Our weekly minor league report canvases the Yankees' farm system providing updates about the status of the teams in action and the organization's top prospects.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played May 4, 2017.

Class A - South Atlantic League Southern Division - Charleston RiverDogs

Record: 13-15, 4th place, 5.0 GB

Charleston went 2-4 since the last report and is currently mired in a four-game losing streak.

No. 3 (No. 34) - Blake Rutherford (OF) has rapped out seven hits in his last 23 at-bats. Rutherford leads the club with eight doubles and 17 walks.

No. 16 - Estevan Florial (OF) is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he has accumulated nine hits in 28 at-bats. Florial leads Charleston with 20 runs scored and owns a .823 OPS.

No. 26 - Donny Sands (C) played in just four games since the last report, recording four hits in his last 16 at-bats. Sands' .554 OPS is surely one of the club's disappointments this season.

No. 28 - Frecier Perez (RHP) made his best start of the season Tuesday, hurling a season-high five innings in which he allowed two runs. Most importantly, Perez did not walk a batter in the outing, after handing out five free passes in his previous start.

Notable - Anyelo Gomez (RHP) has closed out five RailRiders' victories this season. Gomez has a 2.45 ERA with 16 strikeouts and just two walks in 11 innings of work.

Advanced A - Florida State League North Division - Tampa Yankees

Record: 11-17, last place, 7.0 G

Tampa went 3-4, and in the process, snapped an eight-game losing streak last Friday. Tampa scored 12 runs in their Saturday victory, marking the first time they have reached double digits in runs scored in a game this season.

No. 4 (No. 43) - Jorge Mateo (IF/OF) is having a rough go, posting a .596 OPS in 111 plate appearances. Mateo leads Tampa with three triples and 13 stolen bases (second in the FSL).

No. 5 (No. 73) - James Kaprielian (RHP) underwent successful Tommy John surgery on April 18. He will miss the rest of this season and his 2018 season is also in jeopardy.

No. 10 - Albert Abreu (RHP) made his second start since his promotion and it was not as good as the first. In three innings, Abreu allowed four runs on six hits and two walks.

No. 13 - Domingo Acevedo (RHP) put together his finest start of the season, holding Dunedin to one run in a seven-inning effort in which he earned a no-decision. Acevado struck out 10 hitters and walked none. Acevado owns an impressive 37:6 strikeout to walk ratio.

No. 19 - Nick Solak (2B) went 7-for-23 this past week, boosting his average to .271.

No. 20 - Ian Clarkin (LHP) earned the victory in his last start, tossing 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Clarkin allowed four hits and three walks while striking out six hitters. Clarkin's ERA stands at 2.14 across 29 1/3 innings.

No. 22 - Zack Littel (RHP) made his second straight relief effort, pitching three innings without allowing a run. Littel allowed just one hit and walked none in the outing.

No. 24 - Kyle Holder (2B/SS/3B) is on the 7-day disabled list with an undisclosed injury. Holder is hitting just .139 on the season.

No. 29 - Taylor Widener (RHP) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in a five inning loss.

Notable - Josh Rogers (RHP) was named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week (week ending 4/30/17) for his seven-inning scoreless outing in which he struck out eight batters and allowed just four baserunners. Rogers sports a 2.16 ERA in 25 innings. Rogers has a 25:4 strikeout to walk ratio.

Double-A - Eastern League Eastern Division - Trenton Thunder

Record: 17-9, 1st place

Trenton had a fine 5-2 record since the last report, allowing them to maintain sole possession of first place. In Trenton's three-game sweep of Harrisburg, they outscored their opponent 22-6.

No. 1 (No. 2) - Gleyber Torres (INF) came off the 7-day disabled list last Friday and found his groove the next day. Torres is 10-for-32 since his return, including his first home run of the season.

No. 6 (No. 74) - Justus Sheffield (LHP) made two starts since the last report and the results were not great. Sheffield tossed just 7 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 14 hits and four walks, while striking out nine.

No. 7 - Chance Adams (RHP) might be leaving Double-A before long. In five starts (28 IP), Adams is 4-0 with a 0.64 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and has struck out 27 batters. Adams does allow too many free passes (13), which could be something he has to reign in before a promotion.

No. 9 - Miguel Andujar (3B) is struggling, going 4-for-24 in his has six games. Andujar's OPS is down to .664.

Notable - Mike Ford (1B) is blistering the ball of late. In his last 25 at-bats, Ford has 14 hits. Ford leads Trenton with 31 hits, a .348 batting average and 14 RBIs. Ford's .937 OPS is best among qualifiers on the club.

Triple-A - International League North Division - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Record: 13-12, 4th place, 2.5 GB

The RailRiders went 3-3 this week. The RailRiders' finally had a good week with the bats, scoring 41 runs (6.8 runs per game).

No. 2 (No. 22) - Clint Frazier (OF) roped two home runs and drove in six runs in the last week. His average is up to .239 and his OPS is now a respectable .817.

No. 9 - Dustin Fowler (OF) is on fire, racking up 13 hits in his last 27 at-bats. Fowler hit for the cycle on Sunday, with the home run being a walk-off. Fowler was named the IL Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

No. 11 - Tyler Wade (UT) paces the RailRiders with 28 hits (tied with Fowler) and nine stolen bases. Wade scored six runs this week.

No. 21 - Chad Green (RHP) was touched up for five earned runs (5 IP) for the second straight outing. He allowed seven hits and walked five batters, while striking out six. Green's ERA with SWB is up to 4.73 with a whopping 1.61 WHIP.

Notable - Cito Culver (INF), who had 27 career minor league home runs coming into the season in over 3,500 minor league plate appearances, hit two home runs in a game twice this week. He leads the RailRiders with five on the season.

Extended spring training

No. 14 - Dillon Tate (RHP)

No. 17 - Wilkerman Garcia (SS)

No. 18 - Nolan Martinez (RHP)

No. 23 - Drew Finley (RHP)

No. 27 - Jorge Guzman (RHP)

No. 30 - Dermis Garcia (3B)