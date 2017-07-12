In a panel run by the New York Post, Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said he would not mind Major League Baseball using a pitch clock during games.

In an event that included Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson, Mets GM Sandy Alderson and YES Network broadcaster -- and former Yankees and Mets pitcher David Cone -- Sabathia voiced his opinion on how baseball can modernize. Having a pitch clock in play would not matter to him.

"I think it's important," Sabathia said. "I don't think it would bother me. I think, I try to work fast anyway, for my fielders, to try to move the game along, so, I don't think it would bother me."

Cone, on the other hand, took a different approach to speeding up the pace of play.

"I take exception to the pitcher's clock," Cone said. "It should be a hitter's clock. The hitters stepping out of the box and all the routines, and a lot of time, hitters use that time to disagree with a call, with the umpire. That's how they show their displeasure and they're displeased with the call. You watch Aaron Judge, he never takes a step out of the box. He keeps his back foot right there the whole time, maybe steps out with one foot. I mean to me, the hitters have to cooperate with the pitchers on this one."

When it comes down to how umpires call games and if baseball should begin the use of robotic umpires, Sabathia said he would just prefer consistency.

"I just want the strike zone to be universal, like if I throw a pitch right here I know it's a strike," Sabathia said. "Sometimes you don't get that, so I think it's -- I don't know what the solution is or what you could do but I would like it to be, I know when I throw a pitch in a certain spot, it's a strike every time. And you don't get that now. So, I don't know if it would be robot umps -- that K-zone is not the solution, obviously."