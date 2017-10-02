Yankees RHP Luis Severino said he feels confident he can pitch the team into the ALDS when New York faces the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild-card game Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

"I feel very confident, I'm not nervous," Severino said, according to the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch.

Severino went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA in 31 starts this season, a year after he began the season 0-6 with a 7.46 ERA and was bumped from the rotation and demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 23-year-old Severino attributed his success to his change-up, which he has thrown 13.5 percent of the time, according to FanGraphs, and increased lower-body strength.

"His 11 starts in '16 does not make you forget what he did in the 11 starts in '15, at the big-league level in a pennant race," Yankees GM Brian Cashman said, according to the New York Post's Ken Davidoff. "Since he emerged in 2012 in his pro career, at every level, he had tremendous stuff. … The only aberration was '16. So it was more like, 'What did he do differently?' "

Severino faced the Twins just once this season, giving up three runs and five hits in three innings in an 11-3 win on Sept. 20, however he is 3-0 with a 2.10 ERA in five outings in September.

"I feel good about our chances," outfielder Brett Gardner said, according to Newsday's Erik Boland. "I like the fact we get to throw Luis Severino out there tomorrow. He's been pretty darn good this year."

He will match up against Ervin Santana, who went 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA in the regular season and led the league with five complete games and three shutouts. When Santana faced the Yankees on Sept. 18, he allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, and he is 6-10 with a 5.66 ERA in 20 career starts against New York.

"I feel good going in," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. "It's a one-game playoff. It really is going to come down to execution of pitches and defense and putting a good swing on a baseball. So, there's two teams that are going to fight like heck [Tuesday], and one of us is not going to move on, but I really like the way we've been playing."