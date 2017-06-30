The New York Yankees are likely to activate RHP Adam Warren and LHP CC Sabathia off the disabled list for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to the New York Daily News' Mike Mazzeo.

Warren, who was placed on the disabled list on June 16 due to shoulder inflammation, said he felt good after he threw a simulated game on Sunday. The 29-year-old reliever has a 2.23 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings this season.

Sabathia, meanwhile, told reporters he felt fine after a three-inning simulated game on Thursday and a bullpen session on Saturday.

Out since June 13 due to a hamstring injury, Sabathia is 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts this season. Manager Joe Girardi told Mazzeo "our plan right now" is for Sabathia to start Tuesday.