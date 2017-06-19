New York Yankees third baseman Chase Headley (12) sits in the dugout during an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. (Kevin Sousa)
The Yankees suffered a terrible blow over the weekend when top prospect Gleyber Torres suffered a season-ending torn UCL in his non-throwing shoulder when he slid head-first into home on Saturday. Torres will undergo Tommy John surgery and hopes to be ready for spring training next year.

WIth Torres, who was expected to take over at third at some point in the near future, out of the picture for the rest of the season, New York might look to add a third basemen. Ken Davidoff of the NY Post explores several options for the Yankees at third base.

Chase Headley has been New York's starting third baseman this season, hitting .244/.329/.364 with four home runs and 29 RBI. Less than halfway through the season, Headley has already made 11 errors in the field, exceeding last season's 10 errors. With the 33-year old set to make $13 million this season and $13 million next season, the ideal scenario for the Yankees is for Headley's production to improve both at the plate and on the field.

Other internal options for New York include Tyler Wade and Miguel Andujar. However, Wade has only played 11 minor-league games at third base entering last night's game between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse. Meanwhile, Brian Cashman told The Post on Monday that Andujar is still "far away from MLB."

Another route the Yankees might choose to go to find a third baseman is the trade market. There are several veteran third basemen that could be made available before the July 31 non-waivers trade deadline. The Angels' Yunel Escobar, the White Sox's Todd Frazier, the Royals' Mike Moustakas, and ex-Yankee and current Giants third baseman Eduardo Nunez are all going to be free agents at the end of the season.

With Torres expected back in 2018, the idea of trading for a veteran in his walk year, and not blocking the team's stud prospect next season, would appeal to the Yankees. Davidoff mentions Frazier's New Jersey roots and Moustakas' championship experience as reasons why the two experienced infielders might be New York's top choices. 

Pittsburgh's David Freese, San Diego's Yangervis Solarte, and Cincinnati's Eugenio Suarez are a few non-free-agent candidates the Yankees could choose to pursue, while Miami's Martin Prado is an unlikely salary dump option.
Gleyber Torres will be out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery. (Matt Rourke/AP)
The Yankees' tough week of baseball had its final blow Monday as news broke that their top prospect Gleyber Torres would require Tommy John surgery on his non-throwing arm after sliding akwardly into home plate. He was expected to make his debut in the majors at some point this season. The Yankees expect him to be ready just in time for 2018 Spring Training.

Elsewhere in New York sports the Mets dropped a slugfest to the Dodgers, a Jets legend passes away, and the NBA draft is just two days away. 
Top Yankees infield prospect Gleyber Torres needs Tommy John surgery due to the left elbow injury he suffered over the weekend, the team announced Monday.

He will miss the remainder of the season and is expected to be ready to return when spring training begins in 2018.

"It's difficult news, but at least it's a correctable problem," GM Brian Cashman said, according to the New York Daily News' Christian Red. "It's his non-throwing arm. He should be ready for spring training. He's young and has his whole career ahead of him. He'll return to form and still possess all of his abilities."
(Brad Penner)
Yankees LHP CC Sabathia will likely miss at least six weeks due to his hamstring injury, GM Brian Cashman said Monday, according to Christian Red of the NY Daily News.

Sabathia was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI last week. 

He exited last Tuesday's start against the Angels after four-plus innings due to the strain.
A general view of 2017 Spring Training MLB baseballs lay on George M. Steinbrenner Field as pitchers and catchers report. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees minor league RHP Matt Marsh was suspended 50 games for failing a second drug test for recreational drugs, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Marsh, 25, is 3-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 15 games with Double-A Trenton and High-A Tampa this season. Since he was promoted to Double-A, Marsh is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 10 games, striking out 16 batters in 14 2/3 innings.

The Yankees signed Marsh as a non-drafted free agent in 2014. Since joining the Yankees organization, Marsh is 13-9 with a 2.42 ERA in 84 games (eight starts).
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi (right) and generial manager Brian Cashman during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Kim Klement)
Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The luxury of having a deep and talented farm system eventually develops into an "issue" - 40-man roster crunches.

The Yankees will have a multitude of 40-man roster decisions to make this winter ahead of the Rule 5 draft with a plethora of players requiring either movement elsewhere or being assigned to the Yankees roster, before potentially losing them to the draft. The 40-man roster can be a major guessing game; which players will mean the most to the team's future and which might be considered expendable? If the Yankees were wise, they would begin to make some of those decisions now versus waiting for the trade deadline or the winter in an effort to reduce some of the guessing.

The Yankees have made various transactions over the last several days which were directly affected by their desire to not disrupt the 40-man roster. The Yanks called up a Douple-A pitcher, Ronald Herrera, to add depth to the bullpen. The Yankees recalled Luis Cessa to make a spot start Sunday. New York decided to bring up Mason Williams to play center field in Aaron Hicks' absence. Beyond those recent moves, Rob Refsnyder remains a Yankee.
Rob Refsnyder reacts after striking out in the Yankees' loss to Oakland on Sunday. (Tony Avelar/AP)
After a four-run third inning for Oakland, the Yankees fell, 4-3, as they lost their sixth straight game. 

Elsewhere, Jacob deGrom homers, Eric Decker heads south, Bradley Wright-Phillips scores twice and the Rangers, Islanders and Devils announce their protected players list ahead of the NHL Expansion Draft. 
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Cessa (Andrew Villa-USA TODAY Sports)
Luis Cessa gave up four runs in four innings as the New York Yankees lost their sixth straight game in a 4-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at Oakland Coliseum. >> Box score 

Cessa (0-1) surrendered four runs in the third inning as the Yankees were swept in a series for the first time this season.

With the Yankees up 2-0, Cessa allowed a two-run double to Chad Pinder before Khris Davis hit a two-run home run later in the inning to give the A's a 4-2 lead.
New York Yankees LHP Aroldis Chapman (Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees activated LHP Aroldis Chapman off the disabled list before Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

Chapman went on the disabled list on May 14 with rotator cuff inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

Over the past 30 days, the Yankees' bullpen has six saves, six blown saves and a 4.03 ERA. "My team needs me," Chapman said, according to the New York Daily News' Mike Mazzeo.
Masahiro Tanaka and Yankees catcher Austin Romine talk during the fourth inning. (Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)
Masahiro Tanaka allowed five runs and eight hits in four innings Saturday as the Yankees lost their season-high fifth game in a row as the A's won 5-2 in Oakland. 
Luis Severino pitches against Oakland on Friday night. (AP)
Jonathan Holder allowed two runs in the eighth inning as the Yankees lost to the Athletics, 7-6, on Friday night. Luis Severino struggled in the second inning, allowing four runs, but settled down the rest of the way. Those were the only runs he gave up over six innings. >> Box score 

 
Mason Willams reacts after hitting a single. (AP)
Outfielder Mason Williams and catcher Kyle Higashioka are being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Aaron Hicks and Gary Sanchez went down with injuries in Thursday night's loss to Oakland, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com. 
New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (82) throws to first base for the out on Philadelphia Phillies' Brock Stassi (78) (not pictured) in the fifth inning of a baseball game during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Butch Dill)
Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees' farm system providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects. This week we'll start with a quick recap of the Yankees selections in the MLB First-year Player Draft.

The Yankees took a risk with their No. 1 pick, selecting Clarke Schmidt, a right-handed pitcher from the University of South Carolina. Schmidt was highly rated at the beginning of the college season and performed well, but he recently underwent Tommy John surgery. Schmidt will be out until about this time next season and maybe through much of next summer.

The Yankees second pick, high school righty Matt Sauer, can be looked at as more of a first rounder, as he could end up netting as much or more than Schmidt in bonus money. The Yankees went on to draft eight right-handed pitchers, a lefty hurler and one position player among their first 10 picks. Of those 10 players, eight were collegians.
Brett Gardner scores in the 10th inning, but the Yankees lost, 8-7. (Ben Margot/AP )
After a game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning, the Yankees were unable to hold off the Athletics in the 10th inning as they lost, 8-7. 

Elsewhere, Juan Lagares broke his thumb in a Mets' loss, the Jets starting quarterback job is up for grabs and the Giants ink the last member of their draft class. 
New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) exits the game with an injury against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning at Oakland Coliseum. (Cary Edmondson)
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez reached base safely five times on Thursday before having to leave the game early due to tightness in his groin.

Sanchez went 3-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI, and a stolen base. His two-out double in the bottom of the seventh helped tie the game at 4, while his ninth inning single brought in Starlin Castro to tie the game at six and force extra innings.

Sanchez stole second base in the top of the ninth, and was then forced to exit because of tightness in his abductor muscle.
Gary Sanchez celebrates scoring a run with teammate Starlin Castro.
Chris Carter hit his seventh home run of the season and Gary Sanchez went 3-for-3 with two RBIs (including a game-tying RBI single in the top of the ninth inning) in the Yankees' 8-7 loss to the Athletics on Thursday in Oakland. After taking the lead in the top half of the inning, Giovanny Gallegos was unable to hold off the Athletics in the 10th.
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. (Peter Aiken)
The Yankees (38-25) begin a four-game series with the Athletics (27-38) at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday at 10:05 p.m.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday
Yankees Angels
Brett Gardner, LF Cameron Maybin, CF
Aaron Hicks, CF Kole Calhoun, RF
Aaron Judge, RF Albert Pujols, DH
Starlin Castro, 2B Yunel Escobar, 3B
Gary Sanchez, DH Andrelton Simmons, SS
Didi Gregorius, SS C.J. Cron, 1B
Chase Headley, 3B Martin Maldonado, C
Chris Carter, 1B Eric Young Jr., LF
Austin Romine, C Danny Espinosa, 2B
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) works out during batting practice prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement)
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team has "pulled the plug" on the rehab of 1B Greg Birdper Newsday's Erik Boland. 

In his game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday, Bird fouled a ball off his injured right ankle which he has been rehabbing for over a month. He informed Yankees' head trainer, Steve Donohue, that it "isn't feeling right," forcing the Yankees to put his rehab assignment to a halt. 

Manager Joe Girardi noted Bird will travel back to New York to receive an examination from team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmed. 

Bird said he was "very close" to returning to the Yankees at the beginning of the month. He has been on the DL since May 2. 
Michael Pineda walks to the mound after throwing a wild pitch in the Yankees loss to the Angels on Wednesday night. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Despite claiming an early lead, the Yankees lost the rubber game to the Angels, 7-5, on Wednesday. Michael Pineda allowed five runs in six innings and the offense was plagued by their inability to drive in runs with runners on base. 

Elsewhere, the Mets won their rubber game, Hackenberg is impressing the quarterbacks coach and Joe Girardi would be fine with Aaron Judge in the Home Run Derby. 
New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda (35) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during a MLB baseball game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (Kirby Lee)
Michael Pineda took the mound for the Yankees last night and did not look sharp, matching a season-high of five earned runs and 10 hits allowed.

Pineda lasted six innings, adding one walk and two strikeouts to his final stats. The two strikeouts were his second-lowest total of the year.

The 28-year old gave up yet another home run, and has now surrendered at least one deep ball in 10 of his 13 starts this season. 
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/ AP)
Michael Pineda pitched six innings allowing five runs on 10 hits as the Yankees lost the rubber game to the Angels, 7-5, on Wednesday night.
Apr 22, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees (38-24) finish a three-game series against the Angels (34-34) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday at 10:07 p.m.

Yankees Angels
Brett Gardner, LF Cameron Maybin, CF
Aaron Hicks, CF Kole Calhoun, RF
Aaron Judge, DH Albert Pujols, DH
Matt Holliday, 1B Yunel Escobar, 3B
Starlin Castro, 2B Luis Valbuena, 1B
Gary Sanchez, C Andrelton Simmons, SS
Didi Gregorius, SS Eric Young, Jr., LF
Chase Headley, 3B Danny Espinosa, 2B
Rob Refsnyder, RF Juan Graterol, C
(Kim Klement)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders manager Al Pedrique says Yankees top prospect, INF Gleyber Torres, isn't ready to be promoted just yet, according to Yes Network's Aidan Curran.

Pedrique likes the maturity of the 20-year-old, but he still needs to improve before he gets the call.

"If you ask me today, if the call comes, he is not ready," Pedrique said Tuesday. "He is headed in the right direction. I like where he is at for a 20-year-old kid to be in Triple-A. He's very mature, but defensively, he needs more work at third and second."
(Jim Brown)
The MLB Draft concludes today, with rounds 11-40, which you can follow live here.

Here are the Yankees' selections from rounds 3-10...

Third round (No. 92) Pick:
Joe Girardi talks at a Spring Training press conference. (AP)
Yankees manager Joe Girardi doesn't believe the Home Run Derby would hurt Aaron Judge if he decides to participate, according to NJ.com's Randy Miller. 

Girardi has no issue with it because it would just be another day at batting practice for the rookie sensation. 

"Sometimes you worry about the physical nature of (a Home Run Derby)...them getting hurt," Girardi said. "Sometimes you worry about them doing something they don't do in the course of a game. But you watch (Judge in) BP, his first round he's hitting balls out of right field. Some guys are working line drives or groundballs. He's hitting them out. So that's why (I'm OK with it), because to me it would be a normal BP."
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks to reporters after the trade deadline prior to a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. (Brad Penner)
Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Life without Aroldis Chapman has had its rough moments for the Yankees.

None of the issues have revolved around Dellin Betances, Chapman's replacement while the left-hander has been on the shelf. However, the efforts of others during the stretch, namely Tyler Clippard, who was bumped to Betances' eighth-inning role, exemplifies a glaring need for a team with a legitimate postseason run ahead of them.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. (Anthony Gruppuso)
Angels OF Mike Trout has been impressed with what Aaron Judge has been able to do on the field this season, and is a supporter of the "All-Rise" campaign for baseball's newest star.

"He's having an unbelievable season," Trout said to Ken Davidoff of the NY Post about the Yankees' outfielder. 

"He's fun to watch. Obviously the long home runs. He makes so many plays. He's always smiling. He's great for the game, and obviously a very good kid. So he's fun to watch play. Just hopefully not tonight and tomorrow."

Trout underwent surgery on May 31 to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb. With him forced to the sidelines, Judge has taken over as the dominant force in Major League Baseball.
Brett Gardner reacts after lining out in the Yankees 3-2 loss to the Angels. (Jae C. Hong)
The Yankees had their six-game win streak halted by the Angels on Thursday, losing 3-2 in extra innings. 

Elsewhere, Odell Beckham Jr. speaks, Ben McAdoo debuts a new hairstyle,and the Melts are rocked by the Cubs. 
New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Clippard (29) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (Richard Mackson)
Tyler Clippard blew the save against the Angels on Tuesday, surrendering a solo shot to former Yankee Eric Young Jr. in the bottom of the eighth. 

Clippard entered the game with the Yankees up 2-1 after Giovanny Gallegos and Adam Warren combined for three scoreless innings in relief. 

Young led off the inning, and sent just the second pitch he saw over the right field fence to tie the game at two. 
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
CC Sabathia departed in the fifth inning with a strained left hamstring and the Angels edged the Yankees, 3-2, in 11 innings on Tuesday night in Anaheim.
Apr 4, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement (USA Today))
The Yankees (38-23) play Game 2 of a three-game series against the Angels (33-34) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday at 10:07 p.m.

Yankees Angels
Brett Gardner, LF Cameron Maybin, CF
Aaron Hicks, CF Kole Calhoun, RF
Aaron Judge, RF Albert Pujols, DH
Matt Holliday, DH Yunel Escobar, 3B
Starlin Castro, 2B Andrelton Simmons, SS
Gary Sanchez, C CJ Cron, 1B
Didi Gregorius, SS Martin Maldonado, C
Chase Headley, 3B Danny Espinosa, 2B
Chris Carter, 1B Eric Young, Jr., LF
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. (David Banks/USA TODAY Sports)
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman (rotator cuff inflammation) is starting his rehab assignment with High-A Tampa tonight, it was announced.

He is expected to pitch for Double-A Trenton on Friday before joining the Yankees for their series in Oakland that ends on Sunday.

Chapman, 29, said he felt, "no pain, no discomfort at all," after making 50 throws from 60 feet last Sunday as part of his rehab program.
After the Yankees blew a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 7th, Aaron Judge hit his league-leading 22nd home run of the season as the Yankees beat the Angels on Monday nigiht.

Judge launched the ball 438 feet to right center, bringing home Aaron Hicks to give the Yankees the 5-3 lead.

The 25-year old outfielder finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk, and three runs scored. Judge has now hit four home runs and eight RBI in New York's last three contests, and has raised his average .024 points (9-for-12) during that span.
Aaron Judge and his teammates celebrate after the outfielder hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
The Yankees won their sixth straight Monday thanks to an Aaron Judge eighth-inning blast that broke a tie. The homer was his fourth in three games and 22nd of the year. 

Elsewhere, the Mets and Yankees make selections in the MLB Draft, and the Jets have released Eric Decker after failing to find a trade partner. 
Aaron Judge hit his Major League-leading 22nd home run, Didi Gregorius went 4-for-4 to run his hitting streak to 14 games and Masahiro Tanaka bounced back to post a quality start as the Yankees won their sixth straight game, defeating the Angels 5-3 on Monday night in Anaheim.
Sunglasses reflect New York Yankees players as they sit in the dugout in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees selected Ernest Righetti High School RHP Matt Sauer with the No. 54 pick during Monday night's MLB Draft in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Sauer, 18, stands at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds. He went 9-1 with a 0.98 ERA and 142 strikeouts as a senior.

"Whatever team it is, I'll got out there and play for them," Sauer said, according to KEYT's Dave Alley. "It will be a lot of fun."
Fans watch fireworks after the baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees selected South Carolina RHP Clarke Schmidt with the No. 16 pick during Monday night's MLB Draft in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Schmidt went 4-1 with a 1.31 ERA as a junior this season before undergoing Tommy John surgery. 

"You hear all the successful stories nowadays. ... You've just got to treat your rehab the right way. You've got to have a good mentality throughout it all, and you should be fine coming through," Schmidt said, according to The State's Matt Connolly. "I did a lot of research on the draft. I've had a lot of people reach out to me and give me positive thoughts. I've had a lot of positive things told to me in the past few weeks that keeps my mentality in the right place."

The pick value of the No. 16 pick is $3.46 million, according to MLB.com.
1996 was the last time a high school player from one of the five boroughs was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Quentin Holmes, who grew up in Queens, didn't break that trend on Monday night, but he was selected by the Indians with the 64th overall pick in the second round.
New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees (37-23) begin a seven-game West Coast trip, starting with a three-game series against the Angels (33-33) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday at 10:07 p.m.

Yankees Angels
Brett Gardner, LF Cameron Maybin, CF
Aaron Hicks, CF Kole Calhoun, RF
Aaron Judge, RF Albert Pujols, DH
Matt Holliday, DH Yunel Escobar, 3B
Starlin Castro, 2B Luis Valbuena, 1B
Didi Gregorius, SS Andrelton Simmons, SS
Chase Headley, 3B Eric Young Jr., LF
Chris Carter, 1B Martin Maldonado, C
Austin Romine, C Danny Espinosa, 2B
The MLB announced Yankees RF Aaron Judge was named AL Player of the Week.

This past week, Judge hit .500, posted a 1.600 OPS and hit three home runs, including a 496-foot bomb that is the longest homer in the MLB this season. 
(Kim Klement)
Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

The Yankees have surprised on the field this season and if they continue to trend in their current direction, this year's pick in the MLB First-year Player Draft might be their last anywhere near the middle of the pack for quite a while.

The Yankees will pick at No. 16 (valued at $3,458,600) Monday night, looking to expand the depth of one of the game's best farm systems. The Yankees' system is not only loaded at the top, but has considerable depth, which allows the club to truly draft based on the best player available.
Aaron Judge hit two home runs, including a 495-foot blast, on Sunday against the Orioes. (Kathy Willens/AP)
The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Orioles after a 14-3 rout of the Orioles. With two home runs from Aaron Judge and one from Gary Sanchez, the Yankees tied a franchise record with four straight games with three home runs. 

Elsewhere, the Mets took three of four against the Braves, Tapwrit won the Belmont Stakes, and the Knicks are preparing for the NBA Draft. 
Aaron Judge's sixth inning home run at Yankee Stadium on Sunday traveled 495 feet, marking the longest home run hit so far this season.

Judge's home run came just one day after his first inning home on Saturday traveled at 121.1 miles per hour, setting a record for the hardest-hit home run in the StatCast era.

In addition to marking the hardest-hit homer, Saturday's shot also was the hardest-hit hit. Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins previously held the record for the hardest base hit, which he set in 2015 with a 120.3 mph single.

Judge now has 20 home runs.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Ben Heller prepares to throw a pitch during the sixth inning of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Yankees plan to call up RHP Ben Heller from the minors and option RHP Domingo German to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to ESPN.

Heller, 25, has 35 strikeouts and a 2.60 ERA in 27 2/3 innings across 20 appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

He made 10 major-league appearances last season, recording a 6.43 ERA and giving up five runs and 11 hits in seven innings.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi expects RHP Masahiro Tanaka to start on Saturday regardless of what happens in his next appearance on Monday.

"That's our plan," Girardi said, according to the New York Daily News' Daniel Popper.

Since starting the season 5-1, Tanaka has lost his last five starts, recording a 10.72 ERA and giving up 27 runs and 35 hits in 22 2/3 innings.
Starlin Castro had a home run and four RBIs, Aaron Judge hit two home runs in two innings and the Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Orioles with a 14-3 win at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.
Mar 12, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German (76) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
The Yankees recalled RHP Domingo German from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday and designated LHP Tommy Layne for assignment.

German, who has not yet made his major league debuit, has split time between Wiles-Barre and Double-A Trenton. In four games in Triple-A, German has gone 2-1 with a 3.76 ERA; in six games for Double-A Trenton, he went 1-4 with a 3.55 ERA. 

Layne, who pitched in Saturday's win over the Orioles, has posted a 7.50 ERA in 18 games for the Yankees this season. 
Jun 1, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57) throws a pitch in the eighth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports (Nick Turchiaro)
The Yankees (36-23) will continue their series against the Orioles (31-29) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Yankees Orioles
Brett Gardner, LF Seth Smith, RF
Aaron Hicks, CF Jonathan Schoop, 2B
Aaron Judge, RF Adam Jones, CF
Matt Holliday, DH Mark Trumbo, DH
Starlin Castro, 2B Chris Davis, 1B
Gary Sanchez, C Trey Mancini, LF
Didi Gregorius, SS Welington Castillo, C
Chris Carter, 1B JJ Hardy, SS
Ronald Torreyes, 3B Ruben Tejada, 3B

Who's pitching for the Yankees:

RHP Chad Green (0-0, 1.62 ERA), who will be making his first start of the season for the Yankees. In seven relief appearance this season, he has allowed three runs on six hits.
The Yankees scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back, hitting five home runs en route to a 16-3 win over the Orioles on Saturday night. >> Click here for a full box score
