New York's offense was shut out for the first time all season as the Yankees lost Game 2 of a doubleheader to the Boston Red Sox, 3-0, Sunday night at Fenway Park. >> Box score

Despite recording seven hits off David Price, the Yankees went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving two runners stranded in the first and seventh innings.

Aaron Judge went 0-for-4 and was robbed of a two-run home run in the eighth inning when Jackie Bradley Jr. leaped and caught a ball at the wall in the triangle in center field. Judge went 1-for-18 in the four-game series, as his batting average has dropped from .329 to .313 since the All-Star break.

The Yankees had the tying run at the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth inning but Chase Headley struck out against Craig Kimbrel to end the game.

Masahiro Tanaka had nine strikeouts and allowed three runs and eight hits in 7 2/3 innings of work, his longest outing since throwing eight scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers on June 23, as the Yankees split the four-game series with the division-leading Red Sox.

Tanaka (7-9) retired the first seven batters he faced before he allowed a two-out, two-run home run to Mookie Betts that gave Boston a 2-0 lead in the third inning. In the sixth, Dustin Pedroia drove in Betts with an RBI single that made it 3-0.

Price (5-2) struck out eight batters in eight scoreless innings.

Tanaka managed to get the Yankees the innings they needed, but fell victim to a singular pitch that left the yard. The home run has been Tanaka's issue all season; the one Betts hit was the 24th that Tanaka has allowed this year. Otherwise, the right-hander pitched quite well, racking up nine strikeouts without a walk, but he came up against a stronger pitcher in Price.

The Yankees offense couldn't anything together against Price and the loudest hit ball, off the bat of Judge, was robbed of a two-run home run by Bradley. Of the handful of chances scoring chances the Yankees had, they couldn't manage a hit with runners in scoring position.

The Yankees have now gone nine series without winning one, though grabbing a split in Boston was likely about all that should have been expected of the club. The Yankees now have to navigate seven more games on the road trip in what will be a telling stretch for how they handle the upcoming trade deadline.

What's next:

The Yankees travel to Minnesota to begin a three-game series against the Twins.

Adalberto Mejia (4-4, 4.43 ERA) will pitch for the Twins. Either Bryan Mitchell (1-1, 5.06 ERA) or Caleb Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch for New York, manager Joe Girardi told reporters after the game.