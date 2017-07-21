New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

The Yankees bullpen coughed up another possible victory on Saturday evening, as Adam Warren surrendered a Nelson Cruz walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning. 

Warren gave up two hits, one run and walked a batter, dropping the Yankees to just 9-19 in one run games this season. 

This may be a testament to a bullpen that has received a 3.65 ERA from Aroldis Chapman, has seen Dellin Betances lose control of his pitches and saw former Yankee Tyler Clippard record an ERA that almost sat at 5.00. 

The Yankees acquired David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle in a deal with the White Sox earlier this week (they also sent away Clippard and added Todd Frazier), but it has yet to solve one of the team's biggest problems. 

In addition to Warren's shaky outing, Robertson gave up one hit and one run in one inning of work last night against the Mariners.

The Yankees record in one-run games (9-19) might be the most disappointing aspect of the season. Saturday's loss hurt even more because the Yankees had done a fine job of chipping away at a 4-1 lead to eventually tie the score in the eighth inning. The Yanks then showed even more resilience in the top of the ninth when down by one to tie the score again.

While the fault has often sat with Yankees manager Joe Girardi, I cannot find fault with his bullpen moves Saturday night. In this one, I simply credit the Mariners for getting clutch hits against two pitchers who have been quite good all season. Regardless of how the Yankees lose these types of games, if the club doesn't turn things around in such circumstances, they will be hard pressed to reach the playoffs.
Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, center, is mobbed by teammates after he hit a walk-off single to score Ben Gamel during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. The Mariners won 6-5. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, center, is mobbed by teammates after he hit a walk-off single to score Ben Gamel during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Seattle. The Mariners won 6-5. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

The Yankees came back to tie the game at 4-4 in the eighth inning and then again at 5-5 in the ninth, but ultimately lost to the Mariners, 6-5, on Nelson Cruz's 10th-inning single Saturday night in Seattle.

Aaron Judge hit his 32nd home run of the year in the sixth inning. Ronald Torreyes drove in two runs, including the game-tying run in the ninth.

Masahiro Tanaka pitched six innings and gave up four runs, all in the third inning. He struck out six and walked none in the no-decision.

The Yankees conclude their series with the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (50-45) will face the Mariners (48-50) on Thursday night at 10:10 p.m. ET at Safeco Field in Seattle.

Yankees Mariners
Brett Gardner, CF Jean Segura, SS
Clint Frazier, LF Ben Gamel, LF
Aaron Judge, RF Robinson Cano, 2B
Matt Holliday, DH Nelson Cruz, DH
Gary Sanchez, C Kyle Seager, 3B
Didi Gregorius, SS Danny Valencia, 1B
Todd Frazier, 3B Mitch Haniger, RF 
Garrett Cooper, 1B Dyson Jarrod, CF
Ronald Torreyes, 2B Mike Zunino, C

 
(Nick Wass/AP)
(Nick Wass/AP)

Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro is returning to the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring injury, reports George King of the New York Post.

Tyler Wade has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

Castro is returning to the disabled list just one week after being activated from a previous stint. He first landed on the disabled list in late June with a hamstring strain.

In 79 games for the Yankees this season, Castro is hitting .307 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs. Wade made his big-league debut this season and has three hits in 28 at-bats.
(Kim Klement)
(Kim Klement)

The Yankees are reportedly interested in Rangers RHP Yu DarvishJon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported. 

According to The Post's George A. King III, Yankees scout Brandon Duckworth was present for Darvish's start against the Rays at Tropicana Field Friday night. The appearance would indicate the Yankees have an interest in the right hander. 

Darvish earned a no-decision in the start, allowing three runs -- all solo home runs -- while striking out 12 and walking one in eight innings. 
Jul 21, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits an RBI-sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)
Jul 21, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits an RBI-sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)

Aaron Judge hit his 31st home run of the year and had four RBIs in the Yankees' 5-1 win over the Mariners on Friday.

Judge's three-run home run off Mariners' starter Andrew Moore was his first since July 7, snapping a 10-game homerless streak. He added a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Judge hit 47 home runs in the home run derby earlier this month, becoming the first rookie to win it outright. In 93 games for the Yankees this season, Judge is hitting .313 with 31 homers, 72 RBI, and 13 doubles.
Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run in Seattle (Joe Nicholson (USA Today))
Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a home run in Seattle (Joe Nicholson (USA Today))

Aaron Judge hit his 31st home run and CC Sabathia allowed one run over five innings in the Yankees' 5-1 win against the Mariners on Friday night in Seattle. >> Box Score

After allowing a first-inning run, Sabathia settled in to quiet the Mariners' offense for the remainder of his outing to earn his ninth win of the year. 

Judge hit a blast to left field in the fifth inning to drive in Brett Gardner and Gary Sanchez. He would finish with four RBIs on the night. 
(Nam Y. Huh)
(Nam Y. Huh)

The Yankees are in talks with the Athletics about a potential trade for RHP Sonny Grayreports Jon Heyman of FanRag sports, who says it's the Yankees' primary focus at the moment.

The Athletics have "named their price" for Gray to the Yankees, but a deal is not yet close, according to Heyman.

Heyman notes that the Yankees may also have interest in Rangers RHP Yu Darvish, who is reportedly available.
(Jeffrey Becker)
(Jeffrey Becker)

The Yankees will not let recently-acquired Todd Frazier wear No. 21.

Frazier, who had planned to ask former-Yankee Paul O'Neill if he could wear the number, was told by Yankees clubhouse manager Rob Cucuzza that the number wasn't available.

"I talked to some guys and 29 it is,'' Frazier said, according to the NY Post. "It's a great number [21], but it doesn't bother me.''

O'Neill wore No. 21 with the Yankees from 1993 until 2001, which was his last season before retiring.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Chance Adams throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Spectrum Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Chance Adams throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Spectrum Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees farm system, providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played July 20, 2017, unless otherwise noted.
(Anthony Gruppuso)
(Anthony Gruppuso)

Despite acquiring Todd Frazier and moving Chase Headley to first base, the Yankees remain open to acquiring a first baseman, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The Yankees, who were scouting the Mets on Monday night at Citi Field earlier this week, reached out to the Mets shortly after to express interest in 1B Lucas Duda earlier this week, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com

Duda, 31, is hitting .246 with a .352 OBP and .552 SLG with 17 home runs in 69 games this season.

He is eligible for free agency after the season.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after getting the final out of the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after getting the final out of the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

New York Yankees RHP Luis Severino outdueled Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez by striking out six batters in seven scoreless innings in Thursday's 4-1 win at Safeco Field.

A start after going toe-to-toe with Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale, Severino earned a win for the first time since June 10. While he scattered eight hits, the Mariners went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

"I know it's going to be tough every time I face a guy like Felix," Severino said, according to Newsday's Erik Boland. "I just try to bring my 'A' stuff."

A year after going 3-8 with a 5.83 ERA in 22 games (11 starts), Severino is now tied with Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer for the second most starts (seven) of at least seven innings and one or fewer runs allowed. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw leads the majors with 10.
New York Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier (Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier (Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports)

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman said rookie outfielder Clint Frazier will likely be optioned to the minors once outfielder Aaron Hicks returns from the disabled list.

Hicks had a .290/.398/.515 batting line, all career-bests, with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 60 games before he went on the DL on June 25 with a right oblique injury. While he was initially expected to miss three to four weeks, Cashman said he is not near a return.

"Hicks isn't doing anything yet," Cashman said, according to the New York Post's George A. King III, "so [optioning Frazier to the minors] is down the road."
Luis Severino tossed seven scoreless innings in a win against the Mariners. (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Luis Severino tossed seven scoreless innings in a win against the Mariners. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Luis Severino struck out six batters over seven scoreless innings as the Yankees downed the Mariners, 4-1, on Thursday. 

Elsewhere, the Mets walk off against the Cardinals, the Jets signed their first-round pick and O.J. Simpson is granted parole. 
Luis Severino throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Luis Severino throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Luis Severino pitched seven innings for the third straight start, allowing no runs and striking out six, as the Yankees beat the Mariners, 4-1, on Thursday night in Seattle. >> Box score

Severino outpitched Felix Hernandez, who allowed fewer hits but gave up a solo homer to Brett Gardner in the sixth inning for the game's first run. Severino has now allowed four total runs in his last 21 innings.

New York recorded seven hits to Seattle's 10. Aaron Judge drove in a run with a single in the eighth inning and the Yankees also scored on Robinson Cano's throwing error in the ninth. Cano got some retribution in the bottom half of the frame, doubling off Aroldis Chapman to drive in the Mariners' only run.

Todd Frazier recorded his first hit as a Yankee; he was 1-for-4 overall with a run scored. Dellin Betances pitched a clean eighth inning for his 11th hold of the year, allowing one hit and notching a strikeout.
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)

The Yankees (48-45) will open a four-game series with the Mariners (48-48) on Thursday night at 10:10 p.m. ET at Safeco Field in Seattle.
GEICO SportsNite: Yankees 00:05:13
Sal Licata and Anthony McCarron join Doug Williams to discuss the rumor that the Yankees will trade for Sonny Gray.

The Yankees will not be trading Dellin Betances before the July 31 non-waiver trading deadline, GM Brian Cashman said Friday on MLB Network Radio.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports said Wednesday that looking to trade Betances in order to acquire a starting pitcher under team control beyond this season was something the Yankees should consider.

"Betances is under control for the same amount of time that Andrew Miller was a year ago - this season, plus two more. And actually, he's more affordable than Miller was," Rosenthal writes. "Maybe it's all talk, but the Yankees are adamant that they do not want to trade their top prospects, the ones who are closest to the majors or already on their club. Robertson could replace Betances as the setup man for closer Aroldis Chapman. And with Kahnle, the Yankees' bullpen still would be deeper than before."
Yankees make blockbuster deal 00:08:52
Eamon and Jon discuss Brian Cashman's blockbuster deal that brought over David Robertson, Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle from the White Sox

Reliever David Robertson, who came over in the Yankees' recent trade with the White Sox, is thrilled to be back in the place where he began his major league career. 

Robertson pitched seven years with the Yankees before signing with the White Sox before the 2015 season. 
Are the Yankees done dealing? 00:04:37
The Daily News Live panel debates whether or not the Yankees should make another trade and what moves the Mets should look to make

Newly acquired Todd Frazier will be the Yankees' everyday third baseman, manager Joe Girardi said after Wednesday's loss to the Twins.

Chase Headley willl move to first base and get a "crash course" at the position, Girardi told reporters.

"I think he's got very good hands and he's very intellectual," Girardi said. "I think he can make the adjustment very quick. I don't see it being a problem."
Tags: Chase Headley
Jordan Montgomery was tagged with the loss as he allowed six runs in six innings. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)
Jordan Montgomery was tagged with the loss as he allowed six runs in six innings. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

The Yankees were touched up for six runs in the second inning as they fell to the Twins, 6-1. 

Elsewhere, the Red Bulls and NYCFC both earn wins on the pitch and Jacob deGrom won his seventh consecutive start. 
(Peter Aiken)
(Peter Aiken)

The Twins scored six runs with two outs in the second inning as they beat the Yankees, 6-1, on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field in Minnesota >> Box score 

Jordan Montgomery allowed run-scoring hits to Zack Granite and Eduardo Escobar before serving up a three-run homer to Miguel Sano as the Twins took a 6-0 lead in the second inning -- with all the runs coming with two outs.

The Yankees managed seven hits, with Brett Gardner's RBI single in the seventh inning accounting for their only runs.
Yankees are making moves 00:01:18
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR reacts to the Yankees trade for David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Todd Frazier.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman stated the club would be "cautious buyers" during the trade deadline period. If a seven-player deal -- bringing in three major leaguers for one of the game's top prospects -- is cautious, this could be an interesting 13 days ahead.

The Yankees clearly filled two of their biggest holes by adding former organization relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to a tired and inconsistent bullpen, while adding Todd Frazier should stabilize the revolving door at first base for the remainder of the season.
(Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
(Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

The Yankees have DFA'd 1B Ji-Man Choi and INF/OF Rob Refnsyder, and optioned LHP Chasen Shreve to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in order to make room on the roster for 1B/3B Todd Frazier, and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle.

Frazier, Robertson, and Kahnle were acquired from the White Sox on Tuesday night.

Choi, 26, hit .267 with a .333 OBP and .733 SLG with two HR and five RBI in 15 at-bats for the Yankees after being called up from Triple-A on July 5.
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery prepares to deliver a pitch against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Oakland Coliseum. (Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery prepares to deliver a pitch against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Oakland Coliseum. (Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees (48-44) play the final game of a three-game series against the Twins (47-46) at Target Field in Minnesota on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m.

Yankees Twins
Brett Gardner, LF Brian Dozier, 2B
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF Eduardo Escobar, 3B
Gary Sanchez, DH Miguel Sano, 1B
Starlin Castro, 2B Robbie Grossman, LF
Didi Gregorius, SS Max Kepler, RF
Clint Frazier, RF Chris Gimenez, C
Garrett Cooper, 1B Ehire Adrianza, SS
Austin Romine, C Jorge Polanco, DH
Ronald Torreyes, 2B Zack Granite, CF
GEICO Sportsnite: Todd Frazier 00:06:01
The Baseball Night in New York crew discuss reports that the Yankees and White Sox have completed a trade to send Todd Frazier to the Bronx.

The Yankees have acquired third baseman Todd Frazier, closer David Robertson, and pitcher Tommy Kahnle from the White Sox in exchange for Tyler ClippardIan Clarkin, 2016 first-round pick Blake Rutherford, and Tito Polo.

Frazier, 31, is hitting .207 with 16 home runs, 44 RBI, and 15 doubles in 81 games for the White Sox this season.

"It's kind of surreal here right now because it all happened at once and you hear the rumors, it could have been a different team, here and there," Frazier told reporters on Tuesday night. "But it's the Yankees so I'm pretty excited."
David Robertson is heading back to the Yankees as part of a seven player trade between the Yankees and White Sox. (Carlos Osorio)
David Robertson is heading back to the Yankees as part of a seven player trade between the Yankees and White Sox. (Carlos Osorio)

The Yankees beat the Twins Tuesday night and immediately after made a trade to aid in their playoff run. 

Elsewhere, Carmelo Anthony wants to play for the Rockets, the Giants may have the top secondary in the NFL and the Mets drop another game to the Cardinals. 
Jul 18, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) celebrates with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (Jesse Johnson)
Jul 18, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) celebrates with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (Jesse Johnson)

The Yankees rallied from a 2-0 deficit to score five runs in the fifth inning in a 6-3 win over the Twins on Tuesday. >> Box score 
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Cessa (85) throws a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. (Butch Dill)
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Cessa (85) throws a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. (Butch Dill)

The Yankees (47-44) play Game 2 of a three-game series against the Twins (47-45) at Target Field in Minnesota on Tuesday night at 8:10.
(Frank Franklin II/AP)
(Frank Franklin II/AP)

The Yankees have reached out to the Mets to express interest in 1B Lucas Duda and closer Addison Reedreports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The Yankees, who are interested in acquiring a first baseman and late-inning reliever, were scouting the Mets on Monday night at Citi Field, according to the NY Post's Kevin Kernan.

The Mets are reportedly open to dealing any player who is not under team control beyond next season, including Reed and Duda.
What is behind Judge's slump? 00:04:02
The DNL panel debates what they believe is causing Aaron Judge's recent slump and discuss how the outfielder can return to top form.

When a player enters the second half of the season having won the previous three American League Rookie of the Week awards and a Player of the Month award, along with an MLB-best 30 home runs, anything short of his spectacular numbers would seem to be a slump.

Add in a recent appearance in the All-Star Game's Home Run Derby, and Aaron Judge had the narrative set against him.
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird underwent surgery on his right ankle on Tuesday morning and released a statement through his agent afterwards.

This morning I underwent a successful procedure to remove the os trigonum from my right ankle. After trying to play through the injury, I recently sought the opinion of Dr. Martin O'Malley at Hospital for Special Surgery, who provided an accurate diagnosis and performed the required surgery.
In nearly four months since first injuring my ankle, it had been increasingly frustrating to have only questions and no answers. All this time, I have wanted nothing more than to be out there playing the game I love as a member of the New York Yankees.
My season is not over. I plan to do everything in my power to return and help our team win in 2017.

Bird had been shut down since May 1 after he went on the disabled list with what was diagnosed then as a bone bruise, however it did not heal the way the team thought it would, so Bird saw additional specialists.
The Yankees are reportedly among teams looking to trade for Phillies' reliever RHP Pat Neshek, according to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

The Brewers and Rays are the other teams in the mix for the sidearm-throwing Neshek. 

Neshek is one of the top relievers on the market, and MLB.com reported he is a "near lock" to be traded before the July 31 trade deadline. 
(Kelley L Cox)
(Kelley L Cox)

The Yankees and Athletics are reportedly discussing a trade involving 1B Yonder Alonso, according to Jon Paul Morosi of Fox Sports.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that an A's scout was present for a Yankees' Single-A Charleston game.

The Yankees need help at first base as production from the position has wavered all season. Also, 1B Greg Bird required surgery on the ankle that has been keeping out since the beginning of the season.  
Aaron Judge misplays a ball in the eighth inning of Monday's loss to the Twins. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)
Aaron Judge misplays a ball in the eighth inning of Monday's loss to the Twins. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

The Twins broke a tie in the eighth inning, scoring two runs off reliever Caleb Smith en route to a 4-2 win.

Elsewhere, the Cardinals take the series from the Mets, Steve Mills talks about the Carmelo Anthony situation and two injured Mets pitchers begin throwing programs. 
New York Yankees first baseman Garrett Cooper hits a double in fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees first baseman Garrett Cooper hits a double in fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. (Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Caleb Smith allowed the go-ahead RBI single to Eduardo Escobar in the eighth inning in his MLB debut as the New York Yankees lost to the Minnesota Twins, 4-2, on Monday at Target Field. >> Box score

After the Yankees wasted Clint Frazier's leadoff double in the top of the eighth inning, Smith (0-1) allowed back-to-back singles to begin the bottom of the eighth. After a strikeout, the pinch hitter Escobar drove in Joe Mauer to break a 2-2 tie. Eddie Rosario followed with his second RBI double of the game to make it 4-2.

Frazier went 2-for-4 with two doubles, but was left stranded on third base when Didi Gregorius bunted to the catcher with runners on the corners and two outs as Twins reliever Taylor Rogers (5-1) escaped the jam.
Daily News Live: Pineda UCL tear 00:02:40
The Daily News Panel discusses the news of Michael Pineda's torn UCL and what that means for the Yankees rotation in the second half.

Yankees RHP Michael Pineda will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday in Cincinnati, the team announced.

Pineda had his right UCL injury examined by Reds Medical Director Dr. Timothy Kremchek on Monday, with Kremchek agreeing with the initial recommandation of Tommy John surgery.

Pineda was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday, but wanted a second opinion before deciding whether to have the surgery, which will mean a recovery time of 12-to-18 months.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (Richard Mackson)
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (Richard Mackson)

Not just relying on his big frame, Aaron Judge has worked to develop an advanced approach at the plate to reach a high level of success this season, writes Billy Witz for the New York Times

"It's a project," Judge said. "Ever since I got drafted by the Yankees, I've been working on my swing. So it's just a culmination of all those things, and I'm finally starting to see some results."

Accoring to Witz, it has been subtle tweaks that have helped Judge the most this year, like reducing a leg kick in his stride and placing more weight on his back leg. According to former Yankees catcher and current Astro Brian McCann, Judge's ability to stay balanced has been a huge help to the slugger this year. He's also improved his ability to hit breaking pitches. 
(Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees have contacted the A's about pitcher Sonny Grayreports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports

However, Heyman notes the Yankees are not willing to deal their top prospects in a potential deal for the right-hander. 
(Nam Y. Huh)
(Nam Y. Huh)

The Yankees split a four-game set in Boston and reportedly have interest in Sonny Gray this morning. 

Elsewhere, Steven Matz was knocked around for the second straight time, Carmelo Anthony expects trade talks to resume and Jeremy Lin says the Nets are going to make the playoffs. 
Mar 12, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German (76) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Mar 12, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German (76) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)

The New York Yankees optioned RHP Domingo German back to the minors following Sunday's doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.

German did not pitch in either game of the doubleheader, as starting pitchers CC Sabathia and Masahiro Tanaka combined to throw 13 2/3 innings.

The 24-year-old pitcher has a 3.38 ERA in five major-league appearances and is 3-5 with a 3.45 ERA in 11 minor-league games (10 starts) across two levels.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports)

New York's offense was shut out for the first time all season as the Yankees lost Game 2 of a doubleheader to the Boston Red Sox, 3-0, Sunday night at Fenway Park. >> Box score

Despite recording seven hits off David Price, the Yankees went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving two runners stranded in the first and seventh innings.

Aaron Judge went 0-for-4 and was robbed of a two-run home run in the eighth inning when Jackie Bradley Jr. leaped and caught a ball at the wall in the triangle in center field. Judge went 1-for-18 in the four-game series, as his batting average has dropped from .329 to .313 since the All-Star break.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher David Robertson throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports)
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher David Robertson throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees are reportedly showing interest in re-acquiring Chicago White Sox closer David Robertson to bolster their bullpen in the second half, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

Robertson, who pitched from the Yankees from 2008 to 2014, has 13 saves and a 2.70 ERA in 31 appearances for the White Sox this season. 

The Yankees, according to Heyman, sent personnel to Chicago to scout Robertson and infielder Todd Frazier, however Heyman reports New York's interest focuses on the 32-year-old Robertson.

Entering Sunday, the Yankees bullpen had the 11th highest ERA (4.62) among all 30 teams over the past 30 days. Its seven losses were the second most and two saves the second fewest in that span.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum. (Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum. (Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees (47-42) look to sweep a day-night doubleheader and win their third straight game when they face the Boston Red Sox (51-41) at Fenway Park at 8:05 p.m. ET Sunday.

Yankees Red Sox
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF  Mookie Betts, RF
Gary Sanchez, C Andrew Benintendi, LF
Aaron Judge, RF Dustin Pedroia, 2B
 Matt Holliday, DH Mitch Moreland, 1B
Starlin Castro, 2B Hanley Ramirez, DH
Didi Gregorius, SS Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Clint Frazier, LF Brock Holt, 3B
Garrett Cooper, 1B Christian Vazquez, C
Ronald Torreyes, 3B Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B
(David Butler II)
(David Butler II)

C.C. Sabathia pitched six scoreless innings, Didi Gregorius hit a homer and scored a run, and the Yankees shut out the Red Sox, 3-0, in the first game of a day/night doubleheader on Sunday at Fenway Park. >> Box score
Daily News Live: Pineda UCL tear 00:02:40
The Daily News Panel discusses the news of Michael Pineda's torn UCL and what that means for the Yankees rotation in the second half.

The Yankees placed RHP Michael Pineda on the 60-day disabled list and called up three pitchers from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre ahead of the team's doubleheader with the Red Sox on Sunday.

Pineda was placed on the DL after suffering a partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament.

Bryan Mitchell, Domingo German, and Caleb Smith were recalled from Triple-A, while Ben Heller and Jonathan Holder were optioned to Triple-A. Mitchell has tossed 16 innings for the Yankees this season, posting a 5.06 ERA, while German is returning to the Yankees after making his big-league debut in June.
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

The Yankees (46-42) will play a day/night doubleheader with the Red Sox (51-40) on Saturday at Fenway Park. The first game will be at 1:05 p.m. and the second game will be at 8:05 p.m.

Yankees Red Sox
Brett Gardner, CF  Mookie Betts, RF
Chase Headley, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS
Aaron Judge, RF Andrew Benintendi, LF
 Matt Holliday, DH Chris Young, DH
Didi Gregorius, SS Sam Travis, 1B
Clint Frazier, LF Jackie Bradley, CF
Austin Romine, C Deven Marrero 3B,
Ji-Man Choi, 1B Sandy Leon, C
Ronald Torreyes, SS Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B

Who is starting for the Yankees?

C.C. Sabathia (7-3, 3.81 ERA) will make his first start in nearly two weeks after a shaky outing on July fourth. He allowed four runs on three hits in two and 2/3 innings of work in what was his first start back from a hamstring injury.
Jul 15, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) follows through on a RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the 16th inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Winslow Townson)
Jul 15, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) follows through on a RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the 16th inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Winslow Townson)

New York's offense was quiet throughout the game, but a strong performance by the pitching staff and clutch at-bats by Matt Holliday and Didi Gregorius helped the Yankees win their first game since returning from the All-Star break. >> Box score
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)
Jun 27, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Mike Dinovo)

The Yankees (45-42) will play game two of their three-game set against the Red Sox (51-39) on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Clippard (29) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (Richard Mackson)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Clippard (29) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (Richard Mackson)

Yankees pitcher Tyler Clippard has been moved out of his 7th inning role, according to manager Joe Girardi. Girardi will give more chances to Chad Green and Adam Warren.

Clippard, a 10-year veteran, is struggling during the 2016-17 season, as he owns a 5.24 ERA, just one save and a 42/19 K to BB ratio. He has given up three or more runs in three of his last 10 starts.
(Nick Wass/AP)
(Nick Wass/AP)

Yankees 2B Starlin Castro has been reinstated from the disabled list for Saturday evening's game against the Red Sox.
