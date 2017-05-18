Luis Severino limited the Rays to just one run in five innings on Friday night, but the Yankees' bullpen allowed four runs in the final four frames in a 5-4 loss.

Jonathan Holder pitched a scoreless sixth inning, but Adam Warren allowed three runs on three hits in the seventh, and only recorded two outs before Chasen Shreve entered to finish the inning.

Tyler Clippard pitched the eighth, but struggled with command and walked two batters before Evan Longoria hit an RBI single to tack on what ended up being the decisive run.

The Yankees felt the loss of Aroldis Chapman Friday night. No, Dellin Betances did not blow a save, but the two of the prominent relievers who precede the current Yankees closer failed to aid a potential win in the late innings.

Warren has begun to show signs of cracking of late after a masterful first six weeks of the season. In his last three appearances, Warren has allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out three in 4 1/3 innings.

Clippard, who has been very good all season, couldn't keep the Yankees tied up during his inning of work in which he allowed the winning run. It was the first time Clippard allowed an earned run since April 15.

It is hard to get on Warren's and Clippard's case because of the fine production they have provided this season, but the magnitude of their innings has increased with Chapman on the mend. With that comes increased expectations.

The Yankees late-inning relievers have been exceptional as a whole, but they will not be perfect all the time. Hopefully Friday's lapse was simply a one-off occurrence and the squad proves to be able to cover the loss of Chapman.