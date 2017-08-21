Even after losing two out of three to the Red Sox at Fenway Park this past weekend, the Yankees still maintain confidence that they can win the American League East this year.

Heading into Monday, the Yankees trail Boston by five games with 39 games left on the schedule.

"It's not what you want," Joe Girardi told reporters Sunday. "Obviously, we need to continue to play well so when they come to our place, it means something. We probably had a chance to win four of the six and we won two of the six, so that's frustrating. But I still think we're playing pretty decent baseball and we need that to continue."

Outfielder Brett Gardner, who went 7-for-14 in the three games, thinks there's enough time left in the regular season to make up ground.

"I mean, you can make up five games in two weeks," Gardner said. "It's one of those things where you don't want to be five games back or even two games back. But we've still got six weeks left, which is plenty of time to catch them."

The Yankees can look to bounce back this week when they start a three-game series with the Tigers on Tuesday night in Detroit.