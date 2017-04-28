Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees' farm system providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played April 27, 2017.

Class A - South Atlantic League Southern Division - Charleston RiverDogs

Record: 11-11, T-4th place, 3.5 GB

Charleston continues to underachieve, going 2-5 since the last report. The RiverDogs' offense remained anemic, scoring just 17 runs during the stretch.

No. 3 (No. 34) -- Blake Rutherford (OF) had a rough week, going 3-for-24, and in the process his OPS dropped to .689.

No. 16 -- Estevan Florial (OF) continues to impress at the plate. He is now slashing .279/.375/.441 with five doubles and two home runs.

No. 26 -- Donny Sands (C) might be coming around some with the bat, recording six hits in his last 16 at-bats.

No. 28 -- Frecier Perez (RHP) made one start, going 4 2/3 innings in which he allowed one run on two hits and five walks.

Notable -- Brian Keller (RHP) is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 24 strikeouts and just five walks in 22 2/3 innings this season.

Advanced A - Florida State League North Division - Tampa Yankees

Record: 8-13, sixth place, 7.0 GB

Tampa is mired in an eight-game losing streak and has been outscored 42-17 during the stretch.

No. 4 (No. 43) -- Jorge Mateo (IF/OF) was in a nose dive at the plate, going 2-for-32 before recording three hits in five at-bats Wednesday. Mateo leads Tampa and the FSL with 12 stolen bases.

No. 5 (No. 73) -- James Kaprielian (RHP) underwent successful Tommy John surgery on April 18. He will miss the rest of this season and his 2018 season is also in jeopardy.

No. 10 -- Albert Abreu (RHP) has already received a promotion and he didn't disappoint in his first start for Tampa. Abreu tossed seven innings of one-run ball, striking out four and walking two.

No. 13 -- Domingo Acevedo (RHP) took another loss this week, allowing three runs on 10 hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. Acevado has a 27:6 strikeout to walk ratio.

No. 19 -- Nick Solak (2B) owns a .628 OPS and has just three extra-base hits on the season.

No. 20 -- Ian Clarkin (LHP) threw his longest game of the season, completing seven innings while allowing three runs on seven hits. Clarkin struck out four and walked one.

No. 22 -- Zack Littel (RHP) made a relief appearance Wednesday in which he allowed two runs in two innings. Littel owns a 2.00 ERA, but opponents are hitting .324 against him, signaling a potential ERA regression.

No. 24 -- Kyle Holder (2B/SS/3B) had his best game of the season Thursday, going 3-for-4 to raise his average to paltry .132 in 68 at-bats.

No. 29 -- Taylor Widener (RHP) followed a fine appearance with a clunker: 3 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 3 K.

Notable -- In 9 1/3 relief innings, Colten Brewer (RHP) has a 0.00 ERA, 0.43 WHIP, 1 walk and 14 strikeouts to go along with two saves.

Double-A - Eastern League Eastern Division - Trenton Thunder

Record: 12-7, 1st place

Trenton went 4-2 since the last report, giving the Thunder sole possession of first place. Trenton continues to struggle at the plate, hitting a league-worst .229. However, its hurlers have a league-best 2.75 ERA.

No. 1 (No. 2) -- Gleyber Torres (INF) is on the 7-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis. Torres is slashing .237/.341/.342.

No. 6 (No. 74) -- Justus Sheffield (LHP) earned a no-decision Sunday in a 5 2/3-inning start. Sheffield allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five.

No. 7 -- Chance Adams (RHP) upped his record to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 0.82 by throwing 5 2/3 scoreless innings on Monday.

No. 9 -- Miguel Andujar (3B) went 5-for-20 this week, but failed to collect an RBI. He paces the team in hits (19), home runs (2) and RBIs (14).

Notable -- Cale Coshow (RHP) has six saves on the season. Coshow has allowed just one run in his last seven appearances after allowing three runs in his first game of the season.

Triple-A - International League North Division - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Record: 10-9, 4th place, 3.0 GB

The RailRiders went 4-2 this week, winning both their series. The RailRiders' troubles scoring runs persist with just 68 (3.6 runs per game) on the season.

No. 2 (No. 22) -- Clint Frazier (OF) is hitting .300 in his has 20 at-bats to boost his average to .229. Frazier has seven doubles and two home runs on the season. He leads the RailRiders with nine extra-base hits and is tied for the team lead in runs scored (9).

No. 9 -- Dustin Fowler (OF) continued his slow climb back to a respectable stat line. Fowler leads the team in home runs (3) and raised his average to .217.

No. 11 -- Tyler Wade (UT) bounced out of a 1-for-19 skid with four hits in his last 11 at-bats. Wade leads the RailRiders with 22 hits and seven stolen bases.

No. 21 -- Chad Green (RHP) followed up a scoreless six-inning effort last Friday with a five-run dud in just 3 2/3 innings Thursday. Green's ERA sits at 3.74 in 21 1/3 innings with SWB.

Notable -- Ruben Tejada (2B/SS/3B) leads the RailRiders with a .382 batting average across 44 at-bats. Tejada's 1.054 OPS is good for second among his teammates and leads the club with 12 RBIs.

Extended spring training

No. 14 -- Dillon Tate (RHP)

No. 17 -- Wilkerman Garcia (SS)

No. 18 -- Nolan Martinez (RHP)

No. 23 -- Drew Finley (RHP)

No. 27 -- Jorge Guzman (RHP)

No. 30 -- Dermis Garcia (3B)