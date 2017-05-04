Yankees LHP CC Sabathia was hit hard on Wednesday night for the second-straight start, allowing six runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out five in four innings against the Blue Jays.

He allowed seven runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out six in 5 2/3 innings against the Orioles during his prior start.

Sabathia knows what he has to do to improve his results.

"I need to command the inside part of the plate to get them off everything else, and I just couldn't get it there," he said, according to the NY Post. "Commanding the inside part of the plate, I did that early in the season pretty good, and had some good results."

Sabathia, who has a 5.45 ERA and 1.52 WHIP this season, said he appreciated the way the fans had his back.

"The way the fans reacted, pulling for me, the way my teammates reacted between innings, pulling for me," he said, "it really makes you want to go out there and do well."

He is next scheduled to start this coming Tuesday against the Reds in Cincinnati.