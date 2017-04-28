New York Yankees infielder Tyler Wade (Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees infielder Tyler Wade (Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports)

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees' farm system providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played April 27, 2017.

Class A - South Atlantic League Southern Division - Charleston RiverDogs

Record: 11-11, T-4th place, 3.5 GB

Charleston continues to underachieve, going 2-5 since the last report. The RiverDogs' offense remained anemic, scoring just 17 runs during the stretch.

No. 3 (No. 34) -- Blake Rutherford (OF) had a rough week, going 3-for-24, and in the process his OPS dropped to .689.

No. 16 -- Estevan Florial (OF) continues to impress at the plate. He is now slashing .279/.375/.441 with five doubles and two home runs.

No. 26 -- Donny Sands (C) might be coming around some with the bat, recording six hits in his last 16 at-bats.

No. 28 -- Frecier Perez (RHP) made one start, going 4 2/3 innings in which he allowed one run on two hits and five walks.

Notable -- Brian Keller (RHP) is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 24 strikeouts and just five walks in 22 2/3 innings this season.

Advanced A - Florida State League North Division - Tampa Yankees

Record: 8-13, sixth place, 7.0 GB

Tampa is mired in an eight-game losing streak and has been outscored 42-17 during the stretch.

No. 4 (No. 43) -- Jorge Mateo (IF/OF) was in a nose dive at the plate, going 2-for-32 before recording three hits in five at-bats Wednesday. Mateo leads Tampa and the FSL with 12 stolen bases.

No. 5 (No. 73) -- James Kaprielian (RHP) underwent successful Tommy John surgery on April 18. He will miss the rest of this season and his 2018 season is also in jeopardy.

No. 10 -- Albert Abreu (RHP) has already received a promotion and he didn't disappoint in his first start for Tampa. Abreu tossed seven innings of one-run ball, striking out four and walking two.

No. 13 -- Domingo Acevedo (RHP) took another loss this week, allowing three runs on 10 hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. Acevado has a 27:6 strikeout to walk ratio.

No. 19 -- Nick Solak (2B) owns a .628 OPS and has just three extra-base hits on the season.

No. 20 -- Ian Clarkin (LHP) threw his longest game of the season, completing seven innings while allowing three runs on seven hits. Clarkin struck out four and walked one.

No. 22 -- Zack Littel (RHP) made a relief appearance Wednesday in which he allowed two runs in two innings. Littel owns a 2.00 ERA, but opponents are hitting .324 against him, signaling a potential ERA regression.

No. 24 -- Kyle Holder (2B/SS/3B) had his best game of the season Thursday, going 3-for-4 to raise his average to paltry .132 in 68 at-bats.

No. 29 -- Taylor Widener (RHP) followed a fine appearance with a clunker: 3 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 3 K.

Notable -- In 9 1/3 relief innings, Colten Brewer (RHP) has a 0.00 ERA, 0.43 WHIP, 1 walk and 14 strikeouts to go along with two saves.

Double-A - Eastern League Eastern Division - Trenton Thunder

Record: 12-7, 1st place

Trenton went 4-2 since the last report, giving the Thunder sole possession of first place. Trenton continues to struggle at the plate, hitting a league-worst .229. However, its hurlers have a league-best 2.75 ERA.

No. 1 (No. 2) -- Gleyber Torres (INF) is on the 7-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis. Torres is slashing .237/.341/.342.

No. 6 (No. 74) -- Justus Sheffield (LHP) earned a no-decision Sunday in a 5 2/3-inning start. Sheffield allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five.

No. 7 -- Chance Adams (RHP) upped his record to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 0.82 by throwing 5 2/3 scoreless innings on Monday.

No. 9 -- Miguel Andujar (3B) went 5-for-20 this week, but failed to collect an RBI. He paces the team in hits (19), home runs (2) and RBIs (14).

Notable -- Cale Coshow (RHP) has six saves on the season. Coshow has allowed just one run in his last seven appearances after allowing three runs in his first game of the season.

Triple-A - International League North Division - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Record: 10-9, 4th place, 3.0 GB

The RailRiders went 4-2 this week, winning both their series. The RailRiders' troubles scoring runs persist with just 68 (3.6 runs per game) on the season.

No. 2 (No. 22) -- Clint Frazier (OF) is hitting .300 in his has 20 at-bats to boost his average to .229. Frazier has seven doubles and two home runs on the season. He leads the RailRiders with nine extra-base hits and is tied for the team lead in runs scored (9).

No. 9 -- Dustin Fowler (OF) continued his slow climb back to a respectable stat line. Fowler leads the team in home runs (3) and raised his average to .217.

No. 11 -- Tyler Wade (UT) bounced out of a 1-for-19 skid with four hits in his last 11 at-bats. Wade leads the RailRiders with 22 hits and seven stolen bases.

No. 21 -- Chad Green (RHP) followed up a scoreless six-inning effort last Friday with a five-run dud in just 3 2/3 innings Thursday. Green's ERA sits at 3.74 in 21 1/3 innings with SWB.

Notable -- Ruben Tejada (2B/SS/3B) leads the RailRiders with a .382 batting average across 44 at-bats. Tejada's 1.054 OPS is good for second among his teammates and leads the club with 12 RBIs. 

Extended spring training

No. 14 -- Dillon Tate (RHP)
No. 17 -- Wilkerman Garcia (SS)
No. 18 -- Nolan Martinez (RHP)
No. 23 -- Drew Finley (RHP)
No. 27 -- Jorge Guzman (RHP)
No. 30 -- Dermis Garcia (3B)
The Daily News Live panel discusses Tanaka's impressive start on Thursday night against a strong Boston Red Sox lineup.

The Daily News Live panel discusses Masahiro Tanaka's impressive start on Thursday night against a strong Boston Red Sox lineup. 
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin)
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin)

The Yankees (13-7) open a three-game series against the Orioles (14-6) at Yankee Stadium at 7:10 p.m.
(AP)
(AP)

The Yankees have activated SS Didi Gregorius from the disabled list and designated INF Pete Kozma for assignment, the team announced Friday.

Gregorius had been playing rehab games with High-A Tampa.

He had been rehabbing a right shoulder strain suffered during the World Baseball Classic, could come off the disabled list Friday night to face the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

With Gregorius back, Ronald Torreyes will go back to his role as the team's utility infielder...
(Winslow Townson)
(Winslow Townson)

Masahiro Tanaka pitched a three-hit shutout to lead the Yankees to a two-game sweep of a rain-shortened series with the Red Sox. >> Box score
Apr 8, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick McDermott)
Apr 8, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick McDermott)

The Yankees (12-7) will try to take the second game of a rain-shortened series with the Red Sox (11-9) at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m.
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez walks off the field after injuring himself during an at-bat in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez walks off the field after injuring himself during an at-bat in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Brian Cashman said Gary Sanchez will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Scraton/Wilkes-Barre, according to Brian Hoch of MLB.com.

"I'm very happy that day is getting closer," Sanchez said to ESPN's Marly Rivera. "I'm really excited that the day I will come back to the field is getting closer and closer." 
(AP)
(AP)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The Yankees are averaging five runs per game, good for second the American League (sixth overall), yet it could be better.

The Yankees (12-7) are winning games in spite of their leadoff hitter Brett Gardner's struggles, while Jacoby Ellsbury, who could be hitting No. 1, is currently swinging in the middle of the lineup.
Apr 26, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Greg M. Cooper)
Apr 26, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Greg M. Cooper)

Luis Severino cruised through seven scoreless innings of work and Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run to lead the Yankees past the Red Sox, 3-1, on Wednesday. >> Box score
Apr 18, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Apr 18, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Luis Severino and the Yankees (11-7) renew their rivalry with the Red Sox (11-8) at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. New York went 8-11 against Boston last season.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
(Brad Mills)
(Brad Mills)

Aaron Judge will make his Fenway Park debut on Wednesday night against Rick Porcello and the Boston Red Sox. 

"Having the chance to play in front of a packed house is going to be awesome," Judge said according to Mike Mazzeo of the Daily News. "I'm looking forward to the Red Sox atmosphere."

Judge has previously taken batting practice at Fenway when he played in the Cape Cod League back in 2012 before his junior season at Fresno State. A year later he was selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2013 Draft.
The Daily News Live panel breaks down what Derek Jeter's new role as part owner of the Marlins will look like.

A group led by Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush has placed the winning bid for the right to purchase the Miami Marlins, reports Scott Soshnick.

The cost for the team is expected to be $1.3 billion, reports Clark Spencer of Miami Herald.

Word of Jeter's interest in owning the Marlins was initially reported on April 5 by Fox Business Network.
Tonight's Yankees vs. Red Sox game in Boston, which had been scheduled for 7:10 p.m., has been postponed, the Red Sox announced.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader at Fenway Park on July 16, beginning at 1:05 p.m.
New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Leadoff hitters are typically a key to a team's success. In the Yankees' case, they've jumped out to an 11-7 record despite left fielder Brett Gardner's incredibly poor start at the plate. Is it too early to look at the future without the Yankees' home grown outfielder and is it too late to receive a good return in a trade?

Gardner is hitting .182 with a .318 on-base percentage, .236 slugging percentage and a 68 wRC+ (runs created per plate appearance where 100 is average) in 66 plate appearances on the young season. However, Gardner's troubles go all the way back to the second half of the 2015 season. 

The moment Gardner returned from his first All-Star game, he began to backpedal offensively. Gardner has stood at the plate 993 times since July 17, 2015. During the span, Gardner sports a .240 batting average, .334 on-base percentage, .333 slugging percentage and an 86 wRC+. Gardner, once prolific on the bases, has swiped a mere 26 bases (caught six times) in the stretch, though he has five this season. Gardner has managed just three months (out of nine, including this month) with a wRC+ above 100 since August 2015. These are not small samples.
Apr 23, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Apr 23, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

Jordan Montgomery gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings, but did not receive the run support he needed and the Yankees lost the rubber game of their series with the Pirates 2-1. >> Box score
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees (11-6) will play the rubber game of their three-game series aganst the Pirates (7-10) in Pittsburgh at 1:35 p.m. The Yankees rallied for an 11-5 victory on Saturday.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.

The Yankees' Starlin Castro celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Pirates Saturday. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
The Yankees' Starlin Castro celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Pirates Saturday. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Carter hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth as the Yankees rallied for an 11-5 victory over the Pirates Saturday in Pittsburgh. >> Box score

The Yankees were trailing 3-0 in the sixth against Jameson Tallion when Starlin Castro tied it with a one-out, three-run homer that scored Jacoby Ellsbury (infield single) and Aaron Hicks (walk).

Tallion left after walking Aaron Judge.  Pittsburgh reliever Juan Nicasio hit Greg Bird, and, after allowing a single to Austin Romine to load the bases, gave up a two-run double to Ronald Torreyes.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. (John Rieger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. (John Rieger/USA Today Sports Images)

Michael Pineda and the Yankees (10-6) play the middle game of their series aganst the Pirates (7-9) in Pittsburgh at 4:05 p.m. The Pirates won the series opener 6-3 Friday.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara)
New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara)

The Yankees dropped their 16th game of 2017 and fell to 10-6. Starting pitcher, CC Sabathia gave up two home runs and the team never recovered. 

In the bottom of the first, the Pirates opened the scoring in PNC Park after a Jordy Mercer homerun. Brett Gardner walked in the third and would eventually notch New York's first run of the night. 
Apr 4, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement (USA Today))
Apr 4, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement (USA Today))

The Yankees look to improve their 10-5 record against a Pittsburgh team that has either fallen to a sweep or escaped with one in every series thus far of 2017.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Chad Green (57) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Bright House Field. (Kim Klement)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Chad Green (57) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Bright House Field. (Kim Klement)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees' farm system providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played April 20, 2017.
The Daily News Live team debates whether Aaron Judge has become the most exciting Yankee on the roster right now.
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin)
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (33) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Andy Marlin)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird is off to a much slower start than anyone expected after an exceptional spring training. Despite Bird going 5-for-37 with a .535 OPS in 42 plate appearances, he should not be benched each time there is a left-handed pitcher on the mound.

I completely understand that the Yankees brought in Chris Carter's right-handed hitting power bat to complement Bird, but to enact a strict platoon would be a mistake in my opinion.

I bring this up because the writing is on the wall. Bird entered Sunday's game in a 0-20 slump and went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, single and two walks. The following game, Bird was on the bench in favor of Carter, who mind you came in slashing .182/.240/.273, because "lefty killer" Derek Holland was on the mound. Bird has two plate appearances this season against lefties, while Carter has nine. Neither player has a hit against a lefty.
Buoyed by good at-bats and good pitching, including by Masahiro Tanaka on Wednesday, the Yankees are riding an eight-game winning streak.

Tanaka kept the White Sox in check for most of the evening, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out six in seven innings of work. The only real damage came in the fourth when Jose Abreu brought in Tim Anderson with an RBI double. 

Chase Headley kept his hot start going with his third home run of the year, a two-run shot in the first inning.
The Daily News Live panel debates whether Luis Severino has earned himself a permanent spot in the Yankees' starting rotation.
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Masahiro Tanaka and the Yankees (9-5) look to get back in the win column as they close out their series with the White Sox (7-6) at Yankee Stadium. 

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.

Apr 18, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino (20) throws to first to complete the double play in the fifth inning. New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (14) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) were out on the play at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Apr 18, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino (20) throws to first to complete the double play in the fifth inning. New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (14) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) were out on the play at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

The Yankees fell victim to the long ball and were unable to recover in a 4-1 loss to the White Sox on Tuesday, snapping an eight-game winning streak. >> Read more
Former SNY Yankees insider Mark Feinsand joins the show to preview his new book, "The New York Yankees Fan Bucket List."
Apr 7, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports)
Apr 7, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports)

Luis Severino and the Yankees (9-4) will go for their ninth consecutive win on Tuesday night in game two of a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox (6-6) at 7:05 p.m.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.

(Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Yankees SS Didi Gregorius will begin playing in rehab games on Friday for High-A Tampa, the team announced Tuesday.

Gregorius, who is dealing with a hematoma of the subscapularis muscle in his right shoulder, began a throwing prorgram two weeks ago.

"I don't want to rush anything, because if something happens, it's going to be even worse with a setback," Gregorius said after beginning his throwing program.

He was diagnosed with the inury in March, which the Yankees expected would keep him out for six weeks. 
(AP)
(AP)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The Yankees were supposed to be working the 2017 season without a strong collection of starting pitching. However, during the Yankees' current eight-game winning streak, the club's starters have silenced the detractors with a 6-0 record, 2.76 ERA and a 9.2 K/9 rate. How long can the run last?

Of the five starters, the pitcher expected to provide sterling efforts, Masahiro Tanaka currently owns the worst ERA. However, in his last start, Tanaka looked more like the pitcher who contended for the Cy Young Award last season. Tanaka had a superb spring training, but struggled in his first two starts (10 ER in 7 2/3 IP).

I don't worry about Tanaka. Once he hits a groove, he can rattle off solid start after solid start. Tanaka is the most complete pitcher of the crew and I have the plenty of faith he can put his rough start behind him.
Sweeny Murti breaks down how the Yankees keep rolling behind strong starting pitching and power hitting, resulting in eight straight wins.

Matt Holliday and Aaron Judge both hit home runs to power the New York Yankees to their eighth straight win with a 7-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Yankee Stadium. >> Read more

Holliday hit a three-run home run off White Sox starter Derek Holland (1-2) as part of a five-run third inning to break a scoreless tie.

Judge went 2-for-3 with an RBI infield single in the third inning to make it 5-0 and a two-run home run in the fifth inning that made it 7-0.
New York Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Yankees (8-4) look to win their eighth straight game when they send LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 4.29 ERA) to face Derek Holland (1-1, 1.50 ERA) and the Chicago White Sox (6-5) on Monday at 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
The Yankees have traded RHP Johnny Barbato to the Pirates for a player to be named later or cash considerations, it was announced Monday.

The 24-year-old Barbato, who had been in the rotation for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre, had been designated for assignment last week to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Jordan Montgomery.
Sweeny Murti reports from Yankee Stadium where, behind another terrific outing from CC Sabathia, the Yankees won their sixth game in a row.

Greg Bird broke out of a slump by going 3-for-3 with a home run, Michael Pineda threw seven strong innings and the New York Yankees won their seventh game in a row with a 9-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. >> Read more

Bird, who entered the game with a .038 batting average, was a triple shy of the cycle, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning after Aaron Judge's home run was overturned on replay to break a 1-1 tie.

Judge went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple. He hit a ball to deep right field off Adam Wainwright (0-3) that deflected off a fan's glove and back onto the field. Umpires reviewed the play and ruled fan interference, resulting in a triple.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws a pitch during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws a pitch during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees (7-4) look to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (3-8) and win their seventh game in a row when the teams meet Sunday at 8:08 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
Sweeny Murti reports from Yankee Stadium where, behind another terrific outing from CC Sabathia, the Yankees won their sixth game in a row.

CCC Sabathia allowed one run and three hits in 7 1/3 innings and the Yankees took advantage of sloppy Cardinals defense in a 3-2 victory Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The Yanks have won six in a row. >>Click here for a full box score.

 
Apr 4, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement (USA Today))
Apr 4, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement (USA Today))

The Yankees (6-4) play the middle game of three-game series against the Cardinals (3-7) Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. The Yankees are going for their sixth straight win.

 

 
Sweeny Murti analyzes what went wrong in the Yanks' 1-4 start and how they've since righted the ship this past week.

The Yankees outlasted St. Louis on Friday night by a score of 4-3. New York notched their 5th straight victory despite a late Cardinals surge and now sit at 6-4 on the season.

The Cardinals threatened the Yankee victory, leaving runners on both second and third when the final out occured.
Sep 10, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) pitches in the 2nd inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)
Sep 10, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) pitches in the 2nd inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)

The Yankees (5-4) kick off a three day series against The Cardinals (3-6) on Friday night at 7:10. The game begins a six-game home stretch for New York.

Currently, the Yankees are riding a four-game winning streak and finished off a sweep of Tama Bay on Thursday.

 
(Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
(Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

Dellin Betances entered to start the eighth inning of Thursday night's game against the Rays with the Yankees up 3-2, and proceeded to issue a walk and allow a single -- putting runners on the corners with none out.

He then struck out Kevin Kiermaier and Evan Longoria before getting Brad Miller to ground out to end the threat.

It was Betances' first appearance since this past Sunday.
New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (82) throws to first base for the out on Philadelphia Phillies' Brock Stassi (78) (not pictured) in the fifth inning of a baseball game during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Butch Dill)
New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (82) throws to first base for the out on Philadelphia Phillies' Brock Stassi (78) (not pictured) in the fifth inning of a baseball game during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Butch Dill)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

The top four levels of the Yankees minor league system began action late last week. Let's take a look at some of the early returns.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played April 13, 2017.
Joe Girardi and Luis Severino address the media after Severino's superb performance in the Yankees' win over the Rays.

Luis Severino stuck out 11 batters over seven strong innings, Aaron Hicks hit two home runs, and the Yankees completed a sweep of the Rays with a 3-2 win at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. >>Click here for a full box score.

Aaron Hicks' go-ahead home run in seventh inning was the difference in a low-scoring game, as both pitchers limited the damage early on. Matt Andriese held the Yankees to one run in six innings of work before New York scored two runs off Tampa Bay's bullpen.

Hicks, who also had three RBI for New York, became the first Yankee to hit a home run from both sides of the plate since Mark Teixeira on July 31, 2015...
