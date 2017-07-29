The New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics made "zero progress" on trade talks on Sunday regarding A's RHP Sonny Gray and are expected to continue discussing a potential trade over the next 22 hours as the non-waiver trade deadline nears, according to the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch.

The Yankees and A's have been moving closer to a potential deal since Tuesday, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, and the A's scratched Gray from his scheduled start on Sunday as negotiations intensified, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

New York remains the leading candidate to acquire Gray, according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, and both sides are optimistic they will complete a deal prior to Monday's deadline. The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in the market for a starting pitcher, according to Ken Rosenthal, and are targeting Gray, Texas Rangers ace Yu Darvish and Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton.

GM Brian Cashman has said outfielder Clint Frazier and infielder Gleyber Torres, who entered the season as two of the top prospects in baseball, are untouchable, as well as LHP Justus Sheffield, however the Yankees may be willing to deal Jorge Mateo in a trade.

Gray, 27, is earning $3.575 million this season and is under team control for the next two years. He is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts this season with 94 strikeouts in 97 innings. He missed several weeks this season due to a strained lat, and went on the disabled list last year with a strained trapezius muscle and a strained forearm.

New York acquired LHP Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in exchange for two low-level prospects, and traded for infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle earlier this month.

July 21: Acquiring Gray would put an exclamation point on the Yankees making a serious run at a postseason berth, and maybe more importantly, it would also stick with Brian Cashman's stance to be "careful buyers," where careful is another word for control.

After Luis Severino, the Yankees rotation is filled with inconsistent hurlers -- an ongoing problem for much of the season. Adding Gray would prop up the rotation at the front end and should help the Yankees get more games to what has become a dangerously good bullpen.

Adding Gray would also mean as much to the future of the Yankees as it does the remainder of the 2017 season. After this year, the Yankees could lose Masahiro Tanaka (he can opt out of his deal), and CC Sabathia's contract is coming to an end. Michael Pineda, out for the rest of the season due to Tommy John surgery, was also set to be a free agent at the end of the year. Teaming Gray with Severino and Jordan Montgomery would ease the need for filling the 2018 rotation.

The question, of course, is at what cost would the Athletics deem worthy for their ace. In my view, any deal would have to begin with Jorge Mateo, and then include at least two other top-15 prospects in the Yankees system and likely one more player. That's a heavy price to pay, but if the Yankees truly feel Gray is an attractive now-and-later piece, they could pull the trigger.