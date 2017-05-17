Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is pleased with the team's play through the first month and half, especially the effort of the young core.

With that in mind, Steinbrenner said at Wednesday's owners meetings that he'd prefer not to trade any of the team's prospects away, if possible.

"I think we've been pretty consistent about not trading away the young talent the last three to four years," Steinbrenner said, according to Newsday. "And I think, in part, that consistency has paid off in several areas, right? So that's not something I'm looking to do, is trade away all of our top prospects."

There has been much speculation about the Yankees spending big in the 2018 offseason when Bryce Harper and Manny Machado become free agents, as the Yankees have a plethora of contracts coming off the board. But Steinbrenner says the team might not necessarily make a run at these players.

"Look, everybody's talking about [the '18 free-agent class]," Steinbrenner said. "But it doesn't come into play with me much because I've got to see how our guys mature at Double-A and Triple-A. And how the guys that are now up are going to continue to do. So it's just way too early for that."