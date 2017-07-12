(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

In a panel run by the New York Post, Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said he would not mind Major League Baseball using a pitch clock during games. 

To read the full panel from the Post, click here

In an event that included Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson, Mets GM Sandy Alderson and YES Network broadcaster -- and former Yankees and Mets pitcher David Cone -- Sabathia voiced his opinion on how baseball can modernize. Having a pitch clock in play would not matter to him.

"I think it's important," Sabathia said. "I don't think it would bother me. I think, I try to work fast anyway, for my fielders, to try to move the game along, so, I don't think it would bother me." 

Cone, on the other hand, took a different approach to speeding up the pace of play.

"I take exception to the pitcher's clock," Cone said. "It should be a hitter's clock. The hitters stepping out of the box and all the routines, and a lot of time, hitters use that time to disagree with a call, with the umpire. That's how they show their displeasure and they're displeased with the call. You watch Aaron Judge, he never takes a step out of the box. He keeps his back foot right there the whole time, maybe steps out with one foot. I mean to me, the hitters have to cooperate with the pitchers on this one."

When it comes down to how umpires call games and if baseball should begin the use of robotic umpires, Sabathia said he would just prefer consistency. 

"I just want the strike zone to be universal, like if I throw a pitch right here I know it's a strike," Sabathia said. "Sometimes you don't get that, so I think it's -- I don't know what the solution is or what you could do but I would like it to be, I know when I throw a pitch in a certain spot, it's a strike every time. And you don't get that now. So, I don't know if it would be robot umps -- that K-zone is not the solution, obviously."
Tags: CC Sabathia
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

While there have been rumors that Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper would eventually join the Yankees, he does not appear to like New York, finding the city to be "crazy."

"Going to New York City for a couple days … I want to get out of there in about three days," Harper said before Tuesday's All-Star Game in Miami. "You go there for three days, it's pretty crazy and hectic and I want to go back home. I want to go back home to D.C."
Read More
Judge facing 2nd half pressure 00:03:18
The Daily News Live guys debate which New York player faces the most pressure in the second half of the season following the All-Star break.

The Daily News Live guys debate which New York player faces the most pressure in the second half of the season following the All-Star break.
Read More
New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Clippard (29) on the mound during game against Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Clippard (29) on the mound during game against Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)

With an 11-game road trip looming, the Yankees want to get back on the winning path they were on during the first months of the season. 

New York, who will start the trip with a four-game series with the first-place Red Sox on Friday, compiled a 30-20 overall record after finishing May. But inconsistent play coupled with injuries saw the Yankees fall to 45-41 before heading into the All-Star break. They sit in a tie for the top wild-card spot with the Rays, but the Yankees are looking to do more. 
Read More
(Kim Klement)
(Kim Klement)

Yankees 1B Greg Bird has been taking batting practice and doing drills with Class A Staten Island, reports Chris Cotillo of SB Nation.

The 24-year-old Bird has been out since May 1 due to a bone bruise in his ankle, which he suffered when he fouled a ball off of it during Spring Training.

Manager Joe Girardi said on June 21 that he was unsure if Bird would return this season. Bird told reporters he thought he was "very close" to returning at the beginning of June, but still complained of soreness as recently as three weeks ago.
Tags: Greg Bird
Read More
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge strikes out in the first inning of Tuesday's All-Star game. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge strikes out in the first inning of Tuesday's All-Star game. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Current Yankees weren't much of a factor in Tuesday's All-Star Game, where former Yankees infielder Robinson Cano launched the game-winning home run in the tenth inning. 

Elsewhere, Derek Jeter bid to buy the Marlins is joined by an NBA legend, the Knicks invite a former Florida State guard to training camp and MLB Commisioner pays Aaron Judge a huge compliment. 
Read More
Loud Mouths: Judge's stardom 00:05:33
Loud Mouths talks the significance of Aaron Judge in the grand scheme of things.

None of the four players representing the Yankees made much of an impact in the American League's 2-1 win over the National League in the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday night in Miami.

Aaron Judge had three at-bats but went hitless with a strikeout and Gary Sanchez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Dellin Betances pitched an inning, allowing one hit and two walks but no runs. Luis Severino did not make it into the game.

Starlin Castro also earned a trip to the All-Star game for the Yankees, but missed it because he has been on the disabled list since June 27 with a hamstring injury.
Tags: Aaron Judge, Dellin Betances, Gary Sanchez, Luis Severino, Starlin Castro
Read More
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

Both All-Star teams used nine pitchers and limited the opposing team to just one run through nine innings, but Robinson Cano hit the game's decisive home run in the 10th inning on Tuesday night to lead the AL to their fifth straight victory in the MLB All-Star Game. >> Box Score
Read More
Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter waves to the crowd after being honored during a pre-game ceremony to retire his jersey number and unveil his plaque for monument park before the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter waves to the crowd after being honored during a pre-game ceremony to retire his jersey number and unveil his plaque for monument park before the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

Michael Jordan has joined Derek Jeter's group of investors seeking to purchase the Miami Marlins, and they are close to completing the sale, according to the New York Post.

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria must choose a bidder, and Jeter has faced competition from Miami-based billionaire Jorge Mas and Tagg Romney. There are 15 investors involved on Jeter's team, the Post reports.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Tuesday that he is confident that the sale will be complete "in the relatively near future." 

 
Read More
DNL: How popular is Judge? 00:03:37
DNL's editorial page segment debates whether or not the Yankees' Aaron Judge is already baseball's biggest star.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes that Yankees' OF Aaron Judge is someone "who can become the face of the game."

Per ESPN, Manfred told the Baseball Writers' Association of America that Judge is "absolutely phenomenal," and that is the only way to describe the 25-year-old star.

"I mean, there is no other word to describe it," Manfred said. "He is a tremendous talent on the field and really appealing off the field."
Tags: Aaron Judge
Read More
Aaron Judge won his first career Home Run Derby on Monday. (Lynne Sladky)
Aaron Judge won his first career Home Run Derby on Monday. (Lynne Sladky)

Aaron Judge mashed his way to a win in his first career Home Run Derby 

Elsewhere, Jay Bruce disagrees with Terry Collins, the Knicks plan to move forward with Steve Mills as their team president, and the MLB All-Star Game is tonight. 
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Aaron Judge 00:00:41
Aaron Judge talks about how he stayed focused in order to blast 23 home runs in the first round and eventually win the Home Run Derby.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge beat Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano in the championship round to win the Home Run Derby on Monday at Marlins Park.

Judge, the No. 2 seed in the event after his 30 first-half home runs led the majors, hit a total of 47 home runs on the night. In the finals, Judge beat the 5-seed Sano 11-10.

In the semis, Judge hit home runs that went 513, 504 and 507 feet en route to a 13-12 win over Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger.

Judge hit 23 home runs in the first round, the fourth most in a single round in Home Run Derby history, to beat Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour by one.
Tags: Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez
Read More
Big surprises for Mets, Yankees 00:06:01
The Daily News Live panel offers its take on the biggest surprises of the season so far for the Yankees and Mets.

The New York Yankees released first baseman Chris Carter on Monday, according to SB Nation's Chris Cotillo.

Carter, 30, recorded a .201/.284/.370 batting line with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 62 games for the Yankees this season, a year after he hit 41 home runs and 94 RBIs for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Yankees designated Carter for assignment twice this season, the second time being last week.

Carter is a career .217 hitter with 158 home runs and 400 RBIs.
Read More
(Chris Humphreys)
(Chris Humphreys)

The Yankees and White Sox remain far apart on a potential trade for LHP Jose Quintanareports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

In talks with the Yankees, the White Sox have mentioned a return that includes either OF Clint Frazier or INF Gleyber Torres, according to Heyman, who says the White Sox want another Top 30 prospect in addition to the headliner of a potenial deal.

The Astros are also interested in acquiring Quintana, but are not close to agreeing on a potential deal.
Read More
(AP)
(AP)

Yankees OF Aaron Judge will start in right field and bat third for the American League during Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Miami, it was announced Monday.

A.L. manager Brad Mills said Judge is batting third because he wanted to make sure 'the best story in baseball' so far this season got an at-bat in the first inning.

Judge, 25, was the leading vote-getter in the A.L. 
Tags: Aaron Judge
Read More
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV:

The Yankees' version of a rebuild is unlike other clubs' tear-it-down approach.

The notion was to be competitive in 2017, but the true efforts would center on evaluating the organization's youth in order to push hard in 2018 and beyond. However, it seemed everything went the club's way in the opening month and a four-game division lead on June 12 changed the discourse. Unfortunately, a massively disturbing 7-18 slide since has forced the team and fans to throttle back expectations.
Read More
Masahiro Tanaka reacts after allowing a three-run home run in the Yankees loss to the Brewers. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Masahiro Tanaka reacts after allowing a three-run home run in the Yankees loss to the Brewers. (Seth Wenig/AP)

After a rough outing from Masahiro Tanaka, the Yankees dropped the last game before the All-Star break. 

Elsewhere, the Mets are shutout, the Nets acquire a foward from the Raptors, a canadidate withdraws from the Knicks search and a pair of Yankees prepare for the Home Run Derby. 
Read More
(Jake Roth)
(Jake Roth)

The San Diego Padres have sent special assistant David Post to watch Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which has led some believe the Yankees are targeting reliever Brad Hand, according to the New York Post. 

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported in June that the Padres asked Yankees about a possible trade for top prospect SS Gleyber Torres. San Diego sits in fourth place in the NL West and most around the league expect the team to be sellers around the deadline. 
Tags: Gleyber Torres
Read More
Miami Marlins relief pitcher AJ Ramos (Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports)
Miami Marlins relief pitcher AJ Ramos (Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees contacted the Miami Marlins to inquire about the possibility of acquiring relief pitchers AJ Ramos and David Phelps, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Entering Sunday, the Yankees' bullpen was 4-9 with a 5.16 ERA over the past 30 days.

Ramos, 30, has 17 saves and 42 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings this season, while the 30-year-old Phelps is 2-4 with 17 holds, six blown saves and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings this season.
Tags: Miami Marlins
Read More
Domingo Acevedo (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
Domingo Acevedo (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

New York Yankees RHP Domingo Acevedo struggled while outfielder Estevan Florial scored a run for the World team during Sunday's Futures Game at Marlins Park.

Acevedo gave up three runs and four hits with one strikeout in the fourth inning as the World team lost to the U.S., 7-6.

The 23-year-old pitcher is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA in 16 minor-league starts this season, making seven starts with High-A Tampa, seven for Double-A Trenton and two for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. 
Read More
Yankees head to All-Star break 00:01:35
Justine Ward reports from the Bronx as the Yankees head into the All-Star break after a 5-3 loss to the Brewers on Sunday

Despite bringing the game-tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, the New York Yankees were unable to overcome Masahiro Tanaka's short outing in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. >> Box Score

Tanaka (7-8) allowed five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, as he failed to win his third start in a row. He gave up a three-run home run to Travis Shaw in the first inning and a solo home run to Stephen Vogt in the second that made it 4-0.

Clint Frazier hit a two-run home run in the Yankees' three-run fourth inning, but the Yankees were unable to score against Milwaukee's bullpen.
Tags: Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Clint Frazier, Didi Gregorius, Gary Sanchez, Masahiro Tanaka, Milwaukee Brewers
Read More
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Joe Girardi talk prior to their spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Joe Girardi talk prior to their spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Sunday that the Yankees will be "careful buyers" in any trade situations this season.

"We have a long-term plan that I think people are seeing the excitement from," he said on YES Network. "We're definitely not going to deviate from that, but also, part of that long-term plan is in the short-term winning now and putting out the best effort possible. But not at the expense of what we feel can lead us to more championships, plural."

According to the Miami Herald, New York is pursuing Justin Bour of the Marlins, but Miami reportedly does not want to give up a player who comes at an affordable price and whom the Marlins will control through 2020. New York has also contacted the Marlins regarding relievers David Phelps and A.J. Ramos, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
Read More
New York Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The Yankees (45-40) will try to enter the All-Star break on a winning note as they wrap up their series with the Milwaukee Brewers (49-41).
Read More
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (right) and generial manager Brian Cashman during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Kim Klement)
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (right) and generial manager Brian Cashman during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Kim Klement)

The Yankees are pursuing a trade for Marlins 1B Justin Bour, according to Bleacher Report and the Miami Herald

The Marlins won't give away Bour, via a report from the Herald, as he is productive, cheap and under team control through the 2020 season.
Read More
GEICO Sportsnite: Frazier homer 00:01:40
Clint Frazier's three-run walk-off home run gave the Yankees a lift on Saturday.

Clint Frazier hit a dramatic three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Yankees to a 5-3 victory over Milwaukee Saturday.
Read More
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)

The Yankees (44-40) look to bounce back against the Brewers (49-40) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon (1:05 p.m. ET.
Read More
New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitched seven strong innings on Monday night, allowing just one run on five hits. (Paul Beaty/AP)
New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitched seven strong innings on Monday night, allowing just one run on five hits. (Paul Beaty/AP)

The Yankees have recalled RHP Ben Heller and RHP Jonathan Holder while sending RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Jordan Montgomery to Triple-A.

Heller pitched in one game (0.1 innings total) at the major league level this year, giving up just one hit. In 2016, Heller pitched in 10 games, recorded a 6.43 ERA and earned one win.
Read More

Yankees OF Aaron Judge hit his 30th homer of the season, passing Joe DiMaggio for the most ever by a Yankee rookie. However, it was all for naught as the bullpen let up seven runs as the Yanks lose the series opener against the Brewers, 9-4 >> Box score

Jordan Montgomery had a 4-2 lead before the clouds opened up over Yankee Stadium, and the game was sent to a rain delay. Manager Joe Girardi sent Montgomery back to the mound in the fifth. However, he would only last a third of an inning before back-to-back hits ended his night. 

He finished with two earned runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings. 
Tags: Aaron Judge, Tyler Clippard
Read More
(Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)
(Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (44-39) open a three-game series against the Brewers (48-40) at Yankee Stadium on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. 
Read More
(Kim Klement)
(Kim Klement)

Yankees 1B Greg Bird defended his desire to return to the team this year after a Yankees insider questioned it, per ESPN's Andrew Marchand.

According to Bill Madden of NY Daily News, the unnamed insider said, "You really have to wonder what's with this guy. You'd think with Judge and Sanchez, the guys he came up through the system with, doing so well up here he'd want to be a part of this. Apparently not."

The quote seems to indicate the insider is suggesting Bird's ankle injury isn't as serious as he has claimed.
Tags: Greg Bird
Read More
New York Yankees DH Matt Holliday (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees DH Matt Holliday (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday, who has been out since June 24 due to the Epstein-Barr virus, is expected to begin a rehab assignment this weekend, manager Joe Girardi told reporters Friday.

"There's a virus called Epstein-Barr virus that I tested positive for,'' Holliday said Wednesday, according to the NY Post. "There are some tests that aren't back yet.''

Holliday, who was eligible to return from the disabled list on Thursday, added that he feels much better.

He had undergone tests late last month which did not show any issues.
Read More
New York Yankees starting pitcher Chance Adams (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Chance Adams (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees placed seven prospects in Baseball America's midseason top 100 prospect list, including three who were unranked prior to the season.

RHP Chance Adams, outfielder Estevan Florial and outfielder Dustin Fowler were three minor leaguers who made the jump onto the top 100, coming in at 56, 71 and 89, respectively.

Infielder Gleyber Torres, whom Baseball America ranked the No. 5 prospect in baseball in its preseason list, was ranked No. 3 despite undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery earlier this season. He was hitting .287 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs this season.

Baseball America ranked outfielder Blake Rutherford 36th, outfielder Clint Frazier 49th and LHP Justus Sheffield 73rd.
Read More

Brian Cashman has said he is looking for an upgrade at the first base position. 

Elsewhere, the Mets are in talks with Bartolo Colon, the Knicks agree to terms with Tim Hardaway Jr., and the Rangers lose a free agent target to the KHL. 
Read More
New York Yankees shortstop Jorge Mateo (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees shortstop Jorge Mateo (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees farm system, providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played June 29, 2017.
Tags: James Kaprielian, Jorge Mateo, Chris Carelli
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees 00:03:32
Justine Ward talks to Marc Malusis, Sal Licata and John Harper about Dellin Betances' continues struggles and asks if it's time to panic.

New York Yankees RHP Dellin Betances is working to correct his pitching delivery after his ERA has risen from 0.40 to 3.29 in a two-week span.

"I am too inconsistent with my delivery. With a runner on first, I am trying to go quick,'' Betances said, according to the New York Post's George A. King III. "The timing of my delivery is not there. The stuff is there.''

Betances is 0-3 with a 17.36 ERA and a blown save over his last seven outings, giving up nine runs, five hits and 12 walks over 4 2/3 innings. In his most recent outing Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, he walked four of the five batters he faced.

"It's frustrating, obviously," Betances told reporters after Wednesday's loss.
Tags: Austin Romine, Dellin Betances
Read More
(Andy Marlin)
(Andy Marlin)

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said the team is looking for an external upgrade at first base. 

"Tis the season for upgrade efforts," Cashman texted Brendan Kuty of NJ.com on Thursday awhen asked if he was looking to trade for a first base upgrade.

The Yankees cut Chris Carter again earlier this week and replaced him with 26-year-old Ji-Man Choi, who homered in his debut on Wednesday afternoon.
Tags: Greg Bird, Tyler Austin
Read More
(John Hefti)
(John Hefti)

The Yankees have announced OF Mason Williams has been outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Williams was designated for assignment on June 29 to clear a spot for 1B Chris Carter, who has since been designated for assignment himself. 

The 25-year-old played five games with the Yankees after being called up on June 16. He went 4-for-17 with an RBI and three runs scored. He is hitting .252 with 19 RBI in Triple-A. 
Read More
New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances (68) reacts after walking four batters to force in the go-ahead run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances (68) reacts after walking four batters to force in the go-ahead run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Dellin Betances took the loss in Wednesday afternoon's game against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four walks in just 1/3 of an inning of relief in the eighth. 

In his three appearances in July, the reliever has taken two losses, allowing five runs with one home run and five walks in two innings pitched. 

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV: 
Tags: Dellin Betances
Read More
Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Angels. (AP)
Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Angels. (AP)

Yankees OF Aaron Judge and C Gary Sanchez will both be the second and eighth seeds, respectively, in the Home Run Derby during All-Star Weekend in Miami.  

Judge will face off against the Marlins' Justin Bour, while Sanchez will go against Miami's Giancarlo Stanton in the first round. 

"I've thought about it, but never really dreamed it would actually happen" Judge told the New York Times back on June 20. "That was pretty surreal."
Tags: Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez
Read More
Apr 18, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Apr 18, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

The Yankees are losing their grip on a postseason berth, suggesting any moves this trading period will diverge from a limited, yet costly, starting pitching market. Rentals are not a good idea and the controllable pitchers might require the Yankees to relinquish more from the farm system than they would desire.

The only thing we can say with some certainty is that Jordan Montgomery and Luis Severino will have slots available to them in the Yankees' rotation in 2018. Michael Pineda and CC Sabathia are free agents at the end of the season, while Masahiro Tanaka can opt out of his deal as well.
Tags: Bryan Mitchell, CC Sabathia, Luis Cessa, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Michael Pineda, Chris Carelli
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees lose 00:01:36
Sweeny Murti breaks down the Yankees' second consecutive loss to the Blue Jays as Dellin Betances' control problems continue.

The Yankees erased an early 5-0 deficit and had a 6-5 lead entering the seventh inning, but Dellin Betances walked four batters in the eighth inning to force in the eventual winning run >> Box score

Michael Pineda was hit hard, allowing five runs (including three home runs) on nine hits while walking one and striking out one in 3.0 innings.

Aaron Judge's two-run homer -- his 29th of the season -- in the fourth inning drew the Yankees within 5-2, and a solo homer by Ji-Man Choi and two-run double by Didi Gregorius in the fifth gave them a 6-5 lead.
Tags: Aaron Judge, Dellin Betances, Didi Gregorius, Michael Pineda
Read More
(Patrick Gorski)
(Patrick Gorski)

Yankees OF Dustin Fowler, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first inning of his MLB debut last Thursday night against the White Sox in Chicago, said his recovery is going well and that he expects to be able to return in four-to-six months.

Fowler suffered an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee when he slammed into the wall down the right field line attempting to catch a foul ball. He underwent surgery shortly afater at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

The 22-year-old Fowler said he wouldn't change anything about the play and that he doesn't blame the exposed metal box he rammed into for his injury.
Tags: Dustin Fowler
Read More
Should Sanchez be in the derby? 00:04:01
The panel debates whether Gary Sanchez should be in the Home Run Derby and whether Jacob deGrom will continue to dominate.

Gary Sanchez responded on Wednesday to Rays 1B Logan Morrison's comments that questioned whether Sanchez belonged in the upcoming Home Run Derby.

"They gave me an invitation," Sanchez said, according to Dave Lennon of Newsday. "That's something I have no control over. It's not my fault he didn't get selected"

Morrison, who has 24 home runs this season, suggested on Tuesday that he belongs in the Home Run Derby over Sanchez, who has 13 home runs.

"Gary shouldn't be there,'' Morrison told the Tampa Bay Times. "Gary's a great player, but he shouldn't be in the Home Run Derby. "I remember when I had 14 home runs. That was a month and a half ago."
Tags: Gary Sanchez
Read More
(Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)
(Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (44-38) wrap up their three-game series against the Blue Jays (38-45) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. 

Blue Jays Yankees
Jose Bautista, RF Brett Gardner, LF
Russell Martin, 3B Aaron Judge, RF
Justin Smoak, 1B Gary Sanchez, DH
Kendrys Morales, DH Didi Gregorius, SS
Troy Tulowitzki, SS Chase Headley, 3B
Steve Pearce, LF Jacoby Ellsbury, CF
Miguel Montero, C Ji-Man Choi, 1B
Kevin Pillar, CF Austin Romine, C
Ryan Goins, 2B Tyler Wade, 2B

 
Tags: Toronto Blue Jays
Read More
C.C. Sabathia struggled in his return from the disabled list on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
C.C. Sabathia struggled in his return from the disabled list on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

C.C. Sabathia was ineffective in his return from the disabled list, allowing four runs over 2 2/3 innings in the 
Yankees' 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays. 

Elsewhere, the Mets lost to the Nationals, the Nets signed Otto Porter Jr., Ilya Kovulchuck will remain in the KHL, and the Knicks are interested in free-agent guard Dion Waiters. 
Read More
Jun 12, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Chris Carter (48) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Angels left fielder Eric Young Jr. (8) in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Richard Mackson)
Jun 12, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Chris Carter (48) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Angels left fielder Eric Young Jr. (8) in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Richard Mackson)

The Yankees have designated 1B Chris Carter for assignment and INF Ji-Man Choi has been promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. 

Carter went 0-for-2 with a walk in the Yankees' 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. In the ninth inning, Carter was replaced by Tyler Wade, who made a pinch-hit appearance.

Choi played in 54 games for the LA Angels in 2016, hitting .170 with five homers, 12 RBIs, 16 walks, and 22 strikeouts. In 56 games for Scranton/Wilkes Barre this season, he has hit .289 with eight home runs and 43 RBI.
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees lose 00:01:40
Sweeny Murti and Yankees players break down Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

The Blue Jays took advantage of one poor inning by CC Sabathia in his return from the disabled list to score four runs in a 4-1 victory over New York on Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

Sabathia (7-3, 3.81), who had been out since June 13 with a hamstring issue, retired the first eight batters he faced. But after getting the first two outs in the third, he gave up four runs, allowing three hits and three walks with a wild pitch.

Kendry Morales' two-run single wrapped up the scoring after Russell Martin's RBI single started it. Sabathia walked Justin Smoak with the bases loaded for the second run of the inning.
Tags: CC Sabathia, Toronto Blue Jays
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees win 00:01:02
Joe Girardi and Chase Headley react to the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, a badly-needed victory after a tough road trip.

Masahiro Tanaka threw seven sharp innings and Chase Headley drove in three runs to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Yankee Stadium. >> Box score

Tanaka (7-7) won his second straight start and has 22 strikeouts and a 1.29 ERA over his last three outings. He struck out eight batters on Monday and allowed one run and five hits, throwing 72 of 111 pitches for strikes. 

Headley, who went 2-for-3, hit a two-run double in the eighth inning that turned a one-run lead into a 4-1 game, then scored when Ronald Torreyes grounded into a fielder's choice. Ryan Tepera threw home to try to get Didi Gregorius out, but the ball got past the catcher as Gregorius slid in, allowing two runs to score.
Tags: Aroldis Chapman, Chase Headley, Didi Gregorius, Jacoby Ellsbury, Masahiro Tanaka, Ronald Torreyes, Toronto Blue Jays
Read More
Masahiro Tanaka recorded his second straight quality start against the White Sox on Wednesday, leading the Yankees to a 12-3 victory. (Nam Y. Huh)
Masahiro Tanaka recorded his second straight quality start against the White Sox on Wednesday, leading the Yankees to a 12-3 victory. (Nam Y. Huh)

The Yankees (43-37) will return home to face the Blue Jays (37-44) at Yankee Stadium on Monday at 7:05 p.m. 
Tags: Masahiro Tanaka, Toronto Blue Jays
Read More
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird may undergo exploratory surgery to determine why he is still feeling pain from an ankle injury that has kept him out since May 1, GM Brian Cashman told reporters on Monday.

Bird, 24, fouled a ball off his ankle and went on the disabled list the next day. He received a cortisone shot but said his ankle has not improved much.

"All the diagnostic tests show the bone bruise has healed and he still has pain," Cashman said, according to Newsday's David Lennon.
Tags: Greg Bird
Read More
yankees Archives