The New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics made "zero progress" on trade talks on Sunday regarding A's RHP Sonny Gray and are expected to continue discussing a potential trade over the next 22 hours as the non-waiver trade deadline nears, according to the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch.

The Yankees and A's have been moving closer to a potential deal since Tuesday, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, and the A's scratched Gray from his scheduled start on Sunday as negotiations intensified, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

New York remains the leading candidate to acquire Gray, according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, and both sides are optimistic they will complete a deal prior to Monday's deadline. The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in the market for a starting pitcher, according to Ken Rosenthal, and are targeting Gray, Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish and Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton.

GM Brian Cashman has said outfielder Clint Frazier and infielder Gleyber Torres, who entered the season as two of the top prospects in baseball, are untouchable, as well as LHP Justus Sheffield, however the Yankees may be willing to deal Jorge Mateo in a trade.

Gray, 27, is earning $3.575 million this season and is under team control for the next two years. He is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts this season with 94 strikeouts in 97 innings. He missed several weeks this season due to a strained lat, and went on the disabled list last year with a strained trapezius muscle and a strained forearm.

New York acquired LHP Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in exchange for two low-level prospects, and traded for infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle earlier this month.

July 21: Acquiring Gray would put an exclamation point on the Yankees making a serious run at a postseason berth, and maybe more importantly, it would also stick with Brian Cashman's stance to be "careful buyers," where careful is another word for control.

After Luis Severino, the Yankees rotation is filled with inconsistent hurlers -- an ongoing problem for much of the season. Adding Gray would prop up the rotation at the front end and should help the Yankees get more games to what has become a dangerously good bullpen.

Adding Gray would also mean as much to the future of the Yankees as it does the remainder of the 2017 season. After this year, the Yankees could lose Masahiro Tanaka (he can opt out of his deal), and CC Sabathia's contract is coming to an end. Michael Pineda, out for the rest of the season due to Tommy John surgery, was also set to be a free agent at the end of the year. Teaming Gray with Severino and Jordan Montgomery would ease the need for filling the 2018 rotation.

The question, of course, is at what cost would the Athletics deem worthy for their ace. In my view, any deal would have to begin with Jorge Mateo, and then include at least two other top-15 prospects in the Yankees system and likely one more player. That's a heavy price to pay, but if the Yankees truly feel Gray is an attractive now-and-later piece, they could pull the trigger.
New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine hits an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine hits an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine suffered a bruised left hand after he was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Romine was hit by a Steve Cishek fastball in the bottom of the inning and stayed in to run the bases, but was replaced by Gary Sanchez for the top of the seventh inning.

Manager Joe Girardi told reporters Romine would likely avoid going on the disabled list after X-rays on Romine's hand came back negative.

Romine has a .235/.298/.315 batting line with two home runs and 20 RBIs this season.
Jul 30, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria (3) and left fielder Peter Bourjos (18) celebrate scoring during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
Jul 30, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria (3) and left fielder Peter Bourjos (18) celebrate scoring during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)

Jordan Montgomery was unable to complete three innings and the Yankees only had four hits in a 5-3 loss to the Rays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. >> Box score
Jordan Montgomery earned his seventh win of the year following a 6 2/3-inning performance Tuesday night. (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Jordan Montgomery earned his seventh win of the year following a 6 2/3-inning performance Tuesday night. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The Yankees (56-46) will wrap up their series against the Rays (53-52) on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees Rays
Brett Gardner, CF Peter Bourjos, CF
Clint Frazier, LF Steven Souza, Jr., RF
Aaron Judge, RF Evan Longoria, 3B
Matt Holliday, DH Lucas Duda, DH
Didi Gregorius, SS Trevor Plouffe, 1B
Chase Headley, 1B Corey Dickerson, LF
Todd Frazier, 3B Wilson Ramos, C
Ronald Torreyes, 2B Tim Beckham, 2B
Austin Romine, C Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Who is starting for the Yankees?

Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 3.92 ERA), who has pitched at least six innings in three consecutive starts after enduring a rough patch during which he failed to complete six innings in three straight starts.
(Kim Klement)
(Kim Klement)

The Yankees have acquired LHP Jaime Garcia and cash considerations from the Twins in exchange for RHP Zack Littel and LHP Dietrich Enns, the Yankees announced Sunday.

Despite acquiring Garcia, the Yankees are still interested in trading for Athletics RHP Sonny Grayreports Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

Garcia was acquired by the Twins from the Braves last week and made his Twins debut on Friday night. However, the Twins had struggled since his acquisition, leading them to put him on the market.
(Andy Marlin)
(Andy Marlin)

Brett Gardner hit a walkff single in the ninth inning as the  Yankees beat the Rays, 5-4, on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium >> Box score

Peter Bourjos hit a leadoff homer off Caleb Smith as the Rays took a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Didi Gregorius' sacrifice fly in the second inning tied things, 1-1, before Lucas Duda's sacrifice fly in the third inning put the Rays up, 2-1.
(Jeff Curry)
(Jeff Curry)

The Yankees are open to trading for Twins LHP Jaime Garcia or Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn if the Athletics don't lower their asking price for RHP Sonny Grayreports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The Yankees have also been connected to Rangers RHP Yu Darvish.

The Athletics have reportedly been insisting on acquiring either Clint Frazier or Gleyber Torres from the Yankees as part of a deal in exchange for Gray, with the Yankees reportedly making both of those players off-limits.
(Joe Nicholson)
(Joe Nicholson)

The Yankees (55-46) continue their series against the Rays (53-51) on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees Rays
Brett Gardner, CF Peter Bourjos, CF
Clint Frazier, LF Steven Souza, Jr., RF
Aaron Judge, RF Evan Longoria, DH
Gary Sanchez, C Lucas Duda, 1B
Matt Holliday, DH Trevor Plouffe, 3B
Didi Gregorius, SS Corey Dickerson, LF
Garrett Cooper, 1B Tim Beckham, 2B
Todd Frazier, 3B Adeiny Hechavarria, SS
Ronald Torreyes, SS Jesus Sucre, C
GEICO SportsNite: Yanks, Tanaka 00:02:00
Sweeny Murti reports on Masahiro Tanaka's stellar outing and the power surge coming from the outfield since the All-Star break

Masahiro Tanaka lost his perfect game bid with two outs in the sixth inning and the Yankees clubbed three homers as they beat the Rays, 5-1, on Friday night at Yankee Stadium >> Box score

Tanaka was dominant, striking out a career-high 14 batters while allowing one run on two hits and walking none.

Brett Gardner's leadoff homer in the first inning gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead, and Aaron Judge's solo shot in the fourth inning made it 2-0. Clint Frazier's three-run shot with two outs in the second inning extended the Yankees' lead to 5-0.

Lucas Duda's solo homer off Tanaka in the seventh inning cut the Yankees' lead to 5-1.
(Jennifer Buchanan)
(Jennifer Buchanan)

The Yankees remain interested in acquiring Rangers RHP Yu Darvishreports TR Sullivan of MLB.com.

It was first reported last week by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports that the Yankees had interest in Darvish.

Darvish, who is reportedly also being pursued by the Dodgers and Cubs, allowed 10 runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out five in 3 2/3 innings on Wednesday against the Marlins.
(Andy Marlin)
(Andy Marlin)

Yankees OF Aaron Judge chipped his tooth while celebrating Brett Gardner's walkoff homer against the Rays on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.

During the celebration, Judge was hit in the mouth by a helmet. He is expected to play on Friday, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

After the game, the Yankees had a staff member on the field looking for Judge's tooth.

New York Yankees RHP Dillon Tate (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees RHP Dillon Tate (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees farm system, providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played July 27, 2017, unless otherwise noted.
New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks hits a single in the third inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. (Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks hits a single in the third inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. (Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks and first baseman Tyler Austin will begin minor league rehab assignments on Monday.

Hicks, who was hitting .290 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 60 games, went on the disabled list on June 26 with a right oblique strain.

"I feel good," Hicks said, according to MLB.com's Matthew Martell. "It's a waiting game. It's a lot of strengthening those muscles with a lot of core work. It's pretty much just patience."
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Wilson (38) pitches in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Wilson (38) pitches in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees are interested in acquiring left-handed reliever Justin Wilson, according to the Detroit Free Press' Anthony Fenech, however the Tigers' asking price is "very high," according to the New York Post's George A. King III

The 29-year-old Wilson, who played with the Yankees in 2015, has 12 saves, 55 strikeouts and a 2.75 ERA in 41 appearances this season. He had a 3.10 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 innings in 2015, but was traded that offseason to Detroit for pitchers Chad Green and Luis Cessa.

Fenech reports a potential trade for Wilson would be comparable to what the Pirates received from the Nationals for Mark Melancon last year. The Tampa Bay Rays, who acquired Lucas Duda from the Mets on Thursday, are also interested in Wilson, according to King.

Even after acquiring three players from the White Sox earlier in July, GM Brian Cashman said the Yankees would remain "careful buyers" leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
Brett Gardner launches a walk-off homer in the 11th inning. (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Brett Gardner launches a walk-off homer in the 11th inning. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Brett Gardner launched a solo shot in the bottom of the 11th against the Rays to give the Yankees a 6-5 win Thursday night.

Elsewhere, Chris Flexen makes his MLB debut with the Mets, Kyrie Irving wants to be dealt to the Knicks and the Mets send Lucas Duda to the Rays. 
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees win 00:01:58
Sweeny Murti reports from Yankee Stadium following Brett Gardner's walk-off home run in the Yankees' 6-5 win against the Rays

Brett Gardner hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to lead the Yankees to a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. >> Box score
Lucas Duda (Laurence Kesterson)
Lucas Duda (Laurence Kesterson)

The Mets traded Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday amid speculation that the Yankees were among several teams interested in acquiring him.

The Rays sent pitching prospect Drew Smith to the Mets. TYonder Alonso (A's) and Justin Bour (Marlins) are considered the top first basemen available on the trade market, according to a recent post on MLB Trade Rumors.

Despite acquiring Todd Frazier, the Yankees are still interested in the available players, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported last week. However, local reports indicate Bour will soon head to the disabled list after straining an oblique muscle during Monday night's game. It would be his second DL stint this season.
Luis Severino was dominant against the Reds on Wednesday. (Julie Jacobson/AP)
Luis Severino was dominant against the Reds on Wednesday. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

The Yankees finished off a two-game sweep of the Reds and have interest in Tigers lefty reliever Justin Wilson. 

Elsewhere, Steven Matz's struggles continue, the Jets claim Lucky Whitehead and the Nets trade for Allen Crabbe. 
(Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)
(Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)

Newly acquired Todd Frazier belted his first home run with the Yankees on Wednesday in a 9-5 win over the Reds. 

Coming one day after he hit into an unusual triple play, Frazier said he was thrilled to go deep and finish the day 2-for-3.

"That's baseball in a nutshell," Frazier told reporters after the game. "You hit into a triple play, you do some funky stuff and you think you've seen everything in baseball and then you do something like that. Just very excited, very happy."
Luis Severino tossed seven strong innings and Clint Frazier had a big day as the Yankees beat the Red, 9-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium >> Box score

Severino allowed two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out nine in seven innings as he lowered his ERA to 3.03.

Frazier went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, a walk, and a run scored and is hitting .290 with an .871 OPS since being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Tags: Luis Severino
Jun 4, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports (Kevin Sousa)
Jun 4, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports (Kevin Sousa)

The Yankees (52-46) finish a quick two-game set with the Cincinnati Reds (41-59) on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankees Stadium.
The Yankees are in heavy pursuit of starting pitching help - currently the weakest link on the roster - with Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray at the top of their wish list. The issues are the prospect cost and reports that there are as many as six other teams scouting the 27-year-old.

They could land the hurler (or a fallback option), and still have some significant problems to deal with as they try to maintain grip on a playoff spot...

 
Jordan Montgomery earned his seventh win of the year following a 6 2/3-inning performance Tuesday night. (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Jordan Montgomery earned his seventh win of the year following a 6 2/3-inning performance Tuesday night. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Jordan Montgomery earned his seventh win of the year following a stellar outing Tuesday against the Reds, scattering just two hits over 6 2/3 innings. The Yankees won, 4-2. 

Elsewhere, Yoenis Cespedes nearly hits for the cycle in a Mets win, the Yankees are nearing to a deal with Oakland and the Nets owner is inching closer to selling a minority stake in the franchise. 
Jul 25, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jul 25, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Jordan Montgomery allowed just one run on two hits in six and 2/3 innings, Didi Gregorius hit a home run and had two RBIs, and the Yankees defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 4-2, at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. >> Box score

Montgomery led a Yankees pitching staff that allowed just three hits on the night. Tommy KahnleDellin Betances, and Adam Warren combined to pitch two innings in relief before Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the save.

Matt Holliday and Aaron Judge each had a hit and scored a run for the Yankees, who amassed a three-run lead after five innings before the Reds pulled within a run in the top of the eighth. Gregorius' homer in the bottom of the eighth provided a late insurance run for New York.

Todd Frazier hit into a triple play in his first game at Yankee Stadium in a Yankees uniform, but also added a hit later in the game.
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

As OF Clint Frazier continues to make noise in the big leagues, veteran Matt Holliday has been giving the rookie words of advice on how to block out things off the field. 

Frazier isn't a stranger to the spotlight having been the first overall pick of the 2013 MLB Draft. However, since being called up by the Yankees earlier this month, the 22-year-old has been contacted by virtually everyone that has his number.

"Ever since I got called up to the big leagues," Fraizer said, "there have been a lot of people who have tried to sneak their way into my life that didn't play a role for many years."
Apr 23, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Apr 23, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

The Yankees (51-46) begin a 10-game homestand starting with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds (41-58) on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Yankees Stadium.
Yankees OF Clint Frazier has been using fellow outfielder Aaron Judge as a role model during his current hot streak, NorthJersey.com's Bob Klapisch reports. 

Frazier has jumped into the Yankees spotlight recently with exceptional play, and much like Judge, he has been humble since making his big league debut at the beginning of the month. 

"I've got a good guy to take a note out of the book that he's writing right in front of my face," Frazier said. "That would be a good one to follow in the steps of Aaron Judge." 
Mar 12, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jaime Garcia (54) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Mar 12, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jaime Garcia (54) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)

The Twins have acquired LHP Jaime Garcia and C Anthony Recker from the Braves in exchange for minor league RHP Huascar Ynoa, it was announced on Monday. 

The Yankees were among six teams interested in acquiring Garcia, Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports reported over the weekend.

Heyman reported that the Yankees prefer to keep Clint Frazier, Gleyber Torres, Justus Sheffield, and James Kaprielian, but because of their depth they wouldn't rule anything out.
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

Whether Gary Sanchez can be a successful hitter in the major leagues is no longer disputable. However, the Yankees "full-time" catcher is beginning to demonstrate that scouting reports on his improving catching abilities were potentially off-base.

Understand that this is not a call for Yankees backup catcher Austin Romine to take over the starting catcher role. Romine is strictly a backup who is already getting too much time behind the plate -- and truth be told he's not having a tremendous season behind the dish either. However, if Sanchez does not improve his work behind the plate or it continues to deteriorate from this point, there is a chance the Yankees will debate his future as a catcher for the club.

Sanchez is visibly hurting the Yankees behind the plate this season, making nine errors (two fielding, seven throwing), and he's allowed nine passed balls. While wild pitches are charged to the pitcher's record, Sanchez could have saved a handful of the 25 that have gotten by him by using better mechanics.
Clint Frazier and Aaron Judge celebrate the Yankees' 6-4 win over the Mariners on Sunday. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
Clint Frazier and Aaron Judge celebrate the Yankees' 6-4 win over the Mariners on Sunday. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

A two-run double from Clint Frazier lifted the Yankees to a series win over the Mariners on Sunday. 

Elsewhere, the Mets had their four-game win streak snapped, the Yankees are expected to be active on the trade market and the Mets' top prospect is expected back in the lineup after an illness. 
New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner is greeted by left fielder Clint Frazier following a solo home run by Gardner during the first inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner is greeted by left fielder Clint Frazier following a solo home run by Gardner during the first inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

Clint Frazier hit a tiebreaking two-run double, Didi Gregorius and Brett Gardner combined for three home runs and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners, 6-4, Sunday at Safeco Field. >> Box score

Gardner went 2-for-5 with a leadoff home run in the first inning and a game-tying RBI single in the sixth inning off James Pazos (2-3). Frazier followed and drove in two runs with a double to left field that made it 6-4, as the Yankees won a series for the first time since June 9-11.

Gregorius homered in the second and fourth innings to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead, but Yankees starting pitcher Caleb Smith allowed a two-run single to Ben Gamel and a two-run double to Guillermo Heredia in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave the Mariners a 4-3 lead.
Caleb Smith (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
Caleb Smith (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (50-46) will wrap up their series with the Mariners (49-50) on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. ET at Safeco Field in Seattle.
Mar 26, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Ryan McBroom tosses the ball to the mound after the eighth inning of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium.The Blue Jays won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)
Mar 26, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Ryan McBroom tosses the ball to the mound after the eighth inning of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium.The Blue Jays won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)

The Yankees traded INF/OF Rob Refsnyder to the Toroto Blue Jays in exchange for 1B Ryan McBroom, the team announced on Sunday.

McBroom hit .243 with 19 doubles, 12 homers, and 54 RBI in 96 games for Double-A New Hampshire this season. He fared much better against lefties, hitting .316 with five doubles and three homers.

Refsnyder had five hits in 35 at-bats for the Yankees this season before being designated for assignment earlier this week.
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Joe Girardi talk prior to their spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Joe Girardi talk prior to their spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees contacted the Marlins about OF Giancarlo Stantonaccording to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, but Miami indicated that a deal would not be likely since the team is in the process of being sold.

This call came a few weeks ago as the Yankees have shopped for another power hitter next to Aaron Judge

Stanton owns a .274 batting average this season with 30 home runs, 65 RBI and 96 strikeouts to 44 walks. 

He made the All-Star Game in his hometown of Miami and participated in the Home Run Derby, losing to Yankee Gary Sanchez in the first round.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

The Yankees bullpen coughed up another possible victory on Saturday evening, as Adam Warren surrendered a Nelson Cruz walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning. 

Warren gave up two hits, one run and walked a batter, dropping the Yankees to just 9-19 in one run games this season. 

That is a testament to a bullpen that has received a 3.65 ERA from Aroldis Chapman, has seen Dellin Betances lose control of his pitches and saw former Yankee Tyler Clippard record an ERA that almost sat at 5.00. 
Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, center, is mobbed by teammates after he hit a walk-off single to score Ben Gamel during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. The Mariners won 6-5. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, center, is mobbed by teammates after he hit a walk-off single to score Ben Gamel during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. The Mariners won 6-5. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

The Yankees came back to tie the game at 4-4 in the eighth inning and then again at 5-5 in the ninth, but ultimately lost to the Mariners, 6-5, on Nelson Cruz's 10th-inning single Saturday night in Seattle.

Aaron Judge hit his 32nd home run of the year in the sixth inning. Ronald Torreyes drove in two runs, including the game-tying run in the ninth.

Masahiro Tanaka pitched six innings and gave up four runs, all in the third inning. He struck out six and walked none in the no-decision.

The Yankees conclude their series with the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (50-45) will face the Mariners (48-50) on Thursday night at 10:10 p.m. ET at Safeco Field in Seattle.

Yankees Mariners
Brett Gardner, CF Jean Segura, SS
Clint Frazier, LF Ben Gamel, LF
Aaron Judge, RF Robinson Cano, 2B
Matt Holliday, DH Nelson Cruz, DH
Gary Sanchez, C Kyle Seager, 3B
Didi Gregorius, SS Danny Valencia, 1B
Todd Frazier, 3B Mitch Haniger, RF 
Garrett Cooper, 1B Dyson Jarrod, CF
Ronald Torreyes, 2B Mike Zunino, C

 
(Nick Wass/AP)
(Nick Wass/AP)

Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro is returning to the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring injury, reports George King of the New York Post.

Tyler Wade has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

Castro is returning to the disabled list just one week after being activated from a previous stint. He first landed on the disabled list in late June with a hamstring strain.

In 79 games for the Yankees this season, Castro is hitting .307 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs. Wade made his big-league debut this season and has three hits in 28 at-bats.
(Kim Klement)
(Kim Klement)

The Yankees are reportedly interested in Rangers RHP Yu DarvishJon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported. 

According to The Post's George A. King III, Yankees scout Brandon Duckworth was present for Darvish's start against the Rays at Tropicana Field Friday night. The appearance would indicate the Yankees have an interest in the right hander. 

Darvish earned a no-decision in the start, allowing three runs -- all solo home runs -- while striking out 12 and walking one in eight innings. 
(Joe Nicholson)
(Joe Nicholson)

Aaron Judge hit his 31st home run of the year and had four RBIs in the Yankees' 5-1 win over the Mariners on Friday.

Judge's three-run home run off Mariners' starter Andrew Moore was his first since July 7, snapping a 10-game homerless streak. He added a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Judge hit 47 home runs in the home run derby earlier this month, becoming the first rookie to win it outright. In 93 games for the Yankees this season, Judge is hitting .313 with 31 homers, 72 RBI, and 13 doubles.
Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run in Seattle (Joe Nicholson (USA Today))
Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run in Seattle (Joe Nicholson (USA Today))

Aaron Judge hit his 31st home run and CC Sabathia allowed one run over five innings in the Yankees' 5-1 win against the Mariners on Friday night in Seattle. >> Box Score

After allowing a first-inning run, Sabathia settled in to quiet the Mariners' offense for the remainder of his outing to earn his ninth win of the year. 

Judge hit a blast to left field in the fifth inning to drive in Brett Gardner and Gary Sanchez. He would finish with four RBIs on the night. 
(Jeffrey Becker)
(Jeffrey Becker)

The Yankees will not let recently-acquired Todd Frazier wear No. 21.

Frazier, who had planned to ask former-Yankee Paul O'Neill if he could wear the number, was told by Yankees clubhouse manager Rob Cucuzza that the number wasn't available.

"I talked to some guys and 29 it is,'' Frazier said, according to the NY Post. "It's a great number [21], but it doesn't bother me.''

O'Neill wore No. 21 with the Yankees from 1993 until 2001, which was his last season before retiring.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Chance Adams throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Spectrum Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Chance Adams throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Spectrum Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees farm system, providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played July 20, 2017, unless otherwise noted.
(Anthony Gruppuso)
(Anthony Gruppuso)

Despite acquiring Todd Frazier and moving Chase Headley to first base, the Yankees remain open to acquiring a first baseman, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The Yankees, who were scouting the Mets on Monday night at Citi Field earlier this week, reached out to the Mets shortly after to express interest in 1B Lucas Duda earlier this week, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com

Duda, 31, is hitting .246 with a .352 OBP and .552 SLG with 17 home runs in 69 games this season.

He is eligible for free agency after the season.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after getting the final out of the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after getting the final out of the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

New York Yankees RHP Luis Severino outdueled Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez by striking out six batters in seven scoreless innings in Thursday's 4-1 win at Safeco Field.

A start after going toe-to-toe with Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale, Severino earned a win for the first time since June 10. While he scattered eight hits, the Mariners went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

"I know it's going to be tough every time I face a guy like Felix," Severino said, according to Newsday's Erik Boland. "I just try to bring my 'A' stuff."

A year after going 3-8 with a 5.83 ERA in 22 games (11 starts), Severino is now tied with Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer for the second most starts (seven) of at least seven innings and one or fewer runs allowed. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw leads the majors with 10.
New York Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier (Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier (Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports)

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman said rookie outfielder Clint Frazier will likely be optioned to the minors once outfielder Aaron Hicks returns from the disabled list.

Hicks had a .290/.398/.515 batting line, all career-bests, with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 60 games before he went on the DL on June 25 with a right oblique injury. While he was initially expected to miss three to four weeks, Cashman said he is not near a return.

"Hicks isn't doing anything yet," Cashman said, according to the New York Post's George A. King III, "so [optioning Frazier to the minors] is down the road."
Luis Severino tossed seven scoreless innings in a win against the Mariners. (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Luis Severino tossed seven scoreless innings in a win against the Mariners. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Luis Severino struck out six batters over seven scoreless innings as the Yankees downed the Mariners, 4-1, on Thursday. 

Elsewhere, the Mets walk off against the Cardinals, the Jets signed their first-round pick and O.J. Simpson is granted parole. 
Luis Severino throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Luis Severino throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Luis Severino pitched seven innings for the third straight start, allowing no runs and striking out six, as the Yankees beat the Mariners, 4-1, on Thursday night in Seattle. >> Box score

Severino outpitched Felix Hernandez, who allowed fewer hits but gave up a solo homer to Brett Gardner in the sixth inning for the game's first run. Severino has now allowed four total runs in his last 21 innings.

New York recorded seven hits to Seattle's 10. Aaron Judge drove in a run with a single in the eighth inning and the Yankees also scored on Robinson Cano's throwing error in the ninth. Cano got some retribution in the bottom half of the frame, doubling off Aroldis Chapman to drive in the Mariners' only run.

Todd Frazier recorded his first hit as a Yankee; he was 1-for-4 overall with a run scored. Dellin Betances pitched a clean eighth inning for his 11th hold of the year, allowing one hit and notching a strikeout.
