying two-run single off Donnie Hart. New York had runners on second and third with two outs, but Hart struck out Chris Carter to end the frame. The Yankees went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
Apr 23, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Apr 23, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

The Yankees (15-7) will go for a three-game sweep of the Orioles (14-8) at Yankee Stadium today at 1:05 p.m. The Yankees have scored 26 runs in the first two games of the series.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees 00:01:14
Austin Romine, Aaron Judge and Joe Girardi comment on the Yankees' 12-4 win over Baltimore on Saturday.

Brett Gardner hit two homers with four RBI and Austin Romine drove in five runs with two hits as the Yankees offense continued its assault on Orioles pitching with a 12-4 victory Saturday in the Bronx.  >> Box score
Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards earlier this month. (Evan Habeeb)
Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards earlier this month. (Evan Habeeb)

The Yankees (14-7) will play the second game of a three-game series with the Orioles (14-7) at Yankee Stadium at 1:05 p.m. The Yankees rallied from a 9-1 deficit on Friday to win, 14-11, in ten innings.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
Jacoby Ellsbury, right, celebrates his grand slam with left fielder Matt Holliday in the seventh. Holliday's three-run homer in the 10th won it for the Yankees. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Jacoby Ellsbury, right, celebrates his grand slam with left fielder Matt Holliday in the seventh. Holliday's three-run homer in the 10th won it for the Yankees. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Matt Holliday hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Yankees a stunning 14-11 come-from-behind win over the Orioles  in the opener of their three-game series in the Bronx Friday.  >> Box score
Daily News Live: Tanaka's gem 00:02:49
The Daily News Live panel discusses Tanaka's impressive start on Thursday night against a strong Boston Red Sox lineup.

The Daily News Live panel discusses Masahiro Tanaka's impressive start on Thursday night against a strong Boston Red Sox lineup. 
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin)
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin)

The Yankees (13-7) open a three-game series against the Orioles (14-6) at Yankee Stadium at 7:10 p.m.
(AP)
(AP)

The Yankees have activated SS Didi Gregorius from the disabled list and designated INF Pete Kozma for assignment, the team announced Friday.

Gregorius had been playing rehab games with High-A Tampa.

He had been rehabbing a right shoulder strain suffered during the World Baseball Classic, could come off the disabled list Friday night to face the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

With Gregorius back, Ronald Torreyes will go back to his role as the team's utility infielder...
New York Yankees infielder Tyler Wade (Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees infielder Tyler Wade (Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees' farm system providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played April 27, 2017.
(Winslow Townson)
(Winslow Townson)

Masahiro Tanaka pitched a three-hit shutout to lead the Yankees to a two-game sweep of a rain-shortened series with the Red Sox. >> Box score
Apr 8, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick McDermott)
Apr 8, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick McDermott)

The Yankees (12-7) will try to take the second game of a rain-shortened series with the Red Sox (11-9) at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m.
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez walks off the field after injuring himself during an at-bat in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez walks off the field after injuring himself during an at-bat in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Brian Cashman said Gary Sanchez will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Scraton/Wilkes-Barre, according to Brian Hoch of MLB.com.

"I'm very happy that day is getting closer," Sanchez said to ESPN's Marly Rivera. "I'm really excited that the day I will come back to the field is getting closer and closer." 
(AP)
(AP)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The Yankees are averaging five runs per game, good for second the American League (sixth overall), yet it could be better.

The Yankees (12-7) are winning games in spite of their leadoff hitter Brett Gardner's struggles, while Jacoby Ellsbury, who could be hitting No. 1, is currently swinging in the middle of the lineup.
Apr 26, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Greg M. Cooper)
Apr 26, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Greg M. Cooper)

Luis Severino cruised through seven scoreless innings of work and Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run to lead the Yankees past the Red Sox, 3-1, on Wednesday. >> Box score
Apr 18, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Apr 18, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Luis Severino and the Yankees (11-7) renew their rivalry with the Red Sox (11-8) at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. New York went 8-11 against Boston last season.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
(Brad Mills)
(Brad Mills)

Aaron Judge will make his Fenway Park debut on Wednesday night against Rick Porcello and the Boston Red Sox. 

"Having the chance to play in front of a packed house is going to be awesome," Judge said according to Mike Mazzeo of the Daily News. "I'm looking forward to the Red Sox atmosphere."

Judge has previously taken batting practice at Fenway when he played in the Cape Cod League back in 2012 before his junior season at Fresno State. A year later he was selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2013 Draft.
Jeter buys piece of Marlins 00:02:59
The Daily News Live panel breaks down what Derek Jeter's new role as part owner of the Marlins will look like.

A group led by Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush has placed the winning bid for the right to purchase the Miami Marlins, reports Scott Soshnick.

The cost for the team is expected to be $1.3 billion, reports Clark Spencer of Miami Herald.

Word of Jeter's interest in owning the Marlins was initially reported on April 5 by Fox Business Network.
Tonight's Yankees vs. Red Sox game in Boston, which had been scheduled for 7:10 p.m., has been postponed, the Red Sox announced.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader at Fenway Park on July 16, beginning at 1:05 p.m.
New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Leadoff hitters are typically a key to a team's success. In the Yankees' case, they've jumped out to an 11-7 record despite left fielder Brett Gardner's incredibly poor start at the plate. Is it too early to look at the future without the Yankees' home grown outfielder and is it too late to receive a good return in a trade?

Gardner is hitting .182 with a .318 on-base percentage, .236 slugging percentage and a 68 wRC+ (runs created per plate appearance where 100 is average) in 66 plate appearances on the young season. However, Gardner's troubles go all the way back to the second half of the 2015 season. 

The moment Gardner returned from his first All-Star game, he began to backpedal offensively. Gardner has stood at the plate 993 times since July 17, 2015. During the span, Gardner sports a .240 batting average, .334 on-base percentage, .333 slugging percentage and an 86 wRC+. Gardner, once prolific on the bases, has swiped a mere 26 bases (caught six times) in the stretch, though he has five this season. Gardner has managed just three months (out of nine, including this month) with a wRC+ above 100 since August 2015. These are not small samples.
Apr 23, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Apr 23, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

Jordan Montgomery gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings, but did not receive the run support he needed and the Yankees lost the rubber game of their series with the Pirates 2-1. >> Box score
