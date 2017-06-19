The Yankees suffered a terrible blow over the weekend when top prospect Gleyber Torres suffered a season-ending torn UCL in his non-throwing shoulder when he slid head-first into home on Saturday. Torres will undergo Tommy John surgery and hopes to be ready for spring training next year.

WIth Torres, who was expected to take over at third at some point in the near future, out of the picture for the rest of the season, New York might look to add a third basemen. Ken Davidoff of the NY Post explores several options for the Yankees at third base.

Chase Headley has been New York's starting third baseman this season, hitting .244/.329/.364 with four home runs and 29 RBI. Less than halfway through the season, Headley has already made 11 errors in the field, exceeding last season's 10 errors. With the 33-year old set to make $13 million this season and $13 million next season, the ideal scenario for the Yankees is for Headley's production to improve both at the plate and on the field.

Other internal options for New York include Tyler Wade and Miguel Andujar. However, Wade has only played 11 minor-league games at third base entering last night's game between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse. Meanwhile, Brian Cashman told The Post on Monday that Andujar is still "far away from MLB."

Another route the Yankees might choose to go to find a third baseman is the trade market. There are several veteran third basemen that could be made available before the July 31 non-waivers trade deadline. The Angels' Yunel Escobar, the White Sox's Todd Frazier, the Royals' Mike Moustakas, and ex-Yankee and current Giants third baseman Eduardo Nunez are all going to be free agents at the end of the season.

With Torres expected back in 2018, the idea of trading for a veteran in his walk year, and not blocking the team's stud prospect next season, would appeal to the Yankees. Davidoff mentions Frazier's New Jersey roots and Moustakas' championship experience as reasons why the two experienced infielders might be New York's top choices.

Pittsburgh's David Freese, San Diego's Yangervis Solarte, and Cincinnati's Eugenio Suarez are a few non-free-agent candidates the Yankees could choose to pursue, while Miami's Martin Prado is an unlikely salary dump option.