C.C. Sabathia pitched six scoreless innings, Didi Gregorius hit a homer and scored a run, and the Yankees shut out the Red Sox, 3-0, in the first game of a day/night doubleheader on Sunday at Fenway Park. >> Box score

With 12 days of rest behind him, Sabathia was rusty enough to walk five batters but still limited the Red Sox to just two hits on the day. Tyler Clippard, Chad Green, and Aroldis Chapman pitched three scoreless innings in relief.

Ji-Man Choi put the Yankees on the board with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. In the same inning, Ronald Torreyes hit an RBI single to drive in Clint Frazier. With the Yankees up 2-0 in the fifth, Gregorius hit his to 11th home run of the season.

Chase Headley, Frazier, Gregorius, Choi, and Torreyes each had a pair hits for the Yankees, while Aaron Judge picked up his first hit since the All-Star break.

Chris Carelli, SNY.TV Facebook | Twitter | About Me | Archives

Sabathia provided the Yankees with a strong bounce back effort, which was exactly what they needed on what will be a long day of baseball. Sabathia wasn't the most effective he has been this season, but when he got into trouble he was able to get out of it without any damage.

The Yankees scattered 12 hits, but most importantly they played some station to station baseball and brought in a couple of runs with runners in scoring position. This has been an issue for parts of the season, so it was all the more important today against a fine pitcher.

The win ensures the Yankees at least a split in the four-game series. If the Yanks are able to take the second game of the doubleheader, they will be tied with Boston in the loss column, having played three fewer games. Doing so would surely be a step in the right direction after a miserable stretch.

What's next:

The Yankees will play the second game of their doubleheader at 8:05 p.m. Masahiro Tanaka (7-8, 5.47 ERA) will face David Price (4-2, 3.91 ERA)