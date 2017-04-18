(AP)
(AP)

The Yankees were supposed to be working the 2017 season without a strong collection of starting pitching. However, during the Yankees' current eight-game winning streak, the club's starters have silenced the detractors with a 6-0 record, 2.76 ERA and a 9.2 K/9 rate. How long can the run last?

Of the five starters, the pitcher expected to provide sterling efforts, Masahiro Tanaka currently owns the worst ERA. However, in his last start, Tanaka looked more like the pitcher who contended for the Cy Young Award last season. Tanaka had a superb spring training, but struggled in his first two starts (10 ER in 7 2/3 IP).

I don't worry about Tanaka. Once he hits a groove, he can rattle off solid start after solid start. Tanaka is the most complete pitcher of the crew and I have the plenty of faith he can put his rough start behind him.

The questions around CC Sabathia seemed to center on whether or not he could duplicate his rejuvenated performance from 2016. After three seasons which suggested the end of a fine career was near, Sabathia has pitched even better in his three starts in 2017, indicating his transformation is real and the big left-hander might have a longer run in him.

Sabathia leads Yankees starters with a 1.47 ERA across a team-high 18 1/3 innings of work. Sabathia's knee problems seem to be behind him (or at least the brace is doing its job) and he has as much confidence in himself as he did in the seasons in which he was considered among the best starters in the game.

Michael Pineda is in his walk year, so the question was whether he could translate his unquestioned talent into positive results and net a big free agent contract. Pineda's inconsistencies have been well detailed, so when he was awful in his first start (4 ER in 3 2/3 IP), there was little surprise. Pineda flirted with a perfect game in his second start, so the expectation for his third start was he'd slip up. Instead, while Pineda was not as dominant, he was quite good and netted his second win.

Pineda has strung together several good starts in a row in the past, but he followed them up with equally extensive skids. Pineda must stay mentally strong and keep bad outings from cascading into lengthy droughts.

Luis Severino was named the fourth starter as camp broke with the Yankees believing he can regain the form he displayed when he was called up in 2015. The Yankees hope to see Severino dispel the notion that he is a two-pitch hurler destined for the bullpen. Severino is just 23, but worked hard over the winter to resuscitate his changeup, a pitch he failed to utilize well and often enough in 2016 when working as a starter.

Severino's first start began well, but he allowed a three-run home run in the fifth inning which changed the complexion of the outing. However, Severino righted the ship in his second start, striking out 11 batters in seven innings. Severino showed he has control of all three of his pitches and he continues to regain trust in his all-important changeup. In my opinion, Severino maintains the most upside of the five hurlers based on age and talent. It's on Severnino to keep his concentration from start to start and demonstrate he can be a top of the rotation starter.

Jordan Montgomery snuck into the fifth starter competition with just over a couple of weeks left in spring training. Considering Montgomery's fine spring and his exceptional minor league results, the Yankees gave him the role. The 24-year-old rookie left-hander demonstrated in his first two starts that he can generate swing and misses on each of his four pitches. 

Montgomery didn't make it out of the fifth inning of his first start (2 ER), but there was plenty to be happy with in the appearance. In his second start Monday night, Montgomery twirled six shutout innings before tiring in the seventh inning in which he was reached for a three-run homer. Montgomery will have to continue mixing up his pitches and generating ground balls in an effort to limit the number of long balls.

The Yankees rotation has certainly opened some eyes during the team's eight-game win streak. The good news is that each of the starters has the potential to contribute a significant number of quality innings this season based on their histories and potential. The starters might have their ups and downs, but if they are able to remain healthy and stay away from extended cold streaks, the Yankees rotation could become a strength to match a potent offense and lockdown bullpen.
(Adam Hunger)

Yankees SS Didi Gregorius will begin playing in rehab games on Friday for High-A Tampa, the team announced Tuesday.

Gregorius, who is dealing with a hematoma of the subscapularis muscle in his right shoulder, began a throwing prorgram two weeks ago.

"I don't want to rush anything, because if something happens, it's going to be even worse with a setback," Gregorius said after beginning his throwing program.

He was diagnosed with the inury in March, which the Yankees expected would keep him out for six weeks. 
Sweeny Murti breaks down how the Yankees keep rolling behind strong starting pitching and power hitting, resulting in eight straight wins.

Matt Holliday and Aaron Judge both hit home runs to power the New York Yankees to their eighth straight win with a 7-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Yankee Stadium. >> Read more

Holliday hit a three-run home run off White Sox starter Derek Holland (1-2) as part of a five-run third inning to break a scoreless tie.

Judge went 2-for-3 with an RBI infield single in the third inning to make it 5-0 and a two-run home run in the fifth inning that made it 7-0.
New York Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Yankees (8-4) look to win their eighth straight game when they send LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 4.29 ERA) to face Derek Holland (1-1, 1.50 ERA) and the Chicago White Sox (6-5) on Monday at 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
The Yankees have traded RHP Johnny Barbato to the Pirates for a player to be named later or cash considerations, it was announced Monday.

The 24-year-old Barbato, who had been in the rotation for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre, had been designated for assignment last week to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Jordan Montgomery.
Sweeny Murti reports from Yankee Stadium where, behind another terrific outing from CC Sabathia, the Yankees won their sixth game in a row.

Greg Bird broke out of a slump by going 3-for-3 with a home run, Michael Pineda threw seven strong innings and the New York Yankees won their seventh game in a row with a 9-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. >> Read more

Bird, who entered the game with a .038 batting average, was a triple shy of the cycle, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning after Aaron Judge's home run was overturned on replay to break a 1-1 tie.

Judge went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple. He hit a ball to deep right field off Adam Wainwright (0-3) that deflected off a fan's glove and back onto the field. Umpires reviewed the play and ruled fan interference, resulting in a triple.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws a pitch during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Yankees (7-4) look to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (3-8) and win their seventh game in a row when the teams meet Sunday at 8:08 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
Sweeny Murti reports from Yankee Stadium where, behind another terrific outing from CC Sabathia, the Yankees won their sixth game in a row.

CCC Sabathia allowed one run and three hits in 7 1/3 innings and the Yankees took advantage of sloppy Cardinals defense in a 3-2 victory Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The Yanks have won six in a row. >>Click here for a full box score.

 
Apr 4, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement (USA Today))

The Yankees (6-4) play the middle game of three-game series against the Cardinals (3-7) Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. The Yankees are going for their sixth straight win.

 

 
Sweeny Murti analyzes what went wrong in the Yanks' 1-4 start and how they've since righted the ship this past week.

The Yankees outlasted St. Louis on Friday night by a score of 4-3. New York notched their 5th straight victory despite a late Cardinals surge and now sit at 6-4 on the season.

The Cardinals threatened the Yankee victory, leaving runners on both second and third when the final out occured.
Sep 10, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) pitches in the 2nd inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)

The Yankees (5-4) kick off a three day series against The Cardinals (3-6) on Friday night at 7:10. The game begins a six-game home stretch for New York.

Currently, the Yankees are riding a four-game winning streak and finished off a sweep of Tama Bay on Thursday.

 
(Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

Dellin Betances entered to start the eighth inning of Thursday night's game against the Rays with the Yankees up 3-2, and proceeded to issue a walk and allow a single -- putting runners on the corners with none out.

He then struck out Kevin Kiermaier and Evan Longoria before getting Brad Miller to ground out to end the threat.

It was Betances' first appearance since this past Sunday.
New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (82) throws to first base for the out on Philadelphia Phillies' Brock Stassi (78) (not pictured) in the fifth inning of a baseball game during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Butch Dill)

The top four levels of the Yankees minor league system began action late last week. Let's take a look at some of the early returns.

Notes: Top-30 prospect rankings (via MLBPipeline.com) are club based with overall MLB ranks, if applicable, in parenthesis. Prospects currently in the major leagues will not be covered here. Team records and statistics are through games played April 13, 2017.
Joe Girardi and Luis Severino address the media after Severino's superb performance in the Yankees' win over the Rays.

Luis Severino stuck out 11 batters over seven strong innings, Aaron Hicks hit two home runs, and the Yankees completed a sweep of the Rays with a 3-2 win at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. >>Click here for a full box score.

Aaron Hicks' go-ahead home run in seventh inning was the difference in a low-scoring game, as both pitchers limited the damage early on. Matt Andriese held the Yankees to one run in six innings of work before New York scored two runs off Tampa Bay's bullpen.

Hicks, who also had three RBI for New York, became the first Yankee to hit a home run from both sides of the plate since Mark Teixeira on July 31, 2015...
Apr 7, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports (Mitch Stringer)

The Yankees (4-4) will go for the sweep as they wrap up a three-game series with the Rays (5-4) tonight at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
Read More
( Adam Hunger)

 

Brett Gardner will be available off the bench for Thursday night's game, manager Joe Girardi told reporters.

Gardner left Wednesday's game against the Rays in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a bruised jaw and strained neck after a violent collision at first base with Rickie Weeks of the Rays.

With runners on first and third, Gardner hit a tapper back to the mound. Rays pitcher Xavier Cedeno threw it in the dirt, and Weeks and Gardner collided at first base when Weeks attempted to chase after the ball, with both of them crashing to the ground.
Scottsdale Scorpions pitcher James Kaprielian of the New York Yankees against the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League game at Sloan Field. (Mark J. Rebilas)

Yankees pitching prospect James Kaprielian is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next Tuesday, the Yankees announced late Thursday morning.

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who is the Dodgers team doctor.

Kaprielian had been deciding whether or not he wanted to undergo surgery or attempt to rest and rehab after being examined in California on Tuesday, GM Brian Cashman told reporters Wednesday.

"Clearly you don't bounce around the country if the surgical option isn't on the table," Cashman said Wednesday.
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs up the first baseline after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. ( Adam Hunger)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Aaron Judge launched a home run in his first MLB at-bat last August and Yankees fans rejoiced in what was believed to be a sign the club was set for a long time in right field. However, raw talent precedes true development.

In Judge's late season cameo, he struck out in 44.2 percent of his 95 plate appearances. The poor performance forced Judge to study and alter his hitting mechanics during the offseason. He added a leg kick and strived to change his approach at the plate. There was enough doubt among the Yankees' braintrust that Judge had to win the right field job out of spring training.

Spring training statistics should be taken with a grain of salt, but for Judge, there was some underlying meaning. In 69 plate appearances he struck out 15 times (21.7 percent), which was a marked improvement from the display last season. Beyond the reduction in strikeouts, Judge was spraying the ball to the opposite field and laying off pitches he flailed at last summer, without sacrificing his home run power. This demonstrated the extra effort he put in during the winter was taking hold.
Sweeny Murti provides all the updates from Yankee Stadium after the Bombers' 8-4 win over the Rays.

Jordan Montgomery was solid in his Major League debut while Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the Yankees rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Rays, 8-4, at Yankee Stadium Wednesday. >> Click here for a full box score.

The Yankees trailed 3-0 before scoring eight runs in the next three innings. Their first two runs scored on a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch.

Judge went 2-for-3 and tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth. He added a two-run homer in the seventh, his third of the season.

Montgomery struck out the first two batters he faced and then issued a walk and a two-run homer to Rickie Weeks. He was charged with three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Yankees RHP prospect James Kaprielian will take a couple of days to decide whether or not he will have surgery on his right elbow, GM Brian Cashman told reporters Wednesday. 

The right-hander will have to decide if he will undergo surgery or take the option of rest and rehabilitation

"Clearly you don't bounce around the country if the surgical option isn't on the table," Cashman said
Read More
(Reinhold Matay)

Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery allowed three runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings against the Rays during his major league debut on Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Montgomery gave up five hits, walked two and struck out seven while tossing 89 pitches (61 strikes).

He allowed a long two-run homer to left field to Rickie Weeks in the first inning. The unearned run came due to an error by 2B Starlin Castro in the fifth inning.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (90) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park. (Kim Klement)

The Yankees (3-4) will continue their three-game series against the Tampa Bays Rays (5-3) at Yankee Stadium at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday.
(Reinhold Matay)

The Yankees selected the contract of left-hander Jordan Montgomery in advance of his Major League debut against the Rays Wednesday. Right-hander Johnny Barbato was designated for assignment to clear a spot for Montgomery on the 40-man roster.

Montgomery went 14-5 with a 2.13 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings at Double-A and Triple-A last season. The 24-year-old posted a 3.20 ERA in six appearances (two starts) this spring and was awarded the fifth spot in the Yankees' rotation.

Barbato had a 7.62 ERA in 13 relief outings with New York in 2016.
Mike Mazzeo joins Daily News Live to give injury updates on Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird and to assess the latest call-up, Jordan Montgomery.
(AP)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Much of the excitement surrounding the Yankees this season centered on the young players getting a chance to take over roles with an eye toward the future. The first glimpse of a new era heightened last August when Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez took over behind the plate. Sanchez's historic home run barrage and cannon arm put a charge into the notion of the youth movement creating a new core.

Unfortunately, Sanchez will be out for four weeks with a biceps strain, leaving a huge vacancy in the lineup. The Yankees were already down one of their potent bats with Didi Gregorius out with a shoulder injury until early May, so Sanchez's malady further depletes the team's offensive firepower.

While the Yankees do not need to venture outside the organization for catching help, neither Austin Romine nor Kyle Higashioka will put up statistics resembling Sanchez's potential. As such, the Yankees will need someone in the everyday lineup to step up their game over the next four weeks. I contend this will have to be a collective effort, with four players potentially playing a bigger role.
Feb 24, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) looses his grip on the bat as it flies into the stands in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. (Butch Dill (USA Today))

Gary Sanchez will miss roughly four weeks due to a Grade 1 strain of the muscle behind his right biceps, Yankees manager Joe Girardi told reporters after Monday's win.

Sanchez, who had an MRI earlier Monday, was placed on the disabled list due to the injury after leaving Saturday's game against the Orioles during the fifth inning.

The 24-year-old catcher has one home run and two RBI in four games for the Yankees this season. He hit .299 with 20 home runs and 42 RBI in 53 games as a rookie in 2016.
(Reinhold Matay)

Jordan Montgomery will start for the Yankees on Wednesday afternoon against the Rays, it was announced Monday.

Luis Severino will pitch Thursday, with CC Sabathia and Masahiro Tanaka having their next starts pushed back a day.

To make room for Montgomery on the roster, the Yankees optioned Chasen Shreve to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Sweeny Murti reports from Yankee Stadium following the Bombers' 8-1 victory behind a dominant Michael Pineda.

Michael Pineda took a perfect game into the seventh inning as the Yankees beat the Rays, 8-1, during their home opener on Monday. >> Click here for a full box score.

Pineda lost his perfect game bid when Evan Longoria ripped a hanging slider down the left field line for a double with two outs in the seventh inning.

Pineda, who allowed one run on two hits while walking none and striking out 11, was removed with two outs in the eighth inning.

Jacoby Ellsbury opened the scoring for the Yankees with an RBI double in the third inning, and Aaron Judge's home run to left field in the fourth increased New York's lead to 2-0. Chase Headley's homer in the seventh made it 3-0, Yankees...
(Kim Klement)

The Yankees (2-4) will look to begin their three-game series against the Tampa Bays Rays (5-2) with a win as they play their first game at Yankee Stadium in 2017 at 1:05 p.m. on Monday.

Follow the game live on SNY.tv.
New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

The Baby Bombers headed home for their Yankee Stadium opener with pediatric pains.

After rallying to beat Baltimore 7-3 on Sunday, the Yankees finished 2-4 on their season-opening road trip. Michael Pineda (0-1) starts Monday for New York against Alex Cobb (1-0) and the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

"It's going to be packed," right fielder Aaron Judge said. "Fans are going to be excited."
The Yankees put together a late rally, led by Aaron Judge and Ronald Torreyes, to top the O's, 7-3, and salvage the series finale.

CC Sabathia gave up two earned runs in six innings, Aaron Judge hit his first home run of the year, and the Yankees beat the Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards, 7-3

Orioles starter Wade Miley gave up only one hit in five innings, but the Yankees scored seven runs off the Orioles' bullpen.

Tyler Clippard, Dellin Betances, and Aroldis Chapman pitched three shutout innings in relief.
Apr 4, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement (USA Today))

The Yankees will try to avoid a sweep in the final game of a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Follow the game live on SNY.TV.

Yankees Orioles
Brett Gardner, LF Craig Gentry, LF
Aaron Hicks, CF Adam Jones, CF
Matt Holliday, DH Manny Machado, 3B
Chris Carter, 1B Mark Trumbo, DH
Starlin Castro, 2B Chris Davis, 1B
Chase Headley 3B Trey Mancini, DH
Aaron Judge, RF Jonathan Schoop, 2B
Austin Romine, C JJ Hardy, SS
Ronald Torreyes, SS Caleb Joseph, C

Who's Pitching for the Yankees: CC Sabathia (9-12, 3.91 ERA in 2016), who earned the win in his first start on April 4 when he pitched five shutout innings against the Rays. 

Who's Pitching for the Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (9-13, 5.37 ERA in 2016), who is making his 2017 regular season debut after starting the season on the disabled list.
Apr 8, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick McDermott)

Masahiro Tanaka limited the Orioles to three runs in five innings of work, but Tommy Layne and Dellin Betances gave up one run apiece in the seventh inning and the Yankees fell to the Orioles at Camden Yards on Saturday, 5-4.  Click here for a full box score.
Yankees 1B Greg Bird is considered day-to-day with a bruised ankle after he consulted an Orioles team doctor, the Yankees announced. 

The ankle injury forced Bird out of Saturday's lineup.

Bird said he re-aggravated the ankle he fouled a ball off toward the end of Spring Training.
(Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports)

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado is uncertain where he'll land when he becomes a free agent after the 2018 season, but he said he will keep his options open, according to Kevin Kernan of the New York Post

Rumors have swirled that the third baseman would join Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper in New York when both hit the open market. However, Machado said he has not decided on anything that far into the future. 
(Kim Klement)

The Yankees continue their three-game series with the Orioles in Baltimore at 4:05 p.m.

Follow the game live on SNY.TV.
New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) at bat against the Kansas City Royals during the thirteenth inning at Kauffman Stadium. (Peter Aiken)

A two-run seventh inning propelled Baltimore past the Yankees at Camden Yards on Friday night by a score of 6-5. 

Yankees RHP, Luis Severino notched six strikeouts and gave up one homerun in his bid to soldify himself as a top starter.

Brett Gardner opened the scoring in the first inning before New York added more momentum in the third via a Matt Holliday home run. The Yankees would hold a lead of 3-1 until growing that advantage in the fifth by adding their final two runs. 
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees take on the Orioles at Camden Yards tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Follow the game live on SNY.TV.
Sal Licata and Jon Hein discuss if the Yankees have a desire to pursue Masahiro Tanaka after the '17 season if he opts out of his contract.

Hal Steinbrenner refuted a report that claimed the Yankees wouldn't pursue RHP Masahiro Tanaka if he opts out of his contract after the season.

"It ain't on my radar screen right now - an entire season to play," Steinbrenner told The Post. "Secondly, anyone that knows me knows that I don't get emotional or personal about business. Any decision then will be made on a solid analysis of all the relevant data, per usual."

The report, which was in the Daily News, cited a team source who said they didn't see Steinbrenner pursuing Tanaka if he opted out, citing recent poor deals for Mark Teixeira and CC Sabathia and claiming that the Yankees were miffed at Tanaka's agent, Casey Close, for threatening to have Tanaka opt out.
New York Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier (75) against the Philadelphia Phillies at Bright House Field. (Kim Klement)

Chris Carelli, SNY.tv

Each Friday, we'll delve into the happenings around the Yankees' farm system, which is currently the consensus No. 2 ranked system in the game. This week we will take a look at where the organization's Top-30 prospects (according to MLB Pipeline) will start the 2017 season and provide brief commentary on each player.

Notes: Players in the major leagues will not be covered here. Prospect rankings via MLBPipeline.com
The DNL crew debates what the bigger concern should be for the Yankees: pitching or hitting woes?
Apr 5, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) reacts after he gave up a home run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Pineda gave up four runs in the first two innings and the Yankees fell to the Rays in the final game of their series, 4-1. Click here for a full box score.

Pineda slogged through 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits. The second inning was a struggle, as the right-hander allowed three runs with two outs.
Mar 10, 2017; Clearwater, FL, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier (75) smiles while on deck to bat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)

After reports to the contrary, Yankees prospect Clint Frazier tweeted Wednesday that he does not want to take Mickey Mantle's number.

On Wednesday, radio analyst Suzyn Waldman told WFAN that Frazier told GM Brian Cashman if the club ever unretires numbers that he would want to wear Mantle's No. 7
The DNL crew discusses if CC Sabathia will be a reliable No. 2 starter for the Yankees in the 2017 season.
Jon and Sal debate which young player is best suited to fill in for the injured Didi Gregorius at shortstop in 2017.

Yankees SS Didi Gregorius will begin a throwing program and then, barring any further issues, he will start a rehab assignment, Joe Girardi told reporters Wednesday.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. (John Rieger/USA Today Sports Images)

The Yankees close out their three-game series with the Rays in Tampa Bay at 7:10 p.m.

Follow the game live on SNY.TV.
Aug 13, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; Former New York Yankees Derek Jeter leaves the field following a ceremony for the reunion of the 1996 World Series Championship Team prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hunger)

Derek Jeter is reportedly part of a group that is having talks to purchase the Marlins, Fox Business network reports.

The future Hall of Famer and Yankees great is among several prominent figures who are interested in buying the club from current owner Jeffrey Loria. Former Florida governor Jeb Bush is also part of a potential investment group.

Jeter has expressed a desire to own a team before. In 2014, he said he'd like to be "calling the shots, not answering to someone."
Apr 4, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement (USA Today))

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

The Yankees might not need Sabathia to carry them any longer, but they'll certainly take efforts like tonight's every time out. Sabathia turned aside a poor statistical Spring Training with a fantastic opening outing. While the Yankees would like at least another inning out of the big southpaw, they cannot complain about a start in which he doesn't allow a run.

After a full season of success and a solid start to this one, buoyed by a new approach and a comfortably supportive knee brace, Sabathia's transformation seems real. The next step for Sabathia is to figure out a way lengthen his outings by avoiding long innings like he endured in the fourth frame (30 pitches).

Sabathia will never be a front line starter again, but if he can turn in another season like 2016, he will get a job somewhere next season. Dare I ask, maybe even at the back end of the Yankees' rotation at a much, much lower price point? Stranger things have happened.
(AP)

It takes patience for a foundation to set. Not until the cement dries can the structure be built, eventually resulting in a finished product.

The Yankees enter the 2017 season with a promising young group of players already at the major league level and a fine collection of minor league players nearly ready to join them. Add the Yankees' ability to make trades with the prospects they don't have room for and their ability to play at the top of the free agent market, it is easy to envision the opportunity for an extended run of highly competitive Yankees squads.

Rewind to the 1996 season when three-fourths of the Core Four (Jorge Posada made his mark later) - plus Bernie Williams - made significant contributions to the Yankees' first World Series title since 1978. The 27-year-old Williams rapped 29 home runs and drove in 102 runs, Derek Jeter won the Rookie of the Year award at 22 years old, Andy Pettitte won 21 games at 24 and Mariano Rivera racked up 130 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings at the age of 26.
The Baseball Night in New York panel talks about Masahiro Tanaka and Gary Sanchez after falling to Tampa, 7-3, on Sunday.

The Baseball Night in New York panel talks about Masahiro Tanaka and Gary Sanchez after the Yankees fell to Tampa, 7-3, on Sunday.
Read More
