Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild is working with Masahiro Tanaka to fix some mechanical issues in hopes of getting the team's ace back on track after his recent struggles.

"Larry talked to him today about some mechanical things. Hopefully they get it ironed out,'' manager Joe Girardi told George A. King III of the New York Post. "I think his front shoulder was flying [open] a bit [Sunday]. Sometimes they're mechanical and we have to iron them out. He hasn't had a good splitter and slider for most of the year.''

In his most recent start, Tanaka lasted only 1 2/3 innings against the Astros, allowing eight runs on seven hits, including four home runs.

While Tanaka is 2-1 in his last three starts, the Yankees ace has an ERA of 9.00 during that span, while opponents are hitting .368 against him with a 1.144 OPS and seven home runs.

The 28-year old's next start is scheduled for Saturday in Tampa Bay, where he allowed seven runs and eight hits in a 7-3 Opening Day loss.