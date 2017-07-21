The Yankees bullpen coughed up another possible victory on Saturday evening, as Adam Warren surrendered a Nelson Cruz walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Warren gave up two hits, one run and walked a batter, dropping the Yankees to just 9-19 in one run games this season.

This may be a testament to a bullpen that has received a 3.65 ERA from Aroldis Chapman, has seen Dellin Betances lose control of his pitches and saw former Yankee Tyler Clippard record an ERA that almost sat at 5.00.

The Yankees acquired David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle in a deal with the White Sox earlier this week (they also sent away Clippard and added Todd Frazier), but it has yet to solve one of the team's biggest problems.

In addition to Warren's shaky outing, Robertson gave up one hit and one run in one inning of work last night against the Mariners.

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

The Yankees record in one-run games (9-19) might be the most disappointing aspect of the season. Saturday's loss hurt even more because the Yankees had done a fine job of chipping away at a 4-1 lead to eventually tie the score in the eighth inning. The Yanks then showed even more resilience in the top of the ninth when down by one to tie the score again.

While the fault has often sat with Yankees manager Joe Girardi, I cannot find fault with his bullpen moves Saturday night. In this one, I simply credit the Mariners for getting clutch hits against two pitchers who have been quite good all season. Regardless of how the Yankees lose these types of games, if the club doesn't turn things around in such circumstances, they will be hard pressed to reach the playoffs.