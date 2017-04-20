New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin)
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin)

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird is off to a much slower start than anyone expected after an exceptional spring training. Despite Bird going 5-for-37 with a .535 OPS in 42 plate appearances, he should not be benched each time there is a left-handed pitcher on the mound.

I completely understand that the Yankees brought in Chris Carter's right-handed hitting power bat to complement Bird, but to enact a strict platoon would be a mistake in my opinion.

I bring this up because the writing is on the wall. Bird entered Sunday's game in a 0-20 slump and went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, single and two walks. The following game, Bird was on the bench in favor of Carter, who mind you came in slashing .182/.240/.273, because "lefty killer" Derek Holland was on the mound. Bird has two plate appearances this season against lefties, while Carter has nine. Neither player has a hit against a lefty.

The way I see it, Yankees manager Joe Girardi should have allowed Bird to play the day after snapping a skid - caused in part by missing time due to a cold and a bruised ankle - and use the good vibes from the previous night to potentially fuel another. Instead, Bird sat, and any rhythm he found at the plate was lost. Bird has gone 1-for-8 since, though he had a few good at-bats Wednesday night, including an opposite field double.

My contention is that Bird needs a bulk of the at-bats versus lefties (think two-thirds of them) and continue to get all the reps against righties. Bird is the first baseman of the future and a one-dimensional strikeout machine like Carter should not be taking away at-bats from the lefty hitter each time a southpaw is on the hill.

The counterargument is that Carter brings immense power and provides the Yankees a better chance to win if he's in the lineup against a lefty. However, Bird's OPS against LHPs in his major league career is .765 in 42 plate appearances (yes, small sample alert), and it was .733 in his last full season in the minors (144 plate appearances versus lefties in 2015). Carter handles lefties to the tune of a .788 OPS in 849 plate appearances. Sure, there is a difference, but it is not as dramatic as one might think.

Moreover, for all the talk of Carter's power bat, the one thing that people are failing to count as a variable is that he is not getting everyday reps of his own. This is a player who averaged 565 plate appearances over the last four seasons. However, Carter is rightly not playing against righties (except for an occasional day off for designated hitter Matt Holliday) so he's already on the wrong end of a platoon. Each day Carter sits, he gets further away from being settled at the plate.

Some might argue, that is enough of a reason to create a strict platoon between Bird and Carter. However, the notion that Carter, a one-year filler for the bench, take away 150 at-bats from Bird infuriates me. Of course the Yankees want to win, but they also need to see what the young players have to offer the club for the future. Carter's ability to "get into one" every once a while is not exactly an assurance of better production or a win.

I believe the 24-year-old Bird is going to be a very good player. He has a smooth swing and the ball jumps off his bat when he is right. However, if the Yankees are going to keep Bird in a strict platoon with Carter, what happens to the youngster's ability to hit lefties? Just as Carter has shown to be even worse than career norms without consistent reps this season, Bird could be unable to correct any "problems" he has against left-handed pitching if he is not allowed to face them.

I also feel the reasoning that sitting Bird against lefties allows him to remain focused and confident with his at-bats against right-handers is short-sighted. I don't think Bird will lose confidence by sitting against lefties, however he will be put at a disadvantage when he does have to face them late in games in which he started against a righty.

I concede that Carter has to get some time at the plate. Nonetheless, I was unhappy with the signing because of this very issue. I felt then, as I can see developing now, that Girardi might lean toward the veteran when handedness comes into play. While Carter has to see time at the plate, his should be limited, not Bird's. Instead of a strict platoon, the Yankees should think about resting Bird against every third lefty the Yankees face so that Carter gets some work, but also so that Bird sees as much left-handed pitching as possible.

The Yankees will be better off if they allow Bird to work through this slump and it has to include time against lefties. Completely eliminating Bird from at-bats against same-sided pitching could perpetuate (or actually create in my opinion) any problems he might have versus southpaws. How will the Yankees know if Bird can handle lefties at all if he sits each time there is one on the hill?

The bottom line is Bird will be here next season and Carter will not. Taking at-bats away from an important player of the future like Bird in hopes that Carter hits a home run under the guise of a providing the team a better chance to win is a mistake.
Buoyed by good at-bats and good pitching, including by Masahiro Tanaka on Wednesday, the Yankees are riding an eight-game winning streak.

Tanaka kept the White Sox in check for most of the evening, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out six in seven innings of work. The only real damage came in the fourth when Jose Abreu brought in Tim Anderson with an RBI double. 

Chase Headley kept his hot start going with his third home run of the year, a two-run shot in the first inning.
The Daily News Live panel debates whether Luis Severino has earned himself a permanent spot in the Yankees' starting rotation.
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Masahiro Tanaka and the Yankees (9-5) look to get back in the win column as they close out their series with the White Sox (7-6) at Yankee Stadium. 

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.

White Sox Yankees
Tyler Saladino, 2B Brett Gardner, LF 
Tim Anderson, SS Chase Headley, 3B
Melky Cabrera, LF Matt Holliday, DH
Jose Abreu, 1B Jacoby Ellsbury, CF
Avisail Garcia, RF Starlin Castro, 2B
Cody Asche, DH Aaron Judge, RF
Yolmer Sanchez, 3B Greg Bird, 1B
Omar Narvaez, C Austin Romine, C
Leury Garcia, CF Ronald Torreyes, SS
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez walks off the field after injuring himself during an at-bat in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez walks off the field after injuring himself during an at-bat in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez made throws from 60 feet on Wednesday, the first time he has done so since he was placed on the disabled list with a right biceps strain. The Yankees said he would miss approximately four weeks.

Manager Joe Girardi said Sanchez has been catching five or six inning "games" with a pitching machine during his time on the disabled list and that he is progressing from the injury.

The 24-year-old catcher had one home run and two RBIs in four games this season before he was injured taking a swing against the Orioles on April 8..

He hit .299 with 20 home runs and 42 RBI in 53 games as a rookie in 2016.
Aug 13, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; Former New York Yankees Derek Jeter leaves the field following a ceremony for the reunion of the 1996 World Series Championship Team prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)
Aug 13, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; Former New York Yankees Derek Jeter leaves the field following a ceremony for the reunion of the 1996 World Series Championship Team prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)

Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush have teamed up in a bid to purchase the Marlins, the Miami Herald reports

Word of Jeter's interest in owning the Marlins was initially reported on April 5 by Fox Business Network.

Jeffrey Loria has owned a controlling stake in the Marlins since 2003, but has been fielding offers for the team in recent years.

Jeter has expressed a desire to own a team before. In 2014, he said he'd like to be "calling the shots, not answering to someone."
Apr 18, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino (20) throws to first to complete the double play in the fifth inning. New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (14) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) were out on the play at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Apr 18, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino (20) throws to first to complete the double play in the fifth inning. New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (14) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) were out on the play at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

The Yankees fell victim to the long ball and were unable to recover in a 4-1 loss to the White Sox on Tuesday, snapping an eight-game winning streak. >> Read more
Former SNY Yankees insider Mark Feinsand joins the show to preview his new book, "The New York Yankees Fan Bucket List."
Apr 7, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports)
Apr 7, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports)

Luis Severino and the Yankees (9-4) will go for their ninth consecutive win on Tuesday night in game two of a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox (6-6) at 7:05 p.m.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.

White Sox Yankees
Tyler Saladino, 2B Brett Gardner, LF 
Tim Anderson, SS Jacoby Ellsbury, CF
Melky Cabrera, LF Matt Holliday, DH
Jose Abreu, 1B Starlin Castro, 2B
Avisail Garcia, RF Aaron Judge, RF
Matt Davidson, 3B Greg Bird, 1B
Yolmer Sanchez, DH Austin Romine, C
Omar Narvaez, C Ronald Torreyes, 3B
Avisail Garcia, CF Pete Kozma, SS

Who's starting for the Yankees?
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

Yankees SS Didi Gregorius will begin playing in rehab games on Friday for High-A Tampa, the team announced Tuesday.

Gregorius, who is dealing with a hematoma of the subscapularis muscle in his right shoulder, began a throwing prorgram two weeks ago.

"I don't want to rush anything, because if something happens, it's going to be even worse with a setback," Gregorius said after beginning his throwing program.

He was diagnosed with the inury in March, which the Yankees expected would keep him out for six weeks. 
(AP)
(AP)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The Yankees were supposed to be working the 2017 season without a strong collection of starting pitching. However, during the Yankees' current eight-game winning streak, the club's starters have silenced the detractors with a 6-0 record, 2.76 ERA and a 9.2 K/9 rate. How long can the run last?

Of the five starters, the pitcher expected to provide sterling efforts, Masahiro Tanaka currently owns the worst ERA. However, in his last start, Tanaka looked more like the pitcher who contended for the Cy Young Award last season. Tanaka had a superb spring training, but struggled in his first two starts (10 ER in 7 2/3 IP).

I don't worry about Tanaka. Once he hits a groove, he can rattle off solid start after solid start. Tanaka is the most complete pitcher of the crew and I have the plenty of faith he can put his rough start behind him.
Sweeny Murti breaks down how the Yankees keep rolling behind strong starting pitching and power hitting, resulting in eight straight wins.

Matt Holliday and Aaron Judge both hit home runs to power the New York Yankees to their eighth straight win with a 7-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Yankee Stadium. >> Read more

Holliday hit a three-run home run off White Sox starter Derek Holland (1-2) as part of a five-run third inning to break a scoreless tie.

Judge went 2-for-3 with an RBI infield single in the third inning to make it 5-0 and a two-run home run in the fifth inning that made it 7-0.
New York Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Yankees (8-4) look to win their eighth straight game when they send LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 4.29 ERA) to face Derek Holland (1-1, 1.50 ERA) and the Chicago White Sox (6-5) on Monday at 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
The Yankees have traded RHP Johnny Barbato to the Pirates for a player to be named later or cash considerations, it was announced Monday.

The 24-year-old Barbato, who had been in the rotation for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre, had been designated for assignment last week to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Jordan Montgomery.
Sweeny Murti reports from Yankee Stadium where, behind another terrific outing from CC Sabathia, the Yankees won their sixth game in a row.

Greg Bird broke out of a slump by going 3-for-3 with a home run, Michael Pineda threw seven strong innings and the New York Yankees won their seventh game in a row with a 9-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. >> Read more

Bird, who entered the game with a .038 batting average, was a triple shy of the cycle, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning after Aaron Judge's home run was overturned on replay to break a 1-1 tie.

Judge went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple. He hit a ball to deep right field off Adam Wainwright (0-3) that deflected off a fan's glove and back onto the field. Umpires reviewed the play and ruled fan interference, resulting in a triple.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws a pitch during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws a pitch during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees (7-4) look to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (3-8) and win their seventh game in a row when the teams meet Sunday at 8:08 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
CCC Sabathia allowed one run and three hits in 7 1/3 innings and the Yankees took advantage of sloppy Cardinals defense in a 3-2 victory Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The Yanks have won six in a row. >>Click here for a full box score.

 
Apr 4, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement (USA Today))
Apr 4, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement (USA Today))

The Yankees (6-4) play the middle game of three-game series against the Cardinals (3-7) Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. The Yankees are going for their sixth straight win.

 

 
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees win 00:01:39
Sweeny Murti analyzes what went wrong in the Yanks' 1-4 start and how they've since righted the ship this past week.

The Yankees outlasted St. Louis on Friday night by a score of 4-3. New York notched their 5th straight victory despite a late Cardinals surge and now sit at 6-4 on the season.

The Cardinals threatened the Yankee victory, leaving runners on both second and third when the final out occured.
Sep 10, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) pitches in the 2nd inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)
Sep 10, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) pitches in the 2nd inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)

The Yankees (5-4) kick off a three day series against The Cardinals (3-6) on Friday night at 7:10. The game begins a six-game home stretch for New York.

Currently, the Yankees are riding a four-game winning streak and finished off a sweep of Tama Bay on Thursday.

 
(Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
(Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

Dellin Betances entered to start the eighth inning of Thursday night's game against the Rays with the Yankees up 3-2, and proceeded to issue a walk and allow a single -- putting runners on the corners with none out.

He then struck out Kevin Kiermaier and Evan Longoria before getting Brad Miller to ground out to end the threat.

It was Betances' first appearance since this past Sunday.
New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (82) throws to first base for the out on Philadelphia Phillies' Brock Stassi (78) (not pictured) in the fifth inning of a baseball game during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Butch Dill)
New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (82) throws to first base for the out on Philadelphia Phillies' Brock Stassi (78) (not pictured) in the fifth inning of a baseball game during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Butch Dill)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The top four levels of the Yankees minor league system began action late last week. Let's take a look at some of the early returns.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played April 13, 2017.
Joe Girardi and Luis Severino address the media after Severino's superb performance in the Yankees' win over the Rays.

Luis Severino stuck out 11 batters over seven strong innings, Aaron Hicks hit two home runs, and the Yankees completed a sweep of the Rays with a 3-2 win at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. >>Click here for a full box score.

Aaron Hicks' go-ahead home run in seventh inning was the difference in a low-scoring game, as both pitchers limited the damage early on. Matt Andriese held the Yankees to one run in six innings of work before New York scored two runs off Tampa Bay's bullpen.

Hicks, who also had three RBI for New York, became the first Yankee to hit a home run from both sides of the plate since Mark Teixeira on July 31, 2015...
Apr 7, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports)
Apr 7, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (4-4) will go for the sweep as they wrap up a three-game series with the Rays (5-4) tonight at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

 

Brett Gardner will be available off the bench for Thursday night's game, manager Joe Girardi told reporters.

Gardner left Wednesday's game against the Rays in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a bruised jaw and strained neck after a violent collision at first base with Rickie Weeks of the Rays.

With runners on first and third, Gardner hit a tapper back to the mound. Rays pitcher Xavier Cedeno threw it in the dirt, and Weeks and Gardner collided at first base when Weeks attempted to chase after the ball, with both of them crashing to the ground.
Scottsdale Scorpions pitcher James Kaprielian of the New York Yankees against the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League game at Sloan Field. (Mark J. Rebilas)
Scottsdale Scorpions pitcher James Kaprielian of the New York Yankees against the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League game at Sloan Field. (Mark J. Rebilas)

Yankees pitching prospect James Kaprielian is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next Tuesday, the Yankees announced late Thursday morning.

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who is the Dodgers team doctor.

Kaprielian had been deciding whether or not he wanted to undergo surgery or attempt to rest and rehab after being examined in California on Tuesday, GM Brian Cashman told reporters Wednesday.

"Clearly you don't bounce around the country if the surgical option isn't on the table," Cashman said Wednesday.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs up the first baseline after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. ( Adam Hunger)
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs up the first baseline after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. ( Adam Hunger)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Aaron Judge launched a home run in his first MLB at-bat last August and Yankees fans rejoiced in what was believed to be a sign the club was set for a long time in right field. However, raw talent precedes true development.

In Judge's late season cameo, he struck out in 44.2 percent of his 95 plate appearances. The poor performance forced Judge to study and alter his hitting mechanics during the offseason. He added a leg kick and strived to change his approach at the plate. There was enough doubt among the Yankees' braintrust that Judge had to win the right field job out of spring training.

Spring training statistics should be taken with a grain of salt, but for Judge, there was some underlying meaning. In 69 plate appearances he struck out 15 times (21.7 percent), which was a marked improvement from the display last season. Beyond the reduction in strikeouts, Judge was spraying the ball to the opposite field and laying off pitches he flailed at last summer, without sacrificing his home run power. This demonstrated the extra effort he put in during the winter was taking hold.
Sweeny Murti provides all the updates from Yankee Stadium after the Bombers' 8-4 win over the Rays.

Jordan Montgomery was solid in his Major League debut while Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the Yankees rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Rays, 8-4, at Yankee Stadium Wednesday. >> Click here for a full box score.

The Yankees trailed 3-0 before scoring eight runs in the next three innings. Their first two runs scored on a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch.

Judge went 2-for-3 and tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth. He added a two-run homer in the seventh, his third of the season.

Montgomery struck out the first two batters he faced and then issued a walk and a two-run homer to Rickie Weeks. He was charged with three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Yankees RHP prospect James Kaprielian will take a couple of days to decide whether or not he will have surgery on his right elbow, GM Brian Cashman told reporters Wednesday. 

The right-hander will have to decide if he will undergo surgery or take the option of rest and rehabilitation

"Clearly you don't bounce around the country if the surgical option isn't on the table," Cashman said
(Reinhold Matay)
(Reinhold Matay)

Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery allowed three runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings against the Rays during his major league debut on Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Montgomery gave up five hits, walked two and struck out seven while tossing 89 pitches (61 strikes).

He allowed a long two-run homer to left field to Rickie Weeks in the first inning. The unearned run came due to an error by 2B Starlin Castro in the fifth inning.
