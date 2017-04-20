Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees' farm system providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played April 20, 2017.

Class A - South Atlantic League Southern Division - Charleston RiverDogs

Record: 9-6, T-2nd place, 1.0 GB

Charleston hit a rocky road this past week, winning just three of seven games. The Riverdogs' offense scored just 18 runs during the stretch and sit second to last in team home runs with just three.

No. 3 (No. 34) - Blake Rutherford (OF) leads the team with five extra-base hits, five stolen bases, 11 walks and 16 strikeouts. Despite the strikeouts, Rutherford owns a .835 OPS.

No. 10 - Albert Abreu (RHP) made one start since the last report in which he worked 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball. Abreu has a 1.84 ERA and has struck out 22 batters in 14 2/3 innings across three appearances.

No. 16 - Estevan Florial (OF) has seven hits in his last 18 at-bats boosting his average to .277. Florial finished Thursday's contest with a .775 OPS.

No. 26 - Donny Sands (C) continues to struggle at the plate, slashing .189/.231/.216.

No. 28 - Frecier Perez (RHP) made one start and allowed three earned runs in just four innings of work. Perez has compiled a 7.71 ERA in 9 1/3 innings this season.

Notable - Hoy Jun Park (2B/SS) leads the RiverDogs in multiple offensive categories - R (12), HR (2), RBI (11), AVG (.375), OBP (.464), SLG (.542) and OPS (1.006).

Advanced A - Florida State League North Division - Tampa Yankees

Record: 8-7, T-2nd place, 3.0 G

Tampa split three of its last six games. Tampa's offense remains in hibernation, hitting just .198 as a unit. Only one player, first baseman Matt Snyder, has an OPS over .700 (.907). Tampa's hurlers own a league-best 2.20 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.

No. 4 (No. 43) - Jorge Mateo (IF/OF) is four for his last 20, which has dropped his average to .273. Mateo leads Tampa and is second in the FSL with 10 stolen bases.

No. 5 (No. 73) - James Kaprielian (RHP) underwent successful Tommy John surgery on April 18. He will miss the rest of this season and his 2018 season is also in jeopardy.

No. 13 - Domingo Acevedo (RHP) threw his best game of the young season Wednesday, going six innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts. Acevedo has struck out 21 batters in 16 1/3 innings this season.

No. 19 - Nick Solak (2B) is hitting .229 with a .302 on-base percentage and a .292 slugging percentage.

No. 20 - Ian Clarkin (LHP) started two games since the last report, tossing 12 innings in which he allowed just two runs. Clarkin is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA on the season.

No. 22 - Zack Littel (RHP) was exceptional in his start this past week - 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K. Littel's season ERA stands at 1.64 across 11 innings.

No. 24 - Kyle Holder (SS/2B) has managed just four hits across 50 at-bats.

No. 29 - Taylor Widener (RHP) hurled five shutout innings Tuesday. He allowed just two hits, struck out seven and walked none.

Notable - Matt Snyder (1B) leads Tampa with four doubles, two homers, seven RBIs, and across his .289/.387/.553 slash line.

Double-A - Eastern League Eastern Division - Trenton Thunder

Record: 8-5, T-1st place

Trenton went 4-2 since the last report, pushing them into a virtual tie for first place. Trenton was picked up by the pitching staff this week as the hitters have cooled. The Thunder bats own a meager .701 OPS, while the pitching staff lowered its team ERA from 4.37 ERA to 2.88 since last week.

No. 1 (No. 2) - Gleyber Torres (INF) was placed on the 7-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis. Torres slowed down some before hitting the DL and is now slashing .237/.341/.342

No. 6 (No. 74) - Justus Sheffield (LHP) was effectively wild in his last start going six innings allowing just one run despite walking five batters. Sheffield struck out five hitters in the contest.

No. 7 - Chance Adams (RHP) had another fine start - 5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K. Adams is 2-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 16 1/3 innings.

No. 9 - Miguel Andujar (3B) is hitting .269 and paces the team in hits (14), homers (2) and RBIs (14).

Notable - Mike Ford (1B) has two home runs and 10 RBIs with a .950 OPS. He is tied with Andujar for the team lead in hits.

Triple-A - International League North Division - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Record: 6-7, 5th place, 2.5 GB

The RailRiders lost a series at home against Buffalo and won the next at Louisville. The RailRiders found their stroke in the first two games of the Louisville series, scoring 16 runs combined. The RailRiders have yet to find the power stroke as a group, hitting just five homers this season, which places them at the bottom of the IL ranks.

No. 2 (No. 22) - Clint Frazier (OF) is hitting just .209 with a .294 on-base percentage. Frazier has five doubles and hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday. He leads the RailRiders with six extra-base hits.

No. 9 - Dustin Fowler (OF) has turned it up over the last four games, going 6-for-16, raising his average to .208 after a lackluster start.

No. 11 - Tyler Wade (UT) is hitting .354 and paces the RailRiders with 17 hits and six stolen bases.

No. 21 - Chad Green (RHP) tossed seven innings of one run ball Sunday. He allowed six hits, two walks and struck out seven batters.

Notable - Dietrich Enns (LHP) owns a 1.64 ERA across 11 innings (two starts). Enns has allowed just four hits, walked three and struck eight batters.

Extended spring training

No. 14 - Dillon Tate (RHP)

No. 17 - Wilkerman Garcia (SS)

No. 18 - Nolan Martinez (RHP)

No. 23 - Drew Finley (RHP)

No. 27 - Jorge Guzman (RHP)

No. 30 - Dermis Garcia (3B)