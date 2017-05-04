Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Brett Gardner each drove in two runs while Masahiro Tanaka won his fifth straight start as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six games with a 10-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park. >> Box score

Sanchez went 3-for-3 with a two-run single off Rookie Davis in the first inning, while Gregorius hit an RBI single in the first inning and a sac fly in the fifth inning that gave the Yankees a 5-1 lead.

Gardner hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning off Barrett Astin. Matt Holliday went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, while Aaron Hicks and Ronald Torreyes both had two hits and an RBI.

Tanaka (5-1) gave up four runs (three earned) and 10 hits in seven innings. He escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fourth inning by getting Jose Peraza to pop out and Tucker Barnhart to ground into a 6-6-3 double play.

Davis (1-2) gave up five runs (four earned) and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

The Yankees got into Cincinnati at around 6 a.m. Monday, about four hours after winning an 18-inning marathon in Chicago. Meanwhile, Tanaka enjoyed a peaceful dinner and got a full night's sleep in a Cincinnati hotel.

The Yankees' offense used whatever adrenaline they built up from last night to generate a three-run outburst in the first inning. After that, the team looked a bit sluggish in the middle innings, making a couple errors in the field and succumbing to some sketchy base running problems. They then found a second wind, finishing with a couple insurance homers in the eighth inning.

Tanaka's comfortable Sunday night still paid dividends. The well-rested Tanaka worked hard, even labored at times, managing to give the Yankees seven innings of work (112 pitches). Tanaka's performance was solid, diluted some by Joey Votto's two-run home run, but the need for the club was innings. Tanaka provided them, allowing the Yankees to win their sixth straight game and their 20th in their last 25.

What's next

CC Sabathia (2-1, 5.45 ERA) faces Tim Adleman (1-1, 4.22 ERA) in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.